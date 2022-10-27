Read full article on original website
Global anger at Sunak’s Cop27 snub that raises fears over UK’s climate crisis stance
Rishi Sunak’s decision to snub the Cop27 UN climate talks, and to keep King Charles from attending, has angered and upset countries around the world, risking the UK’s standing on the world stage and raising concerns over his government’s commitment to tackling the climate crisis. Several developing...
Adoption of Web 3.0 – Major shortcomings and solution
In a most recent update, we’ve seen the call for the adoption of Web 3.0 intensifying more than ever. Unlike before, Web 3.0 is gradually crawling into a major debate among Tech companies, developers, and innovators. To a reasonable extent, the liberty that comes with cryptocurrency has helped in incurring people’s attention to the initiative. Obviously, those who have called for the adoption of Web 3.0 to some extent love the idea of having total control over their data.
What is Gitcoin and how does it work?
Without any doubt, the digital economy, aided by the emergence of web3 has grown to become one of the largest economy in the globe. Today, the sphere, undoubtedly, houses hundreds of thousands of remarkable innovations, including crypto and blockchain-based projects. These projects, irrespective of their designs, offer distinctive opportunities and benefits to subscribers. This thus justifies why they have, over time, continued to witness massive adoption, thereby enhancing the economy of the sphere. Notably, one of such projects is Gitcoin. This platform, just like few others avails earning opportunity and enablement for coders and developers, working on open-source softwares through variety of programming languages. Without further ado, this article intends to focus on this project, with great emphasis on its background, features, native token and potential.
Mycelium joins Chainlink BUILD Program
Mycelium, a provider of Bitcoin wallet has adopted Chainlink BUILD Program to accelerate the adoption of its DeFi ecosystem. The protocol confirmed the development in a Friday blog post. According to Mycelium, the BUILD Program will help in the implementation of its vision to secure a long-term adoption of its DeFi products through “enhanced access to Chainlink’s industry-leading oracle services and high-quality technical support, as well as incentivizing greater crypto economic security.”
