Rescued sea otter at the Shedd Aquarium needs your immediate attentionMark StarChicago, IL
The Media and The District Attorney...Silence...KnowingwhatyoudidLockport, IL
Charity Works To Let You Donate Leftover Candy To The TroopsJus4NetChicago, IL
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This is the most haunted restaurant in Illinois, according to Food NetworkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Underperforms in loss
Jokic amassed 12 points (3-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 117-101 victory over the Jazz. Although Jokic notched the double--double, his scoring output was atypical. He also only saw 25 minutes, which was his lowest total of the season. Nevertheless, Jokic is one of the best fantasy producers in the league and a must-start whenever he plays.
Nets look to tighten defense in rematch with Pacers
Six games in, the Brooklyn Nets are a defensive disaster — the word coach Steve Nash used after the latest
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Goes to locker room Friday
Ayton went to the locker room in the first quarter of Friday's game against the Pelicans due to a left ankle injury, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Ayton played eight minutes to begin Friday's matchup but wasn't on the court to begin the second quarter. If he's unable to return to the game, Jock Landale, Bismack Biyombo and Torrey Craig should see increased run for the Suns.
CBS Sports
76ers' Joel Embiid: Drains game-winning shot
Embiid notched 25 points (9-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-9 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Saturday's 114-109 win over the Bulls. Embiid returned from a one-game absence and was the difference maker for the Sixers in this victory, as he left his mark on both ends of the court while also draining the game-winning shot with only 18 seconds left in the contest. Embiid has now scored at least 25 points in each of his last four outings.
Doyel: Herb Simon's Pacers do the Lord's work by beating Kyrie Irving
INDIANAPOLIS – The Lord works in mysterious ways. Is it possible He just used our very own Pacers as an instrument of justice, Old Testament-style, on that idiot Kyrie Irving? Oh I hope so. And no, you’re right, the Lord would never call Kyrie “an idiot.” That’s all me. But Kyrie Irving is an...
CBS Sports
Jazz's Rudy Gay: Enters protocols
Gay (COVID-19) has entered health and safety protocols and has been ruled out for Friday's matchup against the Nuggets. Gay missed practice Thursday due to feeling under the weather and has entered the league's health and safety protocols. the 36-year-old has amassed 5.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 16.8 minutes per game as a frontcourt depth option for the Jazz, and his absence could open up more minutes at the four for Jarred Vanderbilt and Lauri Markkanen.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Questionable Friday
McCollum (finger) is questionable for Friday's game against the Suns. McCollum seemed to have picked up the injury in Tuesday's win over the Mavericks, where he tallied 14 points and 11 assists in the absence of Brandon Ingram (concussion), Zion Williamson (hip) and Herbert Jones (knee). With Ingram ruled out, Williamson and Jones listed as questionable and the addition of Jose Alvarado (back) and Dyson Daniels (ankle) to the injury report, McCollum could see yet another massive workload Friday if he's active.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Skylar Thompson: No injury designation
Thompson doesn't have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Lions, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Thompson was upgraded to a full participant Friday after logging back-to-back limited sessions to open the week due to a thumb injury. The backup quarterback doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday, but with Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater both healthy, Thompson is unlikely to see the field in Week 8.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Chuba Hubbard: Ruled out for Week 8
Hubbard (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons. Hubbard didn't practice in any capacity this week after injuring his ankle last Sunday against Tampa Bay. While Hubbard is out of the mix for at least one game, D'Onta Foreman is poised to lead Carolina's backfield in Atlanta, while Raheem Blackshear could see increased reps and bump up to the No. 2 role. Hubbard's next chance to play will come Week 9 on the road against Cincinnati.
CBS Sports
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Produces three points
Kane scored a goal and added two assists during a 6-5 loss to the Oilers on Thursday. Kane, who has seven points during his past three appearances, continued his habit of torching the Oilers. The 2007 No. 1 overall draft pick has collected 62 career points against the Oilers, the most among active skaters. Kane's third-period goal briefly tied the game at 5-5. Kane generated a team-high six shots in 22:26 of ice time against the Oilers. He dressed for his 1,114th career game Thursday, tying Brent Seabrook for third most in team history.
Florida State opens as favorite in rivalry game against Miami
The Seminoles would qualify for the postseason for the first time under Norvell if they defeat the Hurricanes on Saturday night.
