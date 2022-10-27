Without any doubt, the digital economy, aided by the emergence of web3 has grown to become one of the largest economy in the globe. Today, the sphere, undoubtedly, houses hundreds of thousands of remarkable innovations, including crypto and blockchain-based projects. These projects, irrespective of their designs, offer distinctive opportunities and benefits to subscribers. This thus justifies why they have, over time, continued to witness massive adoption, thereby enhancing the economy of the sphere. Notably, one of such projects is Gitcoin. This platform, just like few others avails earning opportunity and enablement for coders and developers, working on open-source softwares through variety of programming languages. Without further ado, this article intends to focus on this project, with great emphasis on its background, features, native token and potential.

1 DAY AGO