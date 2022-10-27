Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ocsportszone.com
Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Oct. 28
It’s another big night of high school football as week 10, the last week of the regular season, wraps up with Friday night games. Team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone so we can include your scores throughout the night. Then check back later for photos and stories of OC games on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
Santa Barbara Independent
Alexander Low Stribling
It is with great sorrow to announce that Alexander (Aleck) Low Stribling, born on September 13, 1927, at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California to his parents, William F. Stribling and Mary Jane ( Paterson) Stribling, passed away on October 20, 2022, in Solvang, California. As a child,...
Santa Barbara Independent
Syante Villa
Friend, mentor and long-time Santa Barbara resident Syante (Sylvester, Chalchi) Villa passed peacefully on September 29th. Syante will be remembered for his kindness, his deep- wisdom and his sense of adventure and humor. He was a man of action who cared about people and lived by his principles. Sy was born in Los Angeles. California May 21, 1936. He attended local schools there including UCLA, where he earned a PHD. in Clinical Psychology Syante became an active participant in the Chicano Movement and was instrumental in creating three neighborhood healthcare clinics in the East Los Angeles area and was the director of the East Los Angeles Health Clinic. He was also part of a team of medical professional that developed a program to deliver healthcare to migrant workers and rural communities. For his contribution, Syante was received in ceremony and honored at the White House by then President Richard Nixon. He also served on the Board of Directors for the Santa Barbara Community Health Clinics. Sy served honorably in the U.S. Army in the late 1950’s to the sixties and was also a marathon runner who was selected to be on the U.S.Olympic track and field team for the City Of Los Angeles. Syante moved to Santa Barbara in the early 60’s where he lived on East Mountain Drive and was part of the bohemian/hippie culture that developed there. He loved playing his conga drums and was a part of the Banana Road/Adobe potluck/ Mountain drive scene.
Santa Barbara Independent
Official Ballot Drop Box Installed at UCSB Student Resource Building
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – Santa Barbara County Elections Division is notifying voters that the Official Ballot Drop Box serving the UCSB and Isla Vista areas has been relocated from the IV Sheriff Foot Patrol Station to the Student Resource Building located on the UCSB Campus.
Santa Barbara Independent
Leonard A. Price M.D.
Leonard Atkinson Price, M.D. passed away October 6, 2022 at age 87 at his home in Santa Barbara after a long term illness. This beloved man was husband of Diane D. Price, father to Dawn Laura (Price) Schroeder and Geoffrey Leonard Price, previous father in law to Richard Schroeder and Jeanette Price, and proud grandfather of Grant Gregory Schroeder, Erica Diane Schroeder, Griffen Atkinson Price, and Victoria GiGi Price.
Santa Barbara Independent
No Video Surveillance for Halloween in I.V.
The Office of the External Vice President for Local Affairs (EVPLA) of Associated Students of UCSB (ASUCSB) received notice by Lieutenant Garrett TeSlaa of Isla Vista Foot Patrol that Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has decided against the use video surveillance cameras in Isla Vista over Halloween Weekend 2022. While Isla Vista Foot Patrol is not at liberty to disclose the myriad of factors that ultimately went into this decision, the EVPLA office was informed that the concerns, frustrations, and reservations voiced by UCSB students and Isla Vista community members at recent public community forums were taken into consideration.
4 Great Steakhouses in California
If you live in California and you also love to go out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Santa Barbara Independent
Car Leadership Award
I just returned from the California Association of REALTORS® (CAR) Fall Meeting in Long Beach. There was a lot of good information to come out of the three day meetings, and I will be covering all of that in next week’s article. This week however I would like to spotlight two amazing individuals that definitely went above and beyond their normal Herculean efforts to earn the very prestigious CAR Leadership Award.
