Rifle used in the St. Louis school shooting had been taken from the gunman about a week before the attack, police say

Mel in MN
4d ago
He had no previous criminal record, but mental health record existed. That’s a red flag, but many people don’t want ‘red flag’ gun regulations.
Cora Ida Dora
4d ago
Sounds as if this killer’s family did everything possible to prevent this tragedy.Someone dropped the ball.Charges need to be filed and culprits punished.
Ronald Clark
4d ago
WOW, he got it back? Unbelievable! And then he did this? Someone needs charged for this, big time! It was done right to take it buy whoever got it back to him is in deep now
kttn.com
Four Missouri men indicted on federal drug and gun charges face 25 years in prison
Four men from Jefferson County have been indicted on federal charges accusing them of selling guns and drugs in St. Louis, Missouri and Jefferson County this year. All four were indicted on October 19 in U.S. District Court in St. Louis and the final two defendants appeared in court Friday.
Shots fired after GPS used to track St. Louis County car thieves
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Several schools were locked down as police searched for car thieves this morning. The stolen vehicle’s owner was able to get a relative to track the vehicle using GPS. One of the suspects was shot after a relative confronted them in the stolen vehicle.
Man shot inside BP gas station in St. Louis County Monday morning
ST. LOUIS — A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting inside a north St. Louis County gas station, according to Berkeley Police Chief Art Jackson. Jackson told 5 On Your Side the shooting happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. Monday as a result of an altercation between three men and a woman which began outside the BP gas station located at 4403 N. Hanley Road.
2 teenage boys shot Sunday in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Two teenagers are in the hospital following a shooting early Sunday morning. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a call regarding the shooting just after midnight Sunday in the 8900 block of Riverview Boulevard. At the scene, police found a 17-year-old...
Attempted carjacking likely leads to shooting death in Ferguson
Police are investigating a shooting death Thursday in Ferguson, one possibly linked to an attempted carjacking during overnight hours.
St. Louis school shooter was flagged in FBI background check but was still able to legally purchase a gun, police say
The gunman who killed two people and wounded several others in a school shooting in St. Louis, Missouri, on Monday was flagged by an FBI background check but was still able to purchase the AR-15-style rifle he used in the attack from a private seller, police said.
St. Louis Shooting Suspect Blocked From Buying Gun by FBI Background Check
The teenager accused of shooting a teacher and a student dead at a school in St. Louis earlier this week had been blocked from buying a gun from a licensed dealer due to an FBI background check, authorities said. Orlando Harris, 19, then purchased the AR-15-style rifle used in the attack from a private seller, according to police, with no law in place which could have prevented such a sale. The revelation comes after it emerged that Harris’ family had asked police to help remove the rifle when it was discovered in the family home before the attack, but Harris was somehow able to get it back after it had been given to a third party known to the family. On Monday, the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School’s health teacher, Jean Kuczka, 61, and student Alexzandria Bell, 15, were shot dead in the attack. Harris was killed in an exchange of gunfire with the police.Read it at St. Louis Post-Dispatch
KMOV
Gun store near Fenton broken into overnight, authorities say
FENTON, Mo. (KMOV) - Two suspects broke into a gun store near Fenton early Sunday morning and took gun accessories, police say. The break-in happened just before 5:00 a.m. at Modern Weapons Systems, which is on Biltmore Drive, just outside the Fenton city limits in Jefferson County, The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tells News 4 that two male suspects broke the glass on a door or window to get in before they stole gun accessories. The owners of Modern Weapons Systems store their guns in a secured area after business hours, so the suspects did not steal any guns.
Jefferson County Teen Sold Cocaine, Guns on Instagram, Feds Say
Donye "El Baggo" Peace's account had links that undercover ATF agents say they used to buy weapons and blow
FBI background check blocked gun sale to Mo. school shooter
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The 19-year-old gunman who forced his way into a St. Louis school and killed two people purchased the AR-15-style rifle from a private seller after an FBI background check stopped him from buying a weapon from a licensed dealer, police said Thursday. Orlando Harris tried...
Police identify 17-year-old killed in Sappington crash
St. Louis County investigators have identified a 17-year-old who died early Saturday morning in a crash in Sappington.
St. Louis man arrested Sunday for burglarizing businesses on Watson Road
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was arrested early Sunday morning for burglarizing two businesses on Watson Road. According to the Shrewsbury Police Department, officers responded to a call in the 7200 block of Watson Road from a man who said he had a severe cut on his leg.
St. Louis Man Forced Into the Trunk of Own Car, Then Shot
The victim says the ordeal began when two men carjacked him at a gas station
Police say family tried to take gun from St. Louis shooting suspect
The family of the gunman who shot and killed two people at a St. Louis school had tried to have a gun confiscated from him, according to St. Louis police. Orlando Harris, who was armed with an AR-15–style rifle, killed teacher Jean Kuczka and 15-year-old student Alexandria Bell at the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in Missouri on Monday. Four other students were injured in the shooting.
'He saw his teacher get shot, and in the process, he got shot': Father of US shooting survivor
Manfret McGhee, who is an administrator at the St. Louis school where his son Anthony was shot, reflects on why gun violence plagues American communities.
1 man dead in shooting near Florissant church
FLORISSANT, Mo. — One man died Saturday afternoon after he was shot near a church in Florissant, police said. The Florissant Police Department said the shooting happened at about 1:30 p.m. on the 800 block of Graham Rd. near Calvary Bible Church of Florissant. The victim was identified as...
Family tried to take away weapon used in St. Louis school shooting
The family of St. Louis school shooter Orlando Harris tried to take away the AR-15-style rifle he used to kill one student and one teacher at the Central Visual Performing Arts High School.
Police: St. Louis shooter legally bought rifle from private seller after earlier sale blocked
The gunman who killed two people at a St. Louis high school earlier this week legally bought the rifle he used from a private seller after his earlier effort to purchase a firearm was blocked due to a background check, police said on Thursday. Nineteen-year-old Orlando Harris shot and killed...
'Resilient' Teen Survives St. Louis School Shooting By Jumping Out Window
Brian Collins was in health class at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School when a gunman fatally shot his teacher, 61-year-old Jean Kuczka, and 15-year-old student Alexzandria Bell.
Byers' Beat: Teachers targeted, storing the gun and other exclusive details on school shooter investigation
ST. LOUIS — The gunman began planning a massacre at his alma mater about 60 days ago, according to multiple sources familiar with the contents of his notebook and the investigation. Most of the information contained within my column this week is based on those sources. Orlando Harris claimed...