CBS Sports
Bruins' David Krejci: Suffers upper-body injury
Krejci suffered an upper-body injury and won't return to Thursday's game against Detroit. Krejci appeared to be hurt when he was hit by Detroit's Michael Rasmussen, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports. Rasmussen was consequently charged with high-sticking at 8:30 of the second period as a result of the incident. Krejci logged just 6:53 of ice time before leaving the game. He's gotten off to an amazing start this season, scoring two goals and eight points in seven games prior to Thursday's contest.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Reps capped Friday
Hurst (groin/ankle) was a limited participant in Friday's practice, Jay Morrison of The Athletic. Hurst has appeared on Bengals injury reports since Week 3 with the groin issue yet hadn't missed any time, but the fact that he's dealing with an ankle concern in addition to the former injury could make gaining clearance for Monday's game in Cleveland a bit tougher. Even if Hurst is limited Saturday in the Bengals' final practice of the week, there's a good chance he'll at least take a questionable tag into Monday rather than being ruled out in advance. Mitchell Wilcox would be the next man up for reps at tight end if Hurst ends up sitting out the Week 8 contest.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Sticking in St. Louis
Arenado elected to opt into the remaining five years of his contract with the Cardinals on Saturday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Arenado had the option to test the market heading into his age-32 season, but he evidently felt as though he wasn't going to do better than the five years and $144 million he has remaining on his current deal. He's coming off a season in which he hit .293/.358/.533 (good for a career-best 151 wRC+) while playing excellent defense, but his age may have made it tough to beat an already lofty salary. The decision is largely a hit to Arenado's long-term fantasy value, as it keeps him in one of the league's more pitcher-friendly parks for the foreseeable future, though he'll at least remain a part of a solid lineup that's helped him eclipse 100 RBI in back-to-back seasons.
CBS Sports
Texans' Jalen Camp: Gets call to active roster
Houston elevated Camp from its practice squad to the active roster Saturday for Sunday's matchup against Tennessee. Camp joined the Texans' practice squad after failing to make the team's initial 53-man roster and will have a chance to make his season debut in Week 8 after being elevated to the active roster. Nico Collins (groin) has already been ruled out and Brandin Cooks (wrist) is questionable, so it's possible Camp gets involved offensively, though he's still unlikely to crack fantasy relevance.
CBS Sports
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Not spotted at practice Friday
Tannehill (ankle) wasn't on the field during the media-access portion of Friday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Tannehill didn't practice Wednesday, but was listed as a limited participant in Thursday's session. With the quarterback not taking the field for the early part of Friday's practice, his status for Sunday's game against the Texans will need to be monitored closely, with an added layer of context regarding his Week 8 availability slated to arrive upon the arrival of the team's final injury report. If Tannehill is unavailable this weekend, Malik Willis would be in line to start against Houston.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Eno Benjamin: Set to lead backfield Week 8
Benjamin is expected to continue to serve as the Cardinals' lead back Sunday in Minnesota with James Conner (ribs) having been ruled out for a third straight game, Donnie Druin of SI.com reports. In his previous two turns as the Cardinals' No. 1 back sans Conner, Benjamin essentially handled a...
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Penny Hart: Unlikely to play Sunday
Hart (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday's matchup against the Giants, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports. Hart will likely miss a third straight contest due to a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 5. Regardless, he played primarily on special teams when healthy, so his absence hasn't had a major impact on Seattle's offense.
CBS Sports
Capitals' John Carlson: Injured in Saturday's game
Carlson (lower body) is doubtful to return to Saturday's game versus the Predators. Carlson was injured in the first period of the contest. While he hasn't been fully ruled out, the doubtful tag suggests it's unlikely he'll finish the game. More information on his status should be available prior to Monday's game versus the Hurricanes.
CBS Sports
Panthers' D'Onta Foreman: Set to lead backfield sans Hubbard
Foreman is expected to lead the Carolina backfield Sunday against Atlanta with teammate Chuba Hubbard (ankle) ruled out, The Associated Press reports. The Panthers haven't done much on offense this season, but Foreman and Hubbard combined for 218 total yards last week in a 21-3 win over the Buccaneers in Carolina's first game after the Christian McCaffrey trade. While that type of cumulative production won't happen most weeks, Foreman has a nice opportunity ahead of him with Hubbard unavailable against a struggling Atlanta defense. Raheem Blackshear is the only other healthy tailback on the active roster, though Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks said he still wants to use a backfield committee and might call up Spencer Brown from the practice squad before Sunday. Regardless, Foreman is a clear favorite to start and lead the team in carries.
