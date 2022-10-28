East Palo Alto man suspected in multiple sexual assaults on child

PIX Now 09:11

SAN MATEO COUNTY – An East Palo Alto man suspected of sexually assaulting a child inside a locked car multiple times over three years was arrested Wednesday, authorities said.

Child sexual assault suspect Jose Alejandro Ventura. San Mateo County Sheriff's Office

Jose Alejandro Ventura, 54, was taken into custody by detectives from the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities began investigating Ventura earlier this month after a report of an assault on a minor, and said the alleged assaults took place in a car at different locations around San Mateo County from January 2015 through January 2018.

Ventura allegedly locked the vehicle's doors so the victim couldn't escape, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

The suspect was arrested in East Palo Alto and booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility on suspicion of lewd acts with a minor under 14 years old and kidnapping with intent to commit a lewd act.

Anyone with information about the alleged assaults is asked to contact Detective C. Barker at (650) 363-4050, cbarker@smcgov.org; or Detective R. Cousenes at (650) 363-4066, rcousenes@smcgov.org.

Anonymous tips may be left at the San Mateo County Sheriff's anonymous tip line, 1-800-547-2700.