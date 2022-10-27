Rifle used in the St. Louis school shooting had been taken from the gunman about a week before the attack, police say

The teenager accused of shooting a teacher and a student dead at a school in St. Louis earlier this week had been blocked from buying a gun from a licensed dealer due to an FBI background check, authorities said. Orlando Harris, 19, then purchased the AR-15-style rifle used in the attack from a private seller, according to police, with no law in place which could have prevented such a sale. The revelation comes after it emerged that Harris’ family had asked police to help remove the rifle when it was discovered in the family home before the attack, but Harris was somehow able to get it back after it had been given to a third party known to the family. On Monday, the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School’s health teacher, Jean Kuczka, 61, and student Alexzandria Bell, 15, were shot dead in the attack. Harris was killed in an exchange of gunfire with the police.Read it at St. Louis Post-Dispatch

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO