Kanye West can't sell 'White Lives Matter' shirts because two Black men own the trademark
Two Black radio hosts in Arizona could be a potential roadblock if Kanye West ever decided to sell his "White Lives Matter" T-shirts in the United States.
Chris Rock Called 'Anti-Black' by Reality Star: 'He Needed to Be Slapped'
Comedy legend Chris Rock famously endured a slap at this year's Oscars, but a reality TV star thinks he needs to get "slapped one more time." Real Housewives of New York City's Eboni K. Williams brought up Rock during an episode of her podcast this week. Posting snippets from the show, called Holding Court with Eboni K. Williams, to Instagram, Williams said she was disappointed by his stand-up routine.
thebrag.com
50 Cent sends powerful message to Quavo following Takeoff death
It feels like every hip hop star has had something to say about the death of Migos’ Takeoff; that’s what happens when you’re one of the most popular rappers of your generation. While many went for simple tributes, including Tyler, the Creator, Gucci Mane and Ja Rule,...
ETOnline.com
Vivica A. Fox Urges Kanye West to Save His Legacy: 'Don't Be Afraid' to Get Help (Exclusive)
Vivica A. Fox is issuing "a little extra tough love" to Kanye "Ye" West amid his ongoing public outbursts. The actress made headlines recently when she issued a strongly worded criticism of his comments about the death of George Floyd, declaring, "Yo, Kanye, f**k you and I mean that with everything inside of me" on an episode of Fox Soul's Cocktails With Queen.
A Twitter employee shared a picture of his boss in a sleeping bag and mask on the office floor, illustrating Elon Musk's new hardcore work culture
A Twitter employee shared a photo appearing to show his boss asleep on the office floor. His boss said in response that her team was "pushing round the clock to make deadlines." Insider previously reported that some staff have been asked to work 24/7 since Elon Musk's takeover. A Twitter...
The former COO of Yeezy, who is Jewish, said 'don't judge' Ye over antisemitic remarks
The former COO of Yeezy, who is Jewish, spoke out in support of Ye after his antisemitic remarks. Udi Avshalom, who was COO for three years, said Ye "knows he's talking nonsense." He called for people to "chill" and not "judge" the rapper, whom he said would realize his error.
CAA Signs Fox News ‘Five’ Co-Host Jessica Tarlov
Jessica Tarlov, one of the liberal co-hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” has struck a representation deal with CAA. Tarlov joined the Fox Corp.-backed cable-news outlet in 2017 as a contributor and was named a co-host of the program in 2021. “The Five” has become Fox News Channel’s most-watched program in recent months. Geraldo Rivera and Harold Ford also serve as liberal counterpoints to the show’s four conservative members, with one member of the left-leaning trio joining the program each day. Tarlov also serves as head of research for Bustle, an online content outlet that is part of Bustle Digital Group....
Kari Lake was a Fox TV anchor for decades. Her old station isn't telling viewers.
It is as if Kari Lake never worked at Fox 10.
Russian college student spray painted 'Putin = war.' Hear what he says happened next
Russian college student Mikhail Sukhoruchkin tells CNN's Anderson Cooper he was beaten by police and fled to Poland after spray painting "Putin = war" on a wall.
Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico reveal that they're married
Mariana Varela and Fabiola Valentín, respectively 2020's Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico, stunned and delighted fans by revealing their secret relationship and recent wedding.
'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' (appropriately) parodies the biopic with strange results
"Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" certainly earns its title, operating, appropriately, not as an actual movie biography but an outlandish parody of one, filled with comedy cameos and bizarre flights of fancy.
They own the trademark 'White Lives Matter.' Hear their message to Ye
Ramses Ja and Quinton Ward, hosts of the weekly racial justice radio show Civic Cipher, are the legal owners of the "White Lives Matter" trademark for its use on clothing. They join CNN's Laura Coates and Alisyn Camerota to talk about the controversy of Kanye West wearing a t-shirt with that phrase.
'Sooner or later, light will come': Amanpour reports on life in Kyiv
With millions of Ukrainians experiencing power outages due to Russian bombardments, Christiane Amanpour reports on daily life in Kyiv, when access to power and water is never a given.
Prince William's Earthshot prize announces finalists
The Earthshot Prize, an ambitious initiative founded by Prince William to help tackle some of the planet's most pressing environmental challenges, has unveiled its 15 finalists for the 2022 edition.
Explorers find cameras left on a glacier 85 years ago
Three cameras abandoned on a glacier in Canada have been found after 85 years. The equipment was left in 1937 by explorers Bradford Washburn and Robert Bates who were forced to abandon all their gear during freak weather.
'Only God knows when we can meet,' says marathon runner Gotytom Gebreslase, cut off from her parents amid conflict in Ethiopia
It's almost a year since marathon runner Gotytom Gebreslase last spoke to her parents over the phone, a detachment she feels most strongly during races.
