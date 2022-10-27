Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Toronto Marlies down Syracuse Crunch, 4-3, in overtime
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Alex Barre-Boulet scored back-to-back goals to help the Syracuse Crunch rally back and force overtime, but they eventually fell to the Toronto Marlies, 4-3, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The Crunch now sit at 1-2-1-2 on the season and 0-1-1-0 in the six-game season...
Houston Chronicle
Christian Dvorak has 1st hat trick, Canadiens beat Blues 7-4
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Christian Dvorak had his first NHL hat trick and the Montreal Canadiens scored three times in a 4:50 span in the second period to rally for a 7-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night. Dvorak completed the hat trick into an empty...
FOX Sports
Hughes scores to back Vanecek, Devils beat Avalanche 1-0
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes scored on power play early in the third period and Vitek Vanecek made 24 saves for his first shutout with New Jersey in the Devils' 1-0 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night. The Devils won for the fifth time in six...
Yardbarker
Rangers’ Depth Problems Deepened by Chytil Injury
The New York Rangers’ third-line center came off the ice early after attempting to skate during practice Friday, his attempt to return quickly from a shoulder to the head last weekend apparently a failure in what can only be described as a big blow for the struggling Blueshirts. Should...
FOX Sports
Sabres take on the Red Wings after overtime victory
Detroit Red Wings (4-2-2, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (5-3-0, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit the Buffalo Sabres after the Sabres knocked off the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 in overtime. Buffalo went 32-39-11 overall and 8-14-4 in division games last season....
Blue Jackets recall goalie Joonas Korpisalo from AHL
The Columbus Blue Jackets recalled goaltender Joonas Korpisalo from his conditioning assignment in the American Hockey League on Sunday. Korpisalo,
NHL
Jets rally to beat Coyotes in overtime for third straight win
"We're just focused on winning the next period, winning each shift and winning each battle" For the second straight game, the Winnipeg Jets fell behind by two goals on this three-game road trip. On Friday, it was in Arizona, as the Coyotes home opener at Mullett Arena provided a unique...
FOX Sports
Rangers visit the Coyotes following Trocheck's 2-goal showing
New York Rangers (4-3-2, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (2-4-1, eighth in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -197, Coyotes +163; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit the Arizona Coyotes after Vincent Trocheck's two-goal game against the Dallas Stars in the Rangers'...
FOX Sports
Rangers score 3 in 3rd as Stars lose Oettinger in 6-3 defeat
DALLAS (AP) — Zac Jones and Julien Gauthier scored 19 seconds apart in the third period after Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger exited with an injury, and the New York Rangers beat the Stars 6-3 on Saturday. Vincent Trocheck had two goals, including the last in a three-goal third period...