Santa Barbara Independent
Scary Decor & School Success
This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on October 23, 2022. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up independent.com/newsletters. Two years ago, I visited a home off the 154 in the Trout Club community for my Make Myself...
foxla.com
Scuba diver rescued by group of women in mermaid costumes off Catalina Island
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - "It was something out of a fairy tale, being saved by a mermaid," said scuba diver Javier Claramunt. He was diving off Catalina Island with his father and a friend Pablo Avila last weekend, when Pablo lost consciousness near the end of the dive. Keep...
Santa Barbara Independent
Three Dead in Two Separate Crashes Within 12 Hours in Santa Barbara County
[Update 1:50 p.m.] The driver in Friday-morning’s fatal head-on collision, 22-year-old Goleta man Kyle Nelson, has been arrested for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, according to a statement from Buellton CHP officer Gabe Rodriguez. Rodriguez noted that charges are pending a toxicology report. [Original Story] Two fatal crashes less...
Santa Barbara Independent
Preview: ‘Miss You Like Hell’ at Santa Barbara’s Center Stage
Beatriz and her teenage daughter, Olivia, embark on a cross-country road trip in Miss You Like Hell, a new musical produced by Out of the Box Theatre Company, directed by Samantha Eve. This mother and daughter duo haven’t seen each other in several years, and their already tenuous relationship is further burdened by Beatriz’s undocumented status and impending deportation. With book by Quiara Alegría Hudes (who also wrote the book for In the Heights, and the Pulitzer Prize–winning play Water by the Spoonful) and music by folk-rock artist Erin McKeown, Miss You Like Hell is a tour through America that celebrates love, diversity, and the unification of families — whether their separation is due to physical or emotional distance.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Continues Coronavirus Sewage Surveillance
Now that so much testing for COVID-19 is done through home kits and cannot be officially tracked through lab reports, the presence of the virus in wastewater has become an important indicator of its presence in the Santa Barbara community. Since the earliest days of the pandemic, the city’s wastewater...
Mountain lion spotted in Brentwood
The Department of Fish and Wildlife was looking for a mountain lion spotted near a Department of Water and Power facility Thursday morning. The mountain lion was spotted near San Vicente Boulevard and South Gretna Green Way on Thursday, close to the Brentwood Country Club, at about 10 a.m. The lion was not wearing a tracking collar. Neighbors said the ordeal is a reminder of just how close their homes are to wildlife."Anytime we're close to residential communities where the back door is the Angeles National Forest animals can travel and you will see them," said Lt. Jake Coombs from...
2urbangirls.com
Person killed in crash on freeway in Long Beach area
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A person died Thursday in a traffic crash on the Artesia (91) Freeway in the Long Beach area. The crash was reported about 9:25 a.m. on the westbound 91 Freeway near Cherry Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information was not immediately available on...
Five-story senior housing structure sprouts up quickly in Santa Maria
In just two weeks time, construction has accelerated on the Santa Maria Studios project, with a five-story structure now standing that will soon be home to low-income seniors,
Actor Andy Dick enters plea in Santa Barbara home burglary case
Prior to his arrest, Andy Dick posted two videos to his Instagram account of him wandering through a house.
Santa Barbara Independent
Yes for Measure B
I’m writing to support Goleta’s Measure B that will bring Goleta over $10 million dollars of annually by raising its sales tax one cent for every dollar of purchased. This would bring Goleta’s sales tax in line with the 8.75 percent or higher charged in most local cities — Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, Carpinteria, Lompoc, etc.
The Five Most Romantic Restaurants in Orange County
Have you planned a romantic trip for your special someone, or do you have in mind to propose to your partner? The next step would be to find the best restaurant at a prime location with a nice view, elegant ambiance, and great food.
Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District to pay family $45 million
A Los Angeles Superior Court has awarded $45 million to two special needs twins who went to Juan Cabrillo Elementary School. A jury this week unanimously found that the students were abused with corporal punishment, physical restraint, and intentional battery by a behavioral aide at the primary school that closed in 2019. The alleged abuse […] The post Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District to pay family $45 million appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Comments / 0