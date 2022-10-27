Read full article on original website
Jemele Hill Stuns In Inglewood At Book Release Party For Uphill: A Memoir
Homeless man in Los Angeles gives new hope to you and me
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including a Terrifying 1930s Gangster
4 Pocket-Friendly Places To Eat In Malibu LA That Won't Break The Bank
4 Great Steakhouses in California
myburbank.com
Here Are The 2022 myBurbank Halloween House Decorating Contest Champs
The four winners of the 2022 myBurbank News Halloween House Decorating Contest have been selected!. Our Spookiest Decorations winner is: Pam Elliott of 427 N Reese Pl. Elliott’s goal was to make “a spooky haunted graveyard” outside of her home this year. The Burbank community member used visual effects to create chilling scenes in her front windows and festive additions like singing Halloween pumpkins, ghosts and dancings skeletons.
Alhambra man builds chocolate store Halloween haunted house for the community
Duane Aamot has been making Halloween haunted houses in Alhambra for 27 years. The house is open to the public on Halloween and it's free.
signalscv.com
First ‘Trunk or Treat’ held at Bethlehem SCV
For the very first time, Bethlehem Santa Clarita Valley hosted its “Trunk-or-Treat” event – a fundraiser for the church that had carnival games, food, drinks and of course, candy. While admission to the event was free, portions of proceeds and donations were given to Santa Clarita Grocery...
vidanewspaper.com
Parents to be Cautious of Fentanyl Packaged in Kid’s Candy this Halloween Season
Law enforcement are warning parents about the dangers of possible drugs being mixed in with their children’s Halloween candy this year after a massive fentanyl bust at Los Angeles Airport. Someone attempted to get through security at LAX with bags of candy that contained around 12,000 fentanyl pills early...
coloradoboulevard.net
City of San Gabriel: Fall Fun Festival On Friday
‘Fall Fun Festival’ will take over the historic Mission District in the City of San Gabriel, this Friday, October 28. The free festival will run from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm and will have frightfully fun activities for all ages including:. Haunted Zone and maze at the Grapevine Arbor...
welikela.com
10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [10-29-2022]
78 degrees, limitless sunshine, and lots to do. Just another Saturday in the city of angels, right?. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (October 29) in Los Angeles followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Promise fills the day. Hope you make it a good one!
lbccviking.com
Thousands make way to PCC for Long Beach’s new swap meet
If you can ponder it, the 562 Flea swap meet will most likely have it. By the time the swap meet at the Pacific Coast Campus of Long Beach City College began, there were already over 3000 visitors in attendance. As they strolled through the maze of tents of small business owners, upbeat Latin music played and the aroma of tacos and Korean barbecue filled the air.
Hollywood Forever Cemetery's Día de los Muertos celebration kicks off with rich culture and spirit
Saturday kicked off a full day of events and festivities that brought out dozens of guests.
5 L.A. Halloween Events That Will Actually Scare the Bejesus Out of You
A guide to this spooky season’s haunted houses, scary events, and festivities that will make you scream your head off The post 5 L.A. Halloween Events That Will Actually Scare the Bejesus Out of You appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
NBC Los Angeles
Hearses Will Go on Limited-Time Display Near Whittier Museum
MOURNING RITUALS? They're regularly studied by universities, museums, and cultural institutions, the educational organizations that want to understand how the observances of people living in another time, in another place, fully occurred. What mourners did, the clothing they wore, the passages they read, and what rites may have been performed are all taken into consideration at the occasional exhibit or event, informative happenings that give modern-day people a better understanding of the past. And a feature that is very much a part of these rituals? It's the mourning carriage, the conveyance that respectfully transported the casket to its final and forever resting place. We can sometimes find single examples of hearses, both antique and contemporary, in car museums or at auto shows, and coming across a documentary that examines the traditions behind these elegant and elongated vehicles? That sometimes happens, too.
The Five Most Romantic Restaurants in Orange County
Have you planned a romantic trip for your special someone, or do you have in mind to propose to your partner? The next step would be to find the best restaurant at a prime location with a nice view, elegant ambiance, and great food.
spectrumnews1.com
Ube everything at Filipino-American bakery
TUSTIN, Calif. — Since 2015, Baked Dessert Bar has been serving ube creations, staying true to the owner’s Filipino culture. Now, the bakery has expanded to three locations offering cakes, cookies, cupcakes and more blending Filipino flavors with American classics.
beverlyhillscourier.com
Beverly Hills Welcomes NEXT NIGHT Back With High Turnout
On Oct. 22, over 5,000 community members gathered to celebrate at the fifth annual NEXT NIGHT. Families, City Council members, school board members and more met at a closed South Beverly Drive to enjoy a night filled with good food, great music and wholesome family fun. NEXT NIGHT is sponsored...
monrovianow.com
Hart House Restaurant to Open November 9
Kevin Hart's plant-based restaurant, Hart House, will hold its grand opening in Monrovia on November 9 with a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. At 11:45 a.m. the restaurant will open to the public and will be open until 9 p.m. 10% of opening day proceeds will go to the Boys & Girls Club of the Foothills.
santaclaritamagazine.com
WE GO DELIVERS – Fall in Love
This Thanksgiving, if you’re feeling more like a cozy night in surrounded by friends and warm cider, look no further than We Go Delivers to secure the perfect meal to keep you company. They offer delivery from over 200+ restaurants and stores here in Santa Clarita, and if there’s something in particular you’re craving that isn’t on their list, they offer custom order deliveries, too. That means you can enjoy the Thanksgiving festivities and food without having to leave your living room! Visit their website to learn about their offerings and to browse their extensive list of spots: https://www.wegodelivers.com/restaurants/santa-clarita-food-delivery.
birchrestaurant.com
20 Best Restaurants in Long Beach, CA
If you’re looking for the best restaurants in Long Beach, CA, look no further! From seafood to Mexican to Italian, we’ve got you covered. Here are our top 20 picks for the best restaurants in Long Beach. Bon appetit!. 1. Tantalum Restaurant. $$ | (562) 431-1414 | WEBSITE.
Man builds elaborate homeless encampment on Hollywood sidewalk
A man set up an elaborate homeless encampment -- a makeshift wooden shed -- in Hollywood. The man says he's trying to survive homelessness with a different approach.
signalscv.com
Saugus singer to share intimate evening of music at The Main
She released her fourth full-length album on Friday, has performed on Broadway and at the Radio City Music Hall in New York, and also at the Grand Ole Opry American country music stage in Nashville, Tennessee, but the 30-year-old Saugus resident has never performed in the Santa Clarita Valley — until now.
KTLA.com
Jessica tries pan de muerto at La Monarca Bakery in Hollywood
Jessica recently visited a La Monarca Bakery and Cafe and got to try some of their seasonal treats. The Hollywood location has a beautiful ofrenda set up in time for Día de los Muertos. Jessica also got to see how the bakery makes a traditional pan de muerto. For...
signalscv.com
Placerita Junior High School puts on a fright to see
One wouldn’t normally consider screams as a motivator, but that is the biggest motivator for the Placerita Junior High School ASB students. On Friday, Placerita Junior High is scheduled host its second annual student-led haunted house for family and friends. “How do you impress teenagers?” said ASB Director Laura...
