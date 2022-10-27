ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland County, AR

Comments / 1

Related
KHBS

Arkansas candidate for state auditor arrested

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A candidate for Arkansas State Auditor was arrested Friday. Diamond Arnold-Johnson was arrested after a warrant was issued on a charge of felony terroristic threatening, according to Little Rock Police. She was booked into the Pulaski County Jail. Arnold-Johnson, 32, is a Democrat. She is...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
MyArkLaMiss

El Dorado funeral home is the oldest funeral in Arkansas

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Until December 2, 2022, the Perry’s Funeral Chapel will host an exhibit of the establishment’s history. The chapel is 100 years old and it is the oldest funeral home in the State of Arkansas. The funeral home is located at 312 West Oak Street in El Dorado, Ark.
EL DORADO, AR
KATV

Interstate 30 Lane Closures in Little Rock and North Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Friday morning that work on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will require lane closures. A news release said that weather permitting, the closure begins Monday, October 31, with double lane closures on interstate lanes being limited...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
KTLO

Investigation of officer involved shooting at Pine Bluff continuing

The Arkansas State Police is continuing today with an investigation into an officer involved shooting incident that occurred shortly after 4 PM on Tuesday outside a Pine Bluff business located at 2809 Camden Road. Pine Bluff Police Department authorities requested state police special agents assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division...
PINE BLUFF, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Warren and Hermitage Superintendents speak to BCEDC

A school district is a major employer in any county and Bradley County is no exception. At one time, the county had 60 separate districts. Now it is down to two in Hermitage and Warren, and those superintendents described their schools at the monthly meeting of Bradley County Economic Development Corp. board on Monday.
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX Food Spotlight: Bennett’s by Keith & Co.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Bennett’sbBy Keith & Co. is an upscale casual dining experience in Sherwood. It’s located at 2002 E. Kiehl Avenue. The restaurant features lunch and dinner during the week as well as brunch on Saturdays and Sundays. Watch the video above for more information on Bennett’s by Keith & Co.
SHERWOOD, AR
mdmh-pinebluff.com

Little Rock residents prepare for Halloween

Halloween marks the unofficial start of the Holiday season and many people, especially children, are having fun time during the whole day and night. This year, Halloween will be celebrated on Monday next week and people are having their last costume preparations. The Covid-19 pandemic in the last two years...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy