ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

No one hit Powerball jackpot, new drawing an estimated $800M

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zBU4q_0ioHu3eg00

DES MOINES, Iowa — (AP) — No one won an estimated $700 million Powerball jackpot, meaning the big prize will grow to an estimated $800 million for the next drawing.

The numbers drawn Wednesday night were: 19, 36, 37, 46 and 56. The Powerball was 24.

No one has matched all six numbers and won the Powerball jackpot since Aug. 3, allowing the prize to grow to the fifth-largest in U.S. history. That amounts to 36 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. The next drawing is Saturday.

The lack of a winner reflects the long odds of winning the grand prize, which are one in 292.2 million.

The new $800 million jackpot amount is for winners who take their winnings through an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Nearly all winners actually choose the cash option, however, which would be $383.7 million after taxes.

The biggest lottery jackpot to date was a $1.586 billion Powerball prize that three ticket holders won in 2016.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Powerball jackpot reaches $1 billion

It’s trick-or-treating time for Powerball players. For the second time in its history, the Powerball jackpot stands at $1 billion. There were no winning tickets for the grand prize in Saturday night’s drawing for $825 million, meaning that Monday’s drawing on Halloween night will be the second largest amount in the promotion’s 30-year history.
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
120K+
Followers
133K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy