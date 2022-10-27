Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
Philadelphia 114, Chicago 109
Percentages: FG .494, FT .815. 3-Point Goals: 14-29, .483 (Harris 3-4, Niang 3-4, Tucker 2-2, Melton 2-4, Maxey 2-6, House Jr. 1-1, Embiid 1-2, Milton 0-1, Harden 0-5). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 6 (Harris 2, Tucker 2, Melton, Milton). Turnovers: 17 (Embiid 5, Tucker 4, Harden...
Porterville Recorder
Maple Leafs bring losing streak into game against the Ducks
Toronto Maple Leafs (4-4-1, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (1-6-1, eighth in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -190, Ducks +158; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs aim to stop their three-game skid with a win over the Anaheim Ducks. Anaheim had...
Porterville Recorder
Carolina 4, Philadelphia 3
First Period_1, Carolina, Staal 1 (Skjei, Pesce), 5:27. 2, Carolina, Martinook 2 (Fast, Staal), 15:04. Penalties_Sedlak, PHI (Interference), 2:50; Svechnikov, CAR (Slashing), 8:44; Ristolainen, PHI (Interference), 12:04; Burns, CAR (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 17:05; DeAngelo, PHI (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 17:05; Sanheim, PHI (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 17:05. Second Period_3, Philadelphia, Deslauriers 1 (Sedlak, Allison), 5:14....
Porterville Recorder
Hornets spoil Curry's homecoming again
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — P.J. Washington scored 31 points, Gordon Hayward added 23 and the Charlotte Hornets once again spoiled Stephen Curry’s annual homecoming game with a 120-113 overtime win over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night. Kelly Oubre Jr added 18 points as the Hornets beat...
Porterville Recorder
Central Division foes meet when Chicago hosts Minnesota
Minnesota Wild (3-4-1, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (4-3-1, third in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild -187, Blackhawks +155; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild take on the Chicago Blackhawks for a matchup within the Central Division Sunday. Chicago went 5-15-6 in Central...
Porterville Recorder
Oklahoma City 117, Dallas 111
OKLAHOMA CITY (117) Dort 6-12 3-6 16, Wiggins 2-5 1-2 5, Pokusevski 2-6 0-0 4, Gilgeous-Alexander 15-27 8-8 38, Mann 2-9 0-0 4, Bazley 7-11 1-2 15, Omoruyi 0-1 2-4 2, Robinson-Earl 0-1 0-0 0, Muscala 0-3 2-2 2, Jal.Williams 5-8 3-3 13, K.Williams 1-2 0-0 3, Joe 4-4 4-4 15. Totals 44-89 24-31 117.
Porterville Recorder
Sunday's Time Schedule
New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, 3 p.m. Golden State at Detroit, 6 p.m. New York at Cleveland, 6 p.m. Washington at Boston, 6 p.m. Minnesota at San Antonio, 7 p.m. Orlando at Dallas, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Phoenix, 9 p.m. Denver at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m. NFL. Denver vs Jacksonville...
Doyel: Herb Simon's Pacers do the Lord's work by beating Kyrie Irving
INDIANAPOLIS – The Lord works in mysterious ways. Is it possible He just used our very own Pacers as an instrument of justice, Old Testament-style, on that idiot Kyrie Irving? Oh I hope so. And no, you’re right, the Lord would never call Kyrie “an idiot.” That’s all me. But Kyrie Irving is an...
Porterville Recorder
Sabres take on the Red Wings after overtime victory
Detroit Red Wings (4-2-2, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (5-3-0, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit the Buffalo Sabres after the Sabres knocked off the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 in overtime. Buffalo went 32-39-11 overall and 8-14-4 in division games last season....
AP sources: Big 12 agrees to 6-year extension with ESPN, Fox
(AP) — The Big 12 has reached an agreement on a six-year contract extension with ESPN and Fox worth more than $2 billion that will keep the conference’s media rights with those networks through the 2030-31 college sports seasons, according to people familiar with the deal. Two people confirmed details of the new media rights […]
Porterville Recorder
Today in Sports History-1st MNF game played in Indianapolis
1948 — Sammy Baugh of Washington passes for 446 yards and four touchdowns and Dan Sandifer has four interceptions including two for touchdowns as the Redskins beat the Boston Yanks 56-21. 1950 — Earl Lloyd of the Washington Capitols becomes the first African-American to play in an NBA game....
Florida State opens as favorite in rivalry game against Miami
The Seminoles would qualify for the postseason for the first time under Norvell if they defeat the Hurricanes on Saturday night.
Porterville Recorder
Indiana 125, Brooklyn 116
INDIANA (125) Duarte 3-8 0-0 9, Smith 3-14 1-2 8, Jackson 8-13 2-2 18, Haliburton 7-16 6-6 26, Hield 6-14 0-0 17, Johnson 2-5 0-0 5, Taylor 0-0 0-0 0, Bitadze 2-2 1-4 5, Mathurin 8-16 10-10 32, Nembhard 1-6 2-2 5, Brissett 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 40-94 22-26 125.
Porterville Recorder
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. ARIZONA CARDINALS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS — ARIZONA: RB James Conner, QB Trace McSorley, CB Christian Matthew, C Rodney Hudson, LB Dennis Gardeck, T D.J. Humphries, G Max Garcia. MINNESOTA: OLB Luiji Vilain, OLB Benton Whitley, G/C Chris Reed, T Vederian Lowe, DL Esezi Otomewo, DL Jonathan Bullard.
Porterville Recorder
Islanders score 4 in third, rally to beat Avalanche 5-4
NEW YORK (AP) — Scott Mayfield and Anthony Beauvillier scored 17 seconds apart midway through the third period and the New York Islanders rallied from three goals down and beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 on Saturday night. Brock Nelson, Zach Parise and Noah Dobson also scored for the Islanders,...
Porterville Recorder
Islanders overcome 3-goal deficit to beat Avalanche 5-4
NEW YORK (AP) — Scott Mayfield and Anthony Beauvillier scored 17 seconds apart midway through the third period and the New York Islanders overcame a three-goal deficit to beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 on Saturday night. Brock Nelson, Zach Parise and Noah Dobson also scored for the Islanders. They...
Porterville Recorder
Edmonton 3, Calgary 2
Second Period_1, Calgary, Backlund 3 (Lindholm), 4:29 (sh). 2, Edmonton, Hyman 5 (Draisaitl, McDavid), 5:02 (pp). 3, Calgary, Ritchie 3 (Lucic, Lewis), 16:06. Third Period_4, Edmonton, McDavid 9 (Ceci, Holloway), 9:02. 5, Edmonton, Hyman 6 (McDavid), 12:24. Shots on Goal_Edmonton 8-12-6_26. Calgary 7-21-14_42. Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 1 of 4; Calgary 0...
Porterville Recorder
Denver 21, Jacksonville 17
Denver0777—21 Jacksonville7307—17 Jac_Engram 22 pass from Lawrence (Patterson kick), 7:40. Jac_FG Patterson 37, 8:43. Den_Jeudy 6 pass from Wilson (McManus kick), 2:44. Den_Gordon 1 run (McManus kick), 5:07. Fourth Quarter. Jac_Etienne 1 run (Patterson kick), 3:54. Den_L.Murray 2 run (McManus kick), 1:43. A_86,215. DenJac. First downs1824. Total Net...
2022 World Series: Astros sendoff happening Sunday after winning Game 2 of World Series 5-2
Help us send the 'Stros off to Philadelphia at noon today! Fans are encouraged to show their support around Diamond Lot South as the team heads to the airport.
Porterville Recorder
Buffalo 4, Chicago 3
Buffalo1021—4 First Period_1, Buffalo, Olofsson 5 (Mittelstadt), 6:19 (pp). 2, Chicago, Dickinson 3 (C.Jones, Entwistle), 10:20 (pp). Second Period_3, Chicago, Lafferty 3 (McCabe, S.Jones), 4:49. 4, Chicago, Raddysh 3 (Toews, Kurashev), 6:20. Third Period_5, Buffalo, Thompson 2 (Okposo, Skinner), 11:55. 6, Buffalo, Thompson 3 (Okposo, Skinner), 16:47. Overtime_7, Buffalo,...
Comments / 0