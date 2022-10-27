ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

German envoy postpones trip to Qatar amid World Cup spat

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's human rights envoy said Sunday that she is postponing an official visit to Qatar, after the Gulf nation reacted angrily to German government comments in recent days. Qatar had summoned the German ambassador Friday over remarks by Germany’s interior minister, Nancy Faeser, who appeared to...

