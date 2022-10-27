ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Torrance, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myburbank.com

Here Are The 2022 myBurbank Halloween House Decorating Contest Champs

The four winners of the 2022 myBurbank News Halloween House Decorating Contest have been selected!. Our Spookiest Decorations winner is: Pam Elliott of 427 N Reese Pl. Elliott’s goal was to make “a spooky haunted graveyard” outside of her home this year. The Burbank community member used visual effects to create chilling scenes in her front windows and festive additions like singing Halloween pumpkins, ghosts and dancings skeletons.
BURBANK, CA
signalscv.com

First ‘Trunk or Treat’ held at Bethlehem SCV

For the very first time, Bethlehem Santa Clarita Valley hosted its “Trunk-or-Treat” event – a fundraiser for the church that had carnival games, food, drinks and of course, candy. While admission to the event was free, portions of proceeds and donations were given to Santa Clarita Grocery...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

City of San Gabriel: Fall Fun Festival On Friday

‘Fall Fun Festival’ will take over the historic Mission District in the City of San Gabriel, this Friday, October 28. The free festival will run from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm and will have frightfully fun activities for all ages including:. Haunted Zone and maze at the Grapevine Arbor...
SAN GABRIEL, CA
welikela.com

10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [10-29-2022]

78 degrees, limitless sunshine, and lots to do. Just another Saturday in the city of angels, right?. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (October 29) in Los Angeles followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Promise fills the day. Hope you make it a good one!
LOS ANGELES, CA
lbccviking.com

Thousands make way to PCC for Long Beach’s new swap meet

If you can ponder it, the 562 Flea swap meet will most likely have it. By the time the swap meet at the Pacific Coast Campus of Long Beach City College began, there were already over 3000 visitors in attendance. As they strolled through the maze of tents of small business owners, upbeat Latin music played and the aroma of tacos and Korean barbecue filled the air.
LONG BEACH, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Hearses Will Go on Limited-Time Display Near Whittier Museum

MOURNING RITUALS? They're regularly studied by universities, museums, and cultural institutions, the educational organizations that want to understand how the observances of people living in another time, in another place, fully occurred. What mourners did, the clothing they wore, the passages they read, and what rites may have been performed are all taken into consideration at the occasional exhibit or event, informative happenings that give modern-day people a better understanding of the past. And a feature that is very much a part of these rituals? It's the mourning carriage, the conveyance that respectfully transported the casket to its final and forever resting place. We can sometimes find single examples of hearses, both antique and contemporary, in car museums or at auto shows, and coming across a documentary that examines the traditions behind these elegant and elongated vehicles? That sometimes happens, too.
WHITTIER, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Ube everything at Filipino-American bakery

TUSTIN, Calif. — Since 2015, Baked Dessert Bar has been serving ube creations, staying true to the owner’s Filipino culture. Now, the bakery has expanded to three locations offering cakes, cookies, cupcakes and more blending Filipino flavors with American classics.
TUSTIN, CA
beverlyhillscourier.com

Beverly Hills Welcomes NEXT NIGHT Back With High Turnout

On Oct. 22, over 5,000 community members gathered to celebrate at the fifth annual NEXT NIGHT. Families, City Council members, school board members and more met at a closed South Beverly Drive to enjoy a night filled with good food, great music and wholesome family fun. NEXT NIGHT is sponsored...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
monrovianow.com

Hart House Restaurant to Open November 9

Kevin Hart's plant-based restaurant, Hart House, will hold its grand opening in Monrovia on November 9 with a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. At 11:45 a.m. the restaurant will open to the public and will be open until 9 p.m. 10% of opening day proceeds will go to the Boys & Girls Club of the Foothills.
MONROVIA, CA
santaclaritamagazine.com

WE GO DELIVERS – Fall in Love

This Thanksgiving, if you’re feeling more like a cozy night in surrounded by friends and warm cider, look no further than We Go Delivers to secure the perfect meal to keep you company. They offer delivery from over 200+ restaurants and stores here in Santa Clarita, and if there’s something in particular you’re craving that isn’t on their list, they offer custom order deliveries, too. That means you can enjoy the Thanksgiving festivities and food without having to leave your living room! Visit their website to learn about their offerings and to browse their extensive list of spots: https://www.wegodelivers.com/restaurants/santa-clarita-food-delivery.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
birchrestaurant.com

20 Best Restaurants in Long Beach, CA

If you’re looking for the best restaurants in Long Beach, CA, look no further! From seafood to Mexican to Italian, we’ve got you covered. Here are our top 20 picks for the best restaurants in Long Beach. Bon appetit!. 1. Tantalum Restaurant. $$ | (562) 431-1414 | WEBSITE.
LONG BEACH, CA
signalscv.com

Saugus singer to share intimate evening of music at The Main

She released her fourth full-length album on Friday, has performed on Broadway and at the Radio City Music Hall in New York, and also at the Grand Ole Opry American country music stage in Nashville, Tennessee, but the 30-year-old Saugus resident has never performed in the Santa Clarita Valley — until now.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Placerita Junior High School puts on a fright to see

One wouldn’t normally consider screams as a motivator, but that is the biggest motivator for the Placerita Junior High School ASB students. On Friday, Placerita Junior High is scheduled host its second annual student-led haunted house for family and friends. “How do you impress teenagers?” said ASB Director Laura...

Comments / 0

Community Policy