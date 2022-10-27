Read full article on original website
Related
wtaq.com
Pulaski Residents Rally Around Bonfire Explosion Victims
PULASKI, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Shawano County Sheriff’s officials are continuing to investigate a bonfire explosion in the town of Maple Grove two weeks ago that injured dozens of Pulaski High School students and recent graduates. Four students remain hospitalized as a result of that explosion, and now the...
wtaq.com
RSV Cases, Other Viruses Impacting Area Hospitals
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Cases of RSV, respiratory syncytial virus, have been reported in Northeast Wisconsin, a respiratory virus that affects young children especially hard. Dr. Brad Burmeister, an emergency medicine physician with Bellin Health, says hospitals in the area are seeing the impact of multiple viruses. Those...
Comments / 0