ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

By finding common ground, leaders position Erie and Pennsylvania for growth

By Luke Bernstein
Erie Times News
Erie Times News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cAOJ1_0ioHwsDY00

Since taking over as president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry in June, I've been visiting employers and local chambers across this great commonwealth and learning about the challenges they face, what makes them unique, what knits us together — and why I am more hopeful than ever about the future of this state.

Recently, my travels brought me to Erie, where I spent several days witnessing how Pennsylvania's city on the lake is writing its own story — one inspired by its industrial past and driven into the future by innovation and a commitment to cooperation. And, its story is so compelling that the PA Chamber has decided to host its board meeting next August in Erie.

One observation is that Erie continues to be a hidden jewel that more people need to discover. The vacation-worthy Presque Isle Bay is one of Pennsylvania's premier summertime tourist attractions. And, the $27 million renovation and expansion of the Warner Theatre will certainly attract visitors inland, where projects are underway at Erie Insurance, UPMC Hamot, AHN’s Saint Vincent Hospital, and a growing number of restaurants and hotels, like those spearheaded by Scott Enterprises.

Erie's transformation is driven by its people. Erie is a hard-working, blue-collar town — one that has strong infrastructure assets including rail, ports, and highways to support industrial bases in the Northeast and Midwest.

These assets, and expansive natural resources, make the northwest PA region primed for further investment. In fact, the next generation of advanced manufacturing leadership is already taking hold, from the electric-powered locomotives being deployed at Wabtec to the full-scale plastics recycling operation at International Recycling Group. But, these investments can only happen with those willing to take risks. And, fortunately, Erie has key committed innovators who are investing into the region and supporting the civic health of the community. Our partners at the Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership have estimated that $1.5 billion in new investment has come into the region in recent years. These investments continue to pour in, thanks to the leadership of people like Tom Hagen, and companies like Curtze Foods and so many others.

Importantly, these entrepreneurs are not on their own. We met with several cohort members of the Erie FIRE Accelerator, the Erie Regional Chamber's flagship entrepreneurship program, which provides start-ups access to 700 business and community leaders and mentors, including more than 40 economic development agencies at the state and local levels. This is another reminder that great ideas and innovation are not just happening in Silicon Valley —they're taking root right here in Pennsylvania.

Erie's progress is the result of people coming together to do what is best for the community. As businesses thrive, so does its people.

I ended my trip by delivering remarks at the Shale Insight 2022 conference, where leaders in energy, manufacturing, and infrastructure from around the globe witnessed the vast potential of Erie and our commonwealth. As I told the audience, a critical part of the Pennsylvania Chamber's mission is to advocate for a regulatory and competitive tax environment that rewards stewardship and allows private sector innovation to flourish. That takes cooperation.

At the Pennsylvania Chamber, we understand the value in coming together for Pennsylvania, because we just did it.

This July, we secured, in a bipartisan manner, the most significant business tax reform in Pennsylvania in nearly three decades.

We’re thrilled to have worked with Gov. Tom Wolf, a bipartisan majority of lawmakers in the General Assembly —including the entire Erie delegation consisting of state Reps. Ryan Bizzarro, Patrick Harkins, Robert Merski, Brad Roae, Curt Sonney, and Parke Wentling, and state Sens. Michelle Brooks and Dan Laughlin — and our friends at the local chamber level and business community to cut our corporate net income tax rate in half. This historic reform will take the CNI from 9.99%, where it currently stands as the second highest rate in the country, down to 4.99% by 2031 —sending a strong message to companies across the world to invest in Pennsylvania. The last reduction to our state's CNI took place when Erie native, and my friend, Tom Ridge was governor.

These improvements to Pennsylvania's Tax Code will provide further support to Erie's positive economic momentum. But, there's so much more we can accomplish if we continue to work together. We have a common ground — our common ground is a better Erie, and a better Pennsylvania. We must continue working together to find areas of compromise — we can find common ground on issues like broadband expansion, criminal justice reform, education, health care, infrastructure, public safety, regulatory reform, workforce development, and a tax system that encourages job creation and rewards innovation.

These pro-growth policies will help Erie, and all of Pennsylvania, prosper. We can do it, but only if we work together.

