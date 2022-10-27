ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PSV vs Arsenal live stream: How to watch Europa League fixture online and on TV tonight

By Harry Latham-Coyle
 3 days ago

One week on from a narrow win over PSV at the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal look to continue their fine start to the season in Eindhoven.

While Mikel Arteta’s side suffered a weekend Premier League set-back against Southampton, the London club have a perfect Europa League Group A record so far and are ideally placed to top the group.

Arsenal were largely dominant seven days ago but Ruud van Nistelrooy will be hopeful of more from his side, particularly in attack.

PSV were beaten 4-2 by Groningen in a thrilling league encounter on Saturday, losing ground on Ajax at the top of the Eredivisie.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.

When and where is it?

PSV vs Arsenal is due to kick off at 5.45pm BST on Thursday 27 October at the Philips Stadion in Eindhoven in the Netherlands.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BT Sport 2, with coverage on the channel from 5.15pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game live on the BT Sport app or online player.

Team news

Ruud van Nistelrooy will be without Yorbe Vertessen, Marco van Ginkel, Ismael Saibari, Kjell Peersman and Olivier Boscagli for the visit of Arsenal. A number of absent PSV players were fit to return to action in the reverse fixture last week, including Luuk de Jong, who could be brought in to the starting side after another appearance from the bench in the 4-2 defeat to Groningen at the weekend.

Arsenal’s squad appears in reasonable shape with Oleksandr Zinchenko moving closer to a return from his calf issue, though Mohamed Elneny and Emile Smith Rowe remain out. Mikel Arteta has mixed and matched his squad in European competition this year and this should be another opportunity for the manager to give chances to those not currently in his first-choice eleven.

Confirmed line-ups

PSV XI: Benitez, Mwene, Ramalho, Branthwaite, Max, Veerman, Sangare, Gutierrez, Simons, El-Ghazi, Gakpo.

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Tierney, Saliba, Holding, Tomiyasu, Xhaka, Lokonga, Odegaard, Vieira, Nketiah, Martinelli.

Odds

PSV win 17/9

Draw 11/4

Arsenal win 6/4

Prediction

After set-backs in the league between two meetings in a week, both PSV and Arsenal will be hopeful of bouncing back with a win - though neither would be too disappointed with a draw. PSV 1-1 Arsenal.

