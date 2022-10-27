ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Manchester United vs Sheriff on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Europa League fixture

By Harry Latham-Coyle
 3 days ago

Manchester United can make certain of progression to the knockout rounds of the Europa League if they draw or beat FC Sheriff at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag’s side have rarely hit their stride in continental competition this year but sit second in the group behind Real Sociedad.

Goals from Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo secured the Manchester club a 2-0 win in Moldova in September and the Portuguese may return to Ten Hag’s squad.

Ronaldo was excluded from the draw with Chelsea after refusing to come on during the win over Tottenham last week, but trained with his teammates ahead of the encounter with Sheriff.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.

When and where is it?

Manchester United vs FC Sheriff will kick off at 8pm BST on Thursday 27 October at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BT Sport 1, with coverage from 7.15pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app or online player.

Confirmed line-up

Manchester United XI: De Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Malacia; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Ronaldo.

Odds

Manchester United win 1/9

Draw 11/1

FC Sheriff win 35/1

Prediction

Is this the week Manchester United fully convince in Europe for the first time under Erik ten Hag? Possibly - a home win appears likely. Manchester United 3-1 FC Sheriff.

