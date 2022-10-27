Read full article on original website
Arkansas Man Stopped Driving A Stolen Vehicle Flees From Officers
A 25-year-old Arkansas man stopped while driving a stolen vehicle ran from officers into a brushy area along Interstate 30 Thursday, but was located about an hour later and jailed, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Bobby Osornio, Josh Davis, Justin Wilkerson and Kevin Lester received information...
Affidavit shows Arkansas auditor candidate admitted using Facebook to threaten lawyer, judge
Police claim in an affidavit used to swear out a Pulaski County warrant shows a candidate for Arkansas state auditor admitted in court to posting threats toward a former county prosecutor who is now a judge-elect.
KHBS
Arkansas candidate for state auditor arrested
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A candidate for Arkansas State Auditor was arrested Friday. Diamond Arnold-Johnson was arrested after a warrant was issued on a charge of felony terroristic threatening, according to Little Rock Police. She was booked into the Pulaski County Jail. Arnold-Johnson, 32, is a Democrat. She is...
Victims of convicted Arkansas rapist file civil suit against him
The victims of convicted rapist Barry Walker have filed a civil suit against him, accusing Walker of hiding assets.
Arkansas has one of the highest child poverty rates in the nation
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A new report that was released by the US Census Bureau has shown that Arkansas has some of the highest child poverty rates in the country. Some local organizations have been working to improve the lives of Arkansas families. At Our House, the staff has...
North Little Rock educator named Arkansas’ Teacher of the Year
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Watching Capri Salaam in her classroom, you would think that teaching was what she always wanted to do— but that wasn't always the case. "Growing up I originally wanted to be an attorney," Salaam said. But during one of the last conversations she...
KATV
20 to 30 acres burning just west of Watson Chapel in Jefferson County
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A large fire was burning on the outskirts of Watson Chapel, the Arkansas Forestry Commission confirmed Wednesday afternoon. The forestry commission said a fire is burning about 20 to 30 acres near Rayhan Road off of Sulphur Springs Road. The commission said a tanker is...
Group restoring home of historic Little Rock figure
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — More often than not, historic homes are often forgotten about and eventually torn down— but this week, a group in Little Rock is helping restore a house with deep ties to the city's history. "[I] learned a lot here. This was part of my...
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Thursday afternoon accident on Blake Street in Pine Bluff resulted in power outage, Coleman Elementary released students earlier
Pine Bluff, Arkansas – Coleman Elementary students were released from school earlier than usual on Thursday due to a power outage caused by an accident on Blake Street in Pine Bluff. The Blake Street accident initially resulted in a tipped power pole, and utility crews were forced to turn...
Little Rock’s Ernest Green house receives a make-over
A historic Little Rock home is getting a makeover courtesy of several local organizations.
El Dorado funeral home is the oldest funeral in Arkansas
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Until December 2, 2022, the Perry’s Funeral Chapel will host an exhibit of the establishment’s history. The chapel is 100 years old and it is the oldest funeral home in the State of Arkansas. The funeral home is located at 312 West Oak Street in El Dorado, Ark.
KATV
Interstate 30 Lane Closures in Little Rock and North Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Friday morning that work on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will require lane closures. A news release said that weather permitting, the closure begins Monday, October 31, with double lane closures on interstate lanes being limited...
Altercation at early voting location in Little Rock causes mayor candidate to step in
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Early voting is currently underway, and on Tuesday around noon, there was reportedly a group of Landers' supporters at the Dee Brown Library voting location who were intimidating people and showing concealed handguns to people holding signs supporting Mayor Frank Scott Jr. Reports said that...
KTLO
Investigation of officer involved shooting at Pine Bluff continuing
The Arkansas State Police is continuing today with an investigation into an officer involved shooting incident that occurred shortly after 4 PM on Tuesday outside a Pine Bluff business located at 2809 Camden Road. Pine Bluff Police Department authorities requested state police special agents assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division...
salineriverchronicle.com
Warren and Hermitage Superintendents speak to BCEDC
A school district is a major employer in any county and Bradley County is no exception. At one time, the county had 60 separate districts. Now it is down to two in Hermitage and Warren, and those superintendents described their schools at the monthly meeting of Bradley County Economic Development Corp. board on Monday.
FOX Food Spotlight: Bennett’s by Keith & Co.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Bennett’sbBy Keith & Co. is an upscale casual dining experience in Sherwood. It’s located at 2002 E. Kiehl Avenue. The restaurant features lunch and dinner during the week as well as brunch on Saturdays and Sundays. Watch the video above for more information on Bennett’s by Keith & Co.
Crews responding to Wednesday wildfire in Jefferson County
Crews in Jefferson County are responding to reports of a wildfire Wednesday afternoon.
thv11.com
Large fire in Jefferson County
A large fire is underway in Jefferson County. (Video credit: Bobbie Runion).
Pine Bluff woman turning old fire station into food pantry
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Some people hope to be able to make a difference, but they know that making a difference in your community will be no easy task. For Debra Allen of Pine Bluff, working to make a difference has become her new normal— and she can vividly see her end goal.
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Little Rock residents prepare for Halloween
Halloween marks the unofficial start of the Holiday season and many people, especially children, are having fun time during the whole day and night. This year, Halloween will be celebrated on Monday next week and people are having their last costume preparations. The Covid-19 pandemic in the last two years...
