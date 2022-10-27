ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is PSV vs Arsenal on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Europa League fixture

By Harry Latham-Coyle
 3 days ago

Arsenal will look to seal top spot in Europa League Group A as they make the short hop across to Eindhoven to take on PSV .

Mikel Arteta’s side have made a perfect start to their European campaign, with four wins from four games leaving them already assured of qualification for the knock-out rounds.

As long as they avoid defeat in the Netherlands, top spot in the group will be certain, too.

PSV, meanwhile, could do with a positive result - the Dutch side may have a nervy eye over their shoulder with Bodo/Glimt only three points behind them and a potentially troublesome trip to Norway to come on Matchday Six.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.

When and where is it?

PSV vs Arsenal is due to kick off at 5.45pm BST on Thursday 27 October at the Philips Stadion in Eindhoven in the Netherlands.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BT Sport 2, with coverage on the channel from 5.15pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game live on the BT Sport app or online player.

Team news

Ruud van Nistelrooy will be without Yorbe Vertessen, Marco van Ginkel, Ismael Saibari, Kjell Peersman and Olivier Boscagli for the visit of Arsenal. A number of absent PSV players were fit to return to action in the reverse fixture last week, including Luuk de Jong, who could be brought in to the starting side after another appearance from the bench in the 4-2 defeat to Groningen at the weekend.

Arsenal’s squad appears in reasonable shape with Oleksandr Zinchenko moving closer to a return from his calf issue, though Mohamed Elneny and Emile Smith Rowe remain out. Mikel Arteta has mixed and matched his squad in European competition this year and this should be another opportunity for the manager to give chances to those not currently in his first-choice eleven.

Confirmed line-ups

PSV XI: Benitez, Mwene, Ramalho, Branthwaite, Max, Veerman, Sangare, Gutierrez, Simons, El-Ghazi, Gakpo.

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Tierney, Saliba, Holding, Tomiyasu, Xhaka, Lokonga, Odegaard, Vieira, Nketiah, Martinelli.

Odds

PSV win 17/9

Draw 11/4

Arsenal win 6/4

Prediction

After set-backs in the league between two meetings in a week, both PSV and Arsenal will be hopeful of bouncing back with a win - though neither would be too disappointed with a draw. PSV 1-1 Arsenal.

