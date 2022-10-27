ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Rifle used in the St. Louis school shooting had been taken from the gunman about a week before the attack, police say

By Rebekah Riess, Nouran Salahieh
CNN
 4 days ago
Comments / 464

Mel in MN
4d ago

He had no previous criminal record, but mental health record existed. That’s a red flag, but many people don’t want ‘red flag’ gun regulations.

Cora Ida Dora
4d ago

Sounds as if this killer’s family did everything possible to prevent this tragedy.Someone dropped the ball.Charges need to be filed and culprits punished.

Ronald Clark
4d ago

WOW, he got it back? Unbelievable! And then he did this? Someone needs charged for this, big time! It was done right to take it buy whoever got it back to him is in deep now

