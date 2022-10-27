ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

CBS Sports

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Underperforms in loss

Jokic amassed 12 points (3-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 117-101 victory over the Jazz. Although Jokic notched the double--double, his scoring output was atypical. He also only saw 25 minutes, which was his lowest total of the season. Nevertheless, Jokic is one of the best fantasy producers in the league and a must-start whenever he plays.
ClutchPoints

Mavs coach Jason Kidd takes jab at Christian Wood after Thunder meltdown

The Dallas Mavericks are off to a decent start to the 2022-23 season but have already put on one of the most impressive displays of failure. The Mavs blew a 16-point game against the Oklahoma City Thunder before losing in overtime. A Luka Doncic triple-double couldn’t get Dallas the win and Jason Kidd pointed out a reason why after the game: Christian Wood.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Suns' Deandre Ayton: Goes to locker room Friday

Ayton went to the locker room in the first quarter of Friday's game against the Pelicans due to a left ankle injury, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Ayton played eight minutes to begin Friday's matchup but wasn't on the court to begin the second quarter. If he's unable to return to the game, Jock Landale, Bismack Biyombo and Torrey Craig should see increased run for the Suns.
CBS Sports

Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Reps capped Friday

Hurst (groin/ankle) was a limited participant in Friday's practice, Jay Morrison of The Athletic. Hurst has appeared on Bengals injury reports since Week 3 with the groin issue yet hadn't missed any time, but the fact that he's dealing with an ankle concern in addition to the former injury could make gaining clearance for Monday's game in Cleveland a bit tougher. Even if Hurst is limited Saturday in the Bengals' final practice of the week, there's a good chance he'll at least take a questionable tag into Monday rather than being ruled out in advance. Mitchell Wilcox would be the next man up for reps at tight end if Hurst ends up sitting out the Week 8 contest.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Wizards fall victim to a trap game, 3-point defense lets up vs. Pacers

WASHINGTON -- The Washington Wizards lost to the Indiana Pacers 127-117 on Friday night at Capital One Arena. Here are five takeaways from what went down... The Wizards' schedule this season was front-loaded with relatively winnable games, followed by a stretch against some of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. The stage was set for them to stow away some wins before they face a gauntlet of contenders. Washington did an excellent job taking advantage of the soft opening, at least until Friday night.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Pacers' Myles Turner: Impresses against Wizards

Turner racked up 27 points (7-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 10-10 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and five blocks over 32 minutes during Friday's 127-117 win over Washington. Turner didn't do much in his season debut Wednesday, but the versatile big man had his talents on full display against the Wizards -- he excelled as a scorer, was sharp from three-point range, showcased his defensive ability and was even a dominant force on the glass, an area in which he's struggled throughout his career. While he's not expected to deliver these numbers on a game-to-game basis, there's no question that Turner will be one of Indiana's go-to players as long as he remains healthy.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid: Drains game-winning shot

Embiid notched 25 points (9-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-9 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Saturday's 114-109 win over the Bulls. Embiid returned from a one-game absence and was the difference maker for the Sixers in this victory, as he left his mark on both ends of the court while also draining the game-winning shot with only 18 seconds left in the contest. Embiid has now scored at least 25 points in each of his last four outings.
numberfire.com

Kawhi Leonard (injury management) out for Clippers' Sunday matchup

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (injury management) will not play in Sunday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Leonard will not be available for his third straight game for knee injury management purposes. In a matchup against a New Orleans' unit ranked 20th in defensive rating, Paul George should play a lead role on Sunday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Penny Hart: Unlikely to play Sunday

Hart (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday's matchup against the Giants, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports. Hart will likely miss a third straight contest due to a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 5. Regardless, he played primarily on special teams when healthy, so his absence hasn't had a major impact on Seattle's offense.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Bruins' David Krejci: Suffers upper-body injury

Krejci suffered an upper-body injury and won't return to Thursday's game against Detroit. Krejci appeared to be hurt when he was hit by Detroit's Michael Rasmussen, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports. Rasmussen was consequently charged with high-sticking at 8:30 of the second period as a result of the incident. Krejci logged just 6:53 of ice time before leaving the game. He's gotten off to an amazing start this season, scoring two goals and eight points in seven games prior to Thursday's contest.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Eno Benjamin: Set to lead backfield Week 8

Benjamin is expected to continue to serve as the Cardinals' lead back Sunday in Minnesota with James Conner (ribs) having been ruled out for a third straight game, Donnie Druin of SI.com reports. In his previous two turns as the Cardinals' No. 1 back sans Conner, Benjamin essentially handled a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Jazz's Rudy Gay: Enters protocols

Gay (COVID-19) has entered health and safety protocols and has been ruled out for Friday's matchup against the Nuggets. Gay missed practice Thursday due to feeling under the weather and has entered the league's health and safety protocols. the 36-year-old has amassed 5.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 16.8 minutes per game as a frontcourt depth option for the Jazz, and his absence could open up more minutes at the four for Jarred Vanderbilt and Lauri Markkanen.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
CBS Sports

Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Questionable Friday

McCollum (finger) is questionable for Friday's game against the Suns. McCollum seemed to have picked up the injury in Tuesday's win over the Mavericks, where he tallied 14 points and 11 assists in the absence of Brandon Ingram (concussion), Zion Williamson (hip) and Herbert Jones (knee). With Ingram ruled out, Williamson and Jones listed as questionable and the addition of Jose Alvarado (back) and Dyson Daniels (ankle) to the injury report, McCollum could see yet another massive workload Friday if he's active.

