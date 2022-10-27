ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester United vs Sheriff live stream: How to watch Europa League fixture online and on TV tonight

By Harry Latham-Coyle
 3 days ago

With tensions between Erik ten Hag and Cristiano Ronaldo seeming to have eased, Manchester United look to continue to build upon a positive period.

FC Sheriff are the visitors to Old Trafford on Matchday Five in the Europa League .

A win or draw would be enough to take Manchester United through, but Ten Hag’s side will be keen to put pressure on Real Sociedad - who they face in their final group fixture - at the top of Group E.

Their opponents suffered defeat to FC Petrocub, their closest domestic rivals, on Sunday but remain top of the Moldovan National Division.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.

When and where is it?

Manchester United vs FC Sheriff will kick off at 8pm BST on Thursday 27 October at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BT Sport 1, with coverage from 7.15pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app or online player.

Confirmed line-up

Manchester United XI: De Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Malacia; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Ronaldo.

Odds

Manchester United win 1/9

Draw 11/1

FC Sheriff win 35/1

Prediction

Is this the week Manchester United fully convince in Europe for the first time under Erik ten Hag? Possibly - a home win appears likely. Manchester United 3-1 FC Sheriff.