Luke Bernstein is president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27.com

Midstate Markers: Where Pennsylvania’s Governor lives

Harrisburg (WHTM) — It may be referred to as a residence, but a lot of people think of it as the “Governor’s Mansion.” Until 1858, Pennsylvania did not have an official Governor’s home. A Governor would either rent or buy a house and use it during his time in office.
HARRISBURG, PA
Lancaster Farming

Pennsylvania Grain Yields Vary After Dry Summer

Imagine opening a map of Pennsylvania outdoors in the opening seconds of a rain storm, then ducking into the barn before the whole paper gets soaked. You’d see wet spots stippled across an otherwise dry map, and you’d have a decent idea of how grain yields look across the state.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

What is Pennsylvania's State Bird?

The Ruffed Grouse is The Official State Bird of PA. While primarily a game bird in Pennsylvania, ruffed grouse are also a favorite for bird watchers. Their courtship display attracts many bird watchers, with male grouse fluffing up their ruffs and dragging their wingtips across the ground. In addition to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

Pennsylvania elk season starts Monday

HARRISBURG, PA – Tens of thousands of Pennsylvania hunters dream of their chance to hunt elk, right here in the Keystone State. But if you’re not among the lucky recipients of an elk license, a chance awarded by lottery in August, it’s easy enough to forget about the season by the time it arrives. After all, it’s prime time in Penn’s Woods, with hunters likely shorter on time than opportunities.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Gov. Wolf reviewing energy tax credit legislation

PENNSYLVANIA, (WTAJ) – According to Gov. Wolfs spokesperson, he is currently reviewing an energy tax credit bill. Part of the bills legislation includes incentives designed to help Pennsylvanians land one of the hydrogen energy hubs being funded with federal subsidies. The package of tax credits would also help produce fertilizer and petrochemicals using natural gas […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
hwy.co

Linesville Spillway: An Unusual Attraction in PA

Few things are more frustrating and defeating than spending an entire day at the water and not seeing a single fish. However, there’s one unusual attraction in Pennsylvania where the fish are so thick that ducks can walk across them on top of the water. You may not be...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sounding off: Readers share views as election approaches

Pennsylvanians are faced with a choice for Senate that very well might tip the balance of power in Washington. Voters should consider what they want for the future of our great country. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is, by his own admission, a new progressive Democrat in the mold of Reps....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Terry Mansfield

Pennsylvania's Most Dangerous Highways

With nearly 9 million licensed drivers, Pennsylvania has its share of dangerous highways. A recent study named three of the state's roads as some of the most dangerous in the country. If you're planning a trip through Pennsylvania, it's crucial to know how to avoid these dangerous highways.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
happeningsmagazinepa.com

“Upcountry” Pennsylvania’s Stone Walls

New England’s stone walls are emblematic of the entire region. They have been publicized in magazines and newspapers and depicted on postcards and calendars. However, not everyone is aware that stone walls can also be found in northeastern Pennsylvania that rival those of Connecticut and Massachusetts. You can see these Pennsylvania stone walls in Wayne County, an area that has historical roots with several New England states and resembles New England topographically.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Kenyatta: Democrats win with help of ‘red’ county margins

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Representative Malcolm Kenyatta is traveling the commonwealth to stump for statewide Democratic candidates John Fetterman and Josh Shapiro. Kenyatta made a stop in Blair County at the Blair County Democrat’s summer picnic where he says even in “red” counties, voters can make a difference in November. He explained, “When turnout for Dems […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
phillyvoice.com

More than 700,000 people in Pennsylvania already have voted in the 2022 election

The 2022 midterm elections are still more than a week away, but more than half a million Pennsylvania voters already have cast their ballots, according to early voting data. The United States Elections Project, which draws voting numbers from state officials, says Pennsylvania already has received 733,370 ballots. That's nearly 55% of the 1,351,159 mail ballots requested by state voters, and those ballots have a distinctly liberal bias.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Donated PPE to go to Erie Public Schools, Erie VA

The same group bringing tiny homes for veterans to Erie is helping another company donate needed Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the area. On Thursday, 24 pallets of various PPE was donated by Ocean State Job Lot, a company out of Rhode Island. The truck dropped off the PPE at the Erie Sports Center where […]
ERIE, PA
abc27.com

How to check if your vote is counted in Pennsylvania

(WHTM) – If you’re among the more than one million Pennsylvanians who requested a mail-in ballot, you may have questions about when your vote is received and counted. Of the 1.3 million ballots sent by the Department of State, there have been 792,286 returned, according to data released on October 28.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Erie Times News

Erie Times News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Erie, PA from GoErie.com.

 http://goerie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy