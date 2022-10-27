Read full article on original website
Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beerAmarie M.Louisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Places to Get Pumpkin Beer in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Walgreens Store Unexpectedly Closing, Angering ResidentsJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
World-class animal-free Venardos Circus in Louisville for another weekAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Louisville Dominates No. 10 Wake Forest In Stunning Upset: Fans React
The Louisville Cardinals may have been 4-3 entering Saturday's action, but they left the field with a massive win over a top-10 team in Wake Forest. The Cards exploded for a 35-point quarter on their way to the 48-21 victory to stun the Demon Deacons. Fans reacted to the huge...
bellarmine.edu
Women's basketball piles up 116 points in exhibition win over Brescia
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Senior guard Jaela Johnson opened the first quarter by swishing a 3-pointer, and sophomore forward Haley Stoklosa ended the period by burying one from DEEP. Everything in between — and pretty much everything after — went about as well for the Bellarmine University women's basketball team...
No. 10 Wake Forest melts down with 8 second-half turnovers in loss to Louisville
No. 10 Wake Forest had an absolute meltdown in the third quarter of its 48-21 loss to Louisville. The Demon Deacons came out of the halftime locker room with a 14-13 lead. By the time the fourth quarter began, they trailed 48-14. Yes, you read that correctly. To get to...
Transcript: Everything Scott Satterfield said after Louisville belted No. 10 Wake Forest
It was a crazy night at Cardinal Stadium. The University of Louisville came up with eight sacks, and eight turnovers, scoring on two of the turnovers, and the Cardinals belted No. 10 Wake Forest 48-21 for a third straight victory. U of L is now 5-3 on the season and 3-2 in the ACC.
Preview: Louisville hosts Lenior-Rhyne for Sunday exhibition
Louisville will face a different opponent for the first time in the Kenny Payne era on Sunday when it welcomes Lenoir-Rhyne for an exhibition at the KFC Yum! Center. Tip is scheduled for 2pm with the ACC Network Extra providing the broadcast stream. UofL head coach Kenny Payne previewed the...
Watch: Kenny Payne Talks Start of Exhibition Play
Louisville head coach Kenny Payne met with the media to discuss the start of exhibition play ahead of the 2022-23 regular season.
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. Missouri Western State viewing info and what to watch for
The 2022-23 college basketball season is here, and we will get to see the Kentucky Wildcats in action for their first exhibition game on Sunday night when they face Missouri Western State. Located in St. Joseph, Missouri, the Griffons are a Division II program that plays in the Mid-America Intercollegiate...
Card Chronicle
Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes
—Spread check: Wake Forest by 3.5. —I am obligated to remind you that tomorrow afternoon’s game at Cardinal Stadium is a Blackout. You should wear black if you’re going and don’t want to be the laughing stock of the city. —Kenny Payne will talk with the media...
Louisville Ranked Just Inside CBS Sports' 2022-23 Preseason Top 101 Teams
The Cardinals will tip-off the upcoming season on Nov. 9 against Bellarmine.
Season-long Kansas Pro Football Focus grades, snap counts
A closer look at the first eight games of the season. Cookies Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
uoflcardgame.com
Watchful eye of Observer over UofL athletics noticeably silent
The watchful eye of The Observer over University of Louisville athletics has been noticeably absent and silent over the past recent weeks. The latest post from the long-time Cardinal fan and correspondent surveyed the Volleyball Cards 3-1 defeat of the #11 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on October 2. Then radio...
WLKY.com
High School Playbook scores, highlights for Oct. 28
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's High School Playbook time!. Watch highlights from the UPS Jobs Game of the Week in the player above. Male 14, Manual 3 (UPS Jobs Game of the Week) Help us get more scores faster by tweeting the score from your school with #WLKYScores or by tagging @WLKY in your tweets!
WLKY.com
Check it out: UofL women's basketball coach has slide installed at practice gym
Talk about arriving in style. Louisville women's basketball coach Jeff Walz likes to slide his way into practice these days. Like he literally had a slide installed from his office down to the basketball court at the Planet Fitness Kueber Center. Walz tested it out on Thursday and we have...
An Afternoon in Elizabethtown
𝗘-𝗧𝗢𝗪𝗡 (if you’re familiar) 𝑬𝒍𝒊𝒛𝒂𝒃𝒆𝒕𝒉𝒕𝒐𝒘𝒏 (if you’re just getting acquainted) Papi's Tacos and More in downtown Elizabethtown, Kentuckykentuckyroadtrips.com.
leoweekly.com
3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (10/28)
Zwanky V (1703 Bardstown Road) This show will have an absolutely stacked lineup from Louisville’s hip-hop scene: TrapKingKai, Rosario, Tommy Davis, Joey Phantom, Jermo Sounds, Blase Groody, Kyngslim, Coach Cam, J-Erms, Austen Jones, Bodhisativa, Phlegm and RyThaWave, with special guests J Doms, Ban$ Dinero, VALLO! and Lil Busta. Wear a costume for the chance to win a gift card.
Permitless carry laws raise new dilemmas for police officers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (AP) — Police saw Carmon Tussey walking briskly toward a crowded Louisville bar carrying a semi-automatic weapon. With people running away, officers moved in, service weapons drawn. They put the 26-year-old in handcuffs and confiscated his gun. Tussey was later charged with terroristic threatening, wanton endangerment and disorderly conduct, prosecutors said, and could face up to 20 years in prison.
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Resorts in Kentucky You Must Visit!
Are you looking for the best resorts in Kentucky for your upcoming trip? It’s your lucky day because we got together of all of the best Kentucky resorts together for you in one place!. When it comes to different landscapes and outdoor fun, Kentucky has a surprising abundance of...
LG&E-KU: Customers 'likely' to see $22 hike in monthly bills during winter
The Louisville-based utility company provides power to 1.3 million customers across Kentucky and West Virginia, with 762,000 of those customers located in Louisville and surrounding counties. Natasha Collins, director of media relations for LG&E-KU, said the price adjustment will impact those who derive heat from a natural gas-powered source. “For...
wdrb.com
Voter registration surge ensures Kentucky is a 'red state' for November election
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky voter registration is surging. Secretary of State Michael Adams says registration last month doubled the surge in August and remained strong in the weeks leading up to the November election. According to a release, from Sept. 1 through Oct. 11, Kentucky saw over 22,000 new...
UPS to invest $330 million into Louisville, Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the most powerful, influential companies in Louisville and the world is investing millions, creating 435 competitive-wage jobs in Jefferson and Bullitt counties. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced Thursday morning UPS will be building two new facilities in the Commonwealth, a $334 million investment, according...
