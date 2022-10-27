ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Nation’s political divide is the focus of Alaska U.S. House debate

By Andrew Kitchenman
Alaska Beacon
Alaska Beacon
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35QvWw_0ioHud9T00

Sarah Palin, Mary Peltola, Nick Begich and Chris Bye stand at the end of the 2022 Debate for the State for Alaska's sole U.S. House seat on Oct. 26, 2022, in Anchorage. (Screenshot of Alaska Public Media livestream)

The four candidates to be Alaska’s only member of the U.S. House of Representatives zeroed in on the United States’ political divisions but came up with very different answers about what should be done about it in a media-sponsored debate on Wednesday.

U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola, a Democrat elected to fill the remainder of the late Congressman Don Young’s term, said it’s time for politicians to stop vilifying people in the other party and that partisanship is the No. 1 threat to the country in foreign and domestic policy.

“We have a tradition now in America of tearing one another down just to get into office, and this is just so normal we take it for granted,” Peltola said, adding that it wasn’t as normal when she got started in politics in the 1990s. “This is not the foundation that our country is built on and we need more peacemakers so that the day after the election, half the country doesn’t feel like they lost. We are all going to win. We’re all in this together. We’re all Americans.”

Former Gov. Sarah Palin, a Republican, quoted Abraham Lincoln saying that the country would never lose a war, but added that the U.S. could now be crushed by internal division if it gets any more rancorous. She called for a return to “constitutional principles.” In response to a question from Peltola about their working relationship when Peltola was in the state House and Palin was governor, Palin said they could serve as an example to others.

“In this age of so much division, so much politics of personal destruction and lies – in campaigns especially – it’s quite disheartening,” she said, before turning to Peltola. “So it is heartening to get to stand beside somebody who gets it. Maybe it’s kind of that Alaskan chick thing, you know? Tough Alaskans: commercial fished; were pregnant at the same time in office; took some heat for that, too.”

Republican candidate Nick Begich III said there are two teams in the country: Republicans who want to give people more freedom and Democrats who want to take it away – and that Peltola has been a part of that.

“You’ve got the Democrats, who are about control: control of your freedoms, control of your actions, centralized authority, the federal government telling you what to do,” he said. “And you’ve got the Republicans that are about decentralizing control: local control, control with the states, and giving you the authority to make the decisions that you want to in your life. This is the basis – this is the genesis – for the political division that you see.”

Libertarian Chris Bye pointed his finger at both parties for causing division. But he also expressed concern about the parties coming together as well.

“I’ll be honest with you. Just about every Alaskan is terrified when they hear ‘bipartisan.’ What that really means is both parties are getting together to gang up on taxpayers,” he said, adding: “I don’t mean to vilify both parties, but just look at the track record: $31 trillion of debt and I haven’t seen any goodness out of it. Or the infrastructure bill: It’s a boondoggle.”

Energy

Energy was another running theme of the debate, from the impact of energy prices on inflation to expanding the use of renewable energy sources in rural Alaska to the candidates’ shared support for oil drilling.

Palin said President Joe Biden and the Democratic party are refusing to acknowledge that people are suffering from a recession. She returned to a slogan from the 2008 Republican National Convention, where she became the vice presidential nominee.

“We need to ‘drill, baby, drill.’ Energy costs are the driver of inflation – energy costs, which affect absolutely everything that we do in America, everything that we consume – oil and gas: It touches that. So if we have more supply of oil – our own clean, domestic USA oil, coming from Alaska ideally, instead of, hat in hand, asking foreign countries to pump and produce for us their dirty, dangerous sources of oil.”

Begich also pinned the state’s economic problems on the Biden administration and the Democrats. He noted Biden’s opposition to oil development in his 2020 campaign. Both he and Palin said Biden is creating a fake energy crisis.

“You end traditional energy in this state, you end Alaska,” he said. “That’s a huge threat to us. And this is the leader of the Democrat party that is pushing this agenda on us.”

Bye noted the high cost of energy and denounced federal interference. In particular, he noted the Environmental Protection Agency’s regulation of clean air standards in Fairbanks .

