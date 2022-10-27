ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump news – live: Trump announces four midterm rallies as Jan 6 committee serves him subpoena

By Oliver O'Connell
The Independent
 6 days ago

Donald Trump has announced four rallies for the home stretch of the midterm elections, taking him to Ohio, Pennsylvania, Florida and Iowa. He will campaign alongside various Republican candidates, but is snubbing several others – including those fighting competitive races in Arizona, Georgia and Nevada.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s attorneys have received the January 6 committee’s subpoena compelling the former president to appear for deposition by 14 November and turn over relevant documents.

The news comes after Mark Meadows , who served as Mr Trump’s chief of staff at the end of his presidency, failed in his latest attempt to avoid testifying to Georgia investigators looking into the former president’s efforts to pressure state officials into overturning the 2020 election.

On another legal front, the Justice Department’s inquiry into the documents hoarded by Mr Trump at Mar-a-Lago is reportedly focusing on a former White House valet, Walt Nauta , who worked closely with Mr Trump during and after his presidency – and who was apparently sometimes charged with moving documents between rooms as Mr Trump moved around the building.

The Independent

