Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Underperforms in loss
Jokic amassed 12 points (3-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 117-101 victory over the Jazz. Although Jokic notched the double--double, his scoring output was atypical. He also only saw 25 minutes, which was his lowest total of the season. Nevertheless, Jokic is one of the best fantasy producers in the league and a must-start whenever he plays.
Mavs coach Jason Kidd takes jab at Christian Wood after Thunder meltdown
The Dallas Mavericks are off to a decent start to the 2022-23 season but have already put on one of the most impressive displays of failure. The Mavs blew a 16-point game against the Oklahoma City Thunder before losing in overtime. A Luka Doncic triple-double couldn’t get Dallas the win and Jason Kidd pointed out a reason why after the game: Christian Wood.
Nets look to tighten defense in rematch with Pacers
Six games in, the Brooklyn Nets are a defensive disaster — the word coach Steve Nash used after the latest
Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers take on Kevin Durant, Kyrie Iving, Nets in Brooklyn
The Pacers will battle two superstars in Brooklyn tonight.
Florida State opens as favorite in rivalry game against Miami
The Seminoles would qualify for the postseason for the first time under Norvell if they defeat the Hurricanes on Saturday night.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Goes to locker room Friday
Ayton went to the locker room in the first quarter of Friday's game against the Pelicans due to a left ankle injury, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Ayton played eight minutes to begin Friday's matchup but wasn't on the court to begin the second quarter. If he's unable to return to the game, Jock Landale, Bismack Biyombo and Torrey Craig should see increased run for the Suns.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Reps capped Friday
Hurst (groin/ankle) was a limited participant in Friday's practice, Jay Morrison of The Athletic. Hurst has appeared on Bengals injury reports since Week 3 with the groin issue yet hadn't missed any time, but the fact that he's dealing with an ankle concern in addition to the former injury could make gaining clearance for Monday's game in Cleveland a bit tougher. Even if Hurst is limited Saturday in the Bengals' final practice of the week, there's a good chance he'll at least take a questionable tag into Monday rather than being ruled out in advance. Mitchell Wilcox would be the next man up for reps at tight end if Hurst ends up sitting out the Week 8 contest.
Trust in Muss: Razorbacks' Season Not Doomed in October
Hogs coach Eric Musselman warned us practices pointed to big loss in Texas.
NBC Sports
Wizards fall victim to a trap game, 3-point defense lets up vs. Pacers
WASHINGTON -- The Washington Wizards lost to the Indiana Pacers 127-117 on Friday night at Capital One Arena. Here are five takeaways from what went down... The Wizards' schedule this season was front-loaded with relatively winnable games, followed by a stretch against some of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. The stage was set for them to stow away some wins before they face a gauntlet of contenders. Washington did an excellent job taking advantage of the soft opening, at least until Friday night.
CBS Sports
Pacers' Myles Turner: Impresses against Wizards
Turner racked up 27 points (7-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 10-10 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and five blocks over 32 minutes during Friday's 127-117 win over Washington. Turner didn't do much in his season debut Wednesday, but the versatile big man had his talents on full display against the Wizards -- he excelled as a scorer, was sharp from three-point range, showcased his defensive ability and was even a dominant force on the glass, an area in which he's struggled throughout his career. While he's not expected to deliver these numbers on a game-to-game basis, there's no question that Turner will be one of Indiana's go-to players as long as he remains healthy.
CBS Sports
76ers' Joel Embiid: Drains game-winning shot
Embiid notched 25 points (9-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-9 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Saturday's 114-109 win over the Bulls. Embiid returned from a one-game absence and was the difference maker for the Sixers in this victory, as he left his mark on both ends of the court while also draining the game-winning shot with only 18 seconds left in the contest. Embiid has now scored at least 25 points in each of his last four outings.
numberfire.com
Kawhi Leonard (injury management) out for Clippers' Sunday matchup
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (injury management) will not play in Sunday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Leonard will not be available for his third straight game for knee injury management purposes. In a matchup against a New Orleans' unit ranked 20th in defensive rating, Paul George should play a lead role on Sunday.
Wizards hosting the Pacers in their second meeting this season
The Washington Wizards are playing host to the Indiana Pacers in their second meeting of this season.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Penny Hart: Unlikely to play Sunday
Hart (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday's matchup against the Giants, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports. Hart will likely miss a third straight contest due to a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 5. Regardless, he played primarily on special teams when healthy, so his absence hasn't had a major impact on Seattle's offense.
CBS Sports
Bruins' David Krejci: Suffers upper-body injury
Krejci suffered an upper-body injury and won't return to Thursday's game against Detroit. Krejci appeared to be hurt when he was hit by Detroit's Michael Rasmussen, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports. Rasmussen was consequently charged with high-sticking at 8:30 of the second period as a result of the incident. Krejci logged just 6:53 of ice time before leaving the game. He's gotten off to an amazing start this season, scoring two goals and eight points in seven games prior to Thursday's contest.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Eno Benjamin: Set to lead backfield Week 8
Benjamin is expected to continue to serve as the Cardinals' lead back Sunday in Minnesota with James Conner (ribs) having been ruled out for a third straight game, Donnie Druin of SI.com reports. In his previous two turns as the Cardinals' No. 1 back sans Conner, Benjamin essentially handled a...
CBS Sports
Jazz's Rudy Gay: Enters protocols
Gay (COVID-19) has entered health and safety protocols and has been ruled out for Friday's matchup against the Nuggets. Gay missed practice Thursday due to feeling under the weather and has entered the league's health and safety protocols. the 36-year-old has amassed 5.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 16.8 minutes per game as a frontcourt depth option for the Jazz, and his absence could open up more minutes at the four for Jarred Vanderbilt and Lauri Markkanen.
Doc Rivers dishes harsh truth, silver lining on Sixers offense after win vs. Bulls
The Philadelphia 76ers have notched their first multi-game win of the season after taking down the Chicago Bulls 114-109. The Sixers looked like they were well on their way to a win in the first quarter but didn’t dominate as much after that. The Sixers scored 37 points in...
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Questionable Friday
McCollum (finger) is questionable for Friday's game against the Suns. McCollum seemed to have picked up the injury in Tuesday's win over the Mavericks, where he tallied 14 points and 11 assists in the absence of Brandon Ingram (concussion), Zion Williamson (hip) and Herbert Jones (knee). With Ingram ruled out, Williamson and Jones listed as questionable and the addition of Jose Alvarado (back) and Dyson Daniels (ankle) to the injury report, McCollum could see yet another massive workload Friday if he's active.
Tie in Top Five Highlights AP College Football Poll for Week 10
Kansas State jumped up nine spots after shutting out Oklahoma State on Saturday.
Comments / 0