“The EPA came in and said, ‘oh, by the way, they can’t use wood to heat their homes. It has to be kiln-dried wood, not just wood off the forest. So families in Fairbanks are squeezed between federal bureaucracy and federal regulations,” he said.

Mental health

The candidates fielded two questions about mental health.

Joshua Pak, a sophomore at Polaris K-12 School in Anchorage, asked how the candidates would prioritize youth mental health in the wake of the pandemic.

Peltola talked about the importance of providing mental telehealth counseling by improving access to broadband statewide. Begich advised young people to put their phones down and befriend others, especially those who are lonely. Bye said he sees mental health challenges growing in Fairbanks as it grows darker and called for solutions from Alaska Native corporations – private companies that are not social service providers – and the Alaska Mental Health Trust’s use of the land it owns.

Another question was about the high rate of suicides among veterans. Begich’s answer highlighted the importance of destigmatizing mental health issues. Bye noted that he is the only combat veteran in the race and emphasized the importance of interpersonal connections. Palin called the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ health care “a disgrace.” And Peltola outlined a new office aimed at providing food security to vets, and talked about the importance of fully funding VA physical and mental health care.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

Fish, COVID-19, student debt and Ukraine

Regarding the state’s fisheries problems, Peltola called for a combined approach of more research to explore the causes and action to stop the loss of salmon, halibut and crab through bycatch of trawlers targeting other fish. Begich also highlighted bycatch and said the details of reauthorizing the federal law regulating fisheries are important. Bye said the fishing industry should be more involved in reducing bycatch. And Palin blamed a lack of enforcement by the federal government on fishing by foreign vessels.

On the COVID-19 pandemic, Begich said the federal response “was not science, but was political science,” with unelected people deciding how people would live. Bye said politicians hid behind bureaucrats. And Palin said it was more about control than it was about the coronavirus.

Peltola was the only candidate to say she was disappointed that there was a debate over whether the pandemic was real. She said those who told lies on TV and the radio “caused a lot of division on things that should be an open-and-shut case, like whether or not we have a pandemic.”

All four said they were opposed to any vaccine mandates. Alaska, like every other state, has required children who attend school to receive various vaccines for several decades, in an attempt to end diseases that have caused millions of deaths. Peltola again differed from the other candidates in expressing concern about the health impact of future pandemics.

On Biden’s plan to eliminate up to $20,000 per person in student debt, Begich, Palin and Bye all said they opposed, while Peltola said she supported it, with the qualification that it also relieves vocational-technical education debt.

Begich, Palin and Bye said they wanted to reduce aid to Ukraine, while Peltola said she isn’t prepared to specify the level of relief, adding that the country should support Ukraine and oppose Russia.

On a lighter question, the candidates were asked what they read for leisure. Bye said fishing books and science fiction. Begich said his little leisure reading is on financial news. Palin said she doesn’t sit down with whatever free time she has, while Peltola said she hasn’t had any free time lately and has only read for work.

The hourlong Debate for the State was hosted by Alaska Public Media, Alaska’s News Source and KTOO. The organizations hosted a debate for the candidates for governor a week earlier . And they will host a similar debate for the U.S. Senate candidates on Thursday.

Correction: This story has been updated to include the word “feel,” which was inadvertently dropped, in this sentence. “This is not the foundation that our country is built on and we need more peacemakers so that the day after the election, half the country doesn’t feel like they lost.”

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Nation’s political divide is the focus of Alaska U.S. House debate appeared first on Alaska Beacon .

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Sarah Palin’s Personal Grudge May Hand Alaska’s House Seat to Dems

ANCHORAGE, Alaska—Sarah Palin may have been away from politics for over a decade, but one thing hasn’t changed: When she’s handed a microphone, anything can happen.But what happened during one of Palin’s most high-profile appearances of her campaign for Congress was emblematic of the somewhat surreal, extremely personal race she’s run. It’s been so bizarre that she just might pave the way for a Democrat—who happens to be a good friend—to win in November over herself and another Republican, whom she happens to strongly dislike.On Saturday, Palin appeared alongside her rivals in that race—Rep. Mary Peltola, the Democrat who won...
ALASKA STATE
The Hill

Five takeaways from the Alaska Senate debate

Incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) faced off with her two challengers, Trump-backed Republican Kelly Tshibaka and Democrat Pat Chesbro, in Thursday night’s Alaska Senate debate less than two weeks ahead of the midterms. The three candidates touched on issues like abortion, inflation and election security in the hourlong debate,...
ALASKA STATE
Fox News

Trump-backed Tshibaka projected to defeat 20-year incumbent Sen. Murkowski, election forecaster says

Incumbent Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski is in danger of losing the seat she has held for two decades to a challenger from her own party backed by former President Trump. A Republican has roughly a 99% chance to win next month's Alaska senate election, with Republican challenger Kelly C. Tshibaka considered mostly likely to emerge with the victory at 53%, according to election forecaster FiveThirtyEight.
ALASKA STATE
Fox News

Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut

It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Mail

I will shut down the government to force Biden to reverse course and address the chaos at the border, Arizona's Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters says

Trump-backed Blake Masters said Republicans need to be willing to 'play hardball' when it comes to immigration and warned that if elected to the Senate he is prepared to force a government shutdown if President Joe Biden does not address the southern border crisis. The 36-year-old Republican Arizona candidate told...
ARIZONA STATE
Newsweek

Republicans Risk Losing Safely Red Senate Seat, And Are Blaming Mitt Romney

Since Utah become a state, its voters have elected a non-Republican candidate to the U.S. Senate just five times in its one-and-a-quarter centuries of existence. But voters appear poised to unseat Republican Senator Mike Lee in favor of an independent candidate at a time the nation's two major parties are grappling for control of Congress. And the blame, Republicans say, lies at the feet of the party's former presidential nominee, Mitt Romney.
UTAH STATE
The Hill

Why Kamala Harris is already among the most consequential vice presidents in history

On May 11, Vice President Kamala Harris cast the deciding vote in favor of Alvaro Bedoya’s nomination to serve on the Federal Trade Commission. This brought Harris to number three on the list of most tiebreaking votes by a vice president in American history. Since then, Harris has cast a six tiebreaking votes and is just five away from tying John C. Calhoun for the record. Yet Harris’s accomplishment also stands out for the fact that she has cast her tiebreaking votes at a faster rate than any of her predecessors.
eenews.net

Ryan Zinke’s return to Washington far from certain

MISSOULA, Mont. — Ryan Zinke is encountering some resistance here in his quest to return to the House. The Republican former Interior secretary, who served in Congress from 2015 to 2017, has long been favored to win the state’s newly drawn 1st District. But analysts and polls suggest Democrat Monica Tranel may be catching up.
MONTANA STATE
Axios

GOP's Murkowski and Democrat Peltola endorse each other in Alaska races

Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola endorsed each other in their Alaska races ahead of next month's midterm elections. The big picture: Both are facing Trump-backed candidates in tight races in the state. Zoom in: Murkowski is seeking re-election and faces a challenge from the Trump-backed Republican...
ALASKA STATE
Alaska Beacon

Alaska Beacon

Juneau, AK
305
Followers
424
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

Alaska Beacon is an independent, nonpartisan news organization focused on connecting Alaskans to their state government. Alaska, like many states, has seen a decline in the coverage of state news. We aim to reverse that. Our name comes from the first verse of the Alaska Flag Song: “The great North Star with its steady light, O'er land and sea a beacon bright.” Our journalists report fairly and fearlessly on the people and interests that determine state policy. We do not serve any political party or private interest. We support the ability of all Alaskans to participate in the political process. We provide accurate, factual reporting. We promptly correct errors. If you see one, let us know. Beacon reporters explore how state policies affect specific areas like the economy and environment, education, health, and criminal and social justice. We aim to tell stories that aren’t being told, to bring fresh perspectives to state issues and to amplify the voices of Alaska communities that have been marginalized. Alaska Beacon provides a forum for commentary on state issues, with a goal of elevating policy conversations. These commentaries don’t come from our reporters and are labeled differently than our news reporting. Read our submission guidelines here. To do our jobs, we rely solely on the donations of those who value independent journalism. We welcome other news organizations to republish our work, and ask that they credit us. Alaska Beacon is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Our editorial decisions are made inside Alaska by Alaska journalists.

 https://alaskabeacon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy