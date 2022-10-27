Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Obama Reportedly Looking to Buy NBA TeamNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
Daniel Reis - The Hobbs Burglar is a Former Property Accountant Who Posted About BidenMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames HerMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Expect Closures This Weekend Around Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix on Highway I-10Mark HakePhoenix, AZ
Bob's Burgers Pop-Up Slinging Burgers For Limited TimeGreyson FMesa, AZ
Related
Porterville Recorder
Hornets spoil Curry's homecoming again
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — P.J. Washington scored 31 points, Gordon Hayward added 23 and the Charlotte Hornets once again spoiled Stephen Curry’s annual homecoming game with a 120-113 overtime win over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night. Kelly Oubre Jr added 18 points as the Hornets beat...
Porterville Recorder
Utah 124, Memphis 123
MEMPHIS (123) Aldama 4-8 2-3 10, Brooks 12-20 2-2 30, Adams 1-2 0-0 2, Bane 11-23 7-8 32, Jones 10-15 0-2 23, Clarke 4-6 0-0 8, Roddy 4-5 0-0 10, Tillman 2-3 0-0 4, Chandler 2-4 0-0 4, Konchar 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 50-88 11-15 123. UTAH (124) Markkanen 9-21...
Porterville Recorder
Central Division foes meet when Chicago hosts Minnesota
Minnesota Wild (3-4-1, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (4-3-1, third in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild -187, Blackhawks +155; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild take on the Chicago Blackhawks for a matchup within the Central Division Sunday. Chicago went 5-15-6 in Central...
Porterville Recorder
Philadelphia 114, Chicago 109
Percentages: FG .494, FT .815. 3-Point Goals: 14-29, .483 (Harris 3-4, Niang 3-4, Tucker 2-2, Melton 2-4, Maxey 2-6, House Jr. 1-1, Embiid 1-2, Milton 0-1, Harden 0-5). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 6 (Harris 2, Tucker 2, Melton, Milton). Turnovers: 17 (Embiid 5, Tucker 4, Harden...
Porterville Recorder
Sunday's Time Schedule
New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, 3 p.m. Golden State at Detroit, 6 p.m. New York at Cleveland, 6 p.m. Washington at Boston, 6 p.m. Minnesota at San Antonio, 7 p.m. Orlando at Dallas, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Phoenix, 9 p.m. Denver at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m. NFL. Denver vs Jacksonville...
Porterville Recorder
Waller scratched, Turner active for Raiders-Saints matchup
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller has been scratched from Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints after trying to practice this past week. Waller left the Raiders' Oct. 10 game at Kansas City with a hamstring injury after playing just eight snaps without a catch and now has been inactive for two straight games. He'd been listed as questionable on Friday for a game that finds both the Raiders (2-4) and Saints (2-5) needing victories to climb back into the playoff pictures in their respective conferences.
Porterville Recorder
Maple Leafs bring losing streak into game against the Ducks
Toronto Maple Leafs (4-4-1, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (1-6-1, eighth in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -190, Ducks +158; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs aim to stop their three-game skid with a win over the Anaheim Ducks. Anaheim had...
Porterville Recorder
Rangers visit the Coyotes following Trocheck's 2-goal showing
New York Rangers (4-3-2, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (2-4-1, eighth in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -197, Coyotes +163; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit the Arizona Coyotes after Vincent Trocheck's two-goal game against the Dallas Stars in the Rangers'...
WATCH: Falcons TE Kyle Pitts Scores, Gives Atlanta First Lead
Kyle Pitts scores his second touchdown of the year for the Atlanta Falcons. Atlanta holds a 7-3 lead in the second quarter.
Porterville Recorder
Oklahoma City 117, Dallas 111
OKLAHOMA CITY (117) Dort 6-12 3-6 16, Wiggins 2-5 1-2 5, Pokusevski 2-6 0-0 4, Gilgeous-Alexander 15-27 8-8 38, Mann 2-9 0-0 4, Bazley 7-11 1-2 15, Omoruyi 0-1 2-4 2, Robinson-Earl 0-1 0-0 0, Muscala 0-3 2-2 2, Jal.Williams 5-8 3-3 13, K.Williams 1-2 0-0 3, Joe 4-4 4-4 15. Totals 44-89 24-31 117.
Tie in Top Five Highlights AP College Football Poll for Week 10
Kansas State jumped up nine spots after shutting out Oklahoma State on Saturday.
AP sources: Big 12 agrees to 6-year extension with ESPN, Fox
(AP) — The Big 12 has reached an agreement on a six-year contract extension with ESPN and Fox worth more than $2 billion that will keep the conference’s media rights with those networks through the 2030-31 college sports seasons, according to people familiar with the deal. Two people confirmed details of the new media rights […]
Porterville Recorder
Today in Sports History-1st MNF game played in Indianapolis
1948 — Sammy Baugh of Washington passes for 446 yards and four touchdowns and Dan Sandifer has four interceptions including two for touchdowns as the Redskins beat the Boston Yanks 56-21. 1950 — Earl Lloyd of the Washington Capitols becomes the first African-American to play in an NBA game....
Porterville Recorder
Sabres take on the Red Wings after overtime victory
Detroit Red Wings (4-2-2, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (5-3-0, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit the Buffalo Sabres after the Sabres knocked off the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 in overtime. Buffalo went 32-39-11 overall and 8-14-4 in division games last season....
Porterville Recorder
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. CHICAGO BEARS at DALLAS COWBOYS — CHICAGO: RT Larry Borom, CB Lamar Jackson, TE Jake Tonges, WR Isaiah Coulter. DALLAS: RB Ezekiel Elliott, WR Noah Brown, DE Sam Williams, S Malike Hooker, DT Trysten Hill, LB Jabril Cox.
Porterville Recorder
Islanders score 4 in third, rally to beat Avalanche 5-4
NEW YORK (AP) — Scott Mayfield and Anthony Beauvillier scored 17 seconds apart midway through the third period and the New York Islanders rallied from three goals down and beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 on Saturday night. Brock Nelson, Zach Parise and Noah Dobson also scored for the Islanders,...
Porterville Recorder
Indiana 125, Brooklyn 116
Percentages: FG .426, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 23-46, .500 (Mathurin 6-9, Haliburton 6-10, Hield 5-11, Duarte 3-7, Johnson 1-2, Nembhard 1-3, Smith 1-4). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Jackson). Turnovers: 10 (Haliburton 3, Duarte 2, Mathurin 2, Smith 2, Hield). Steals: 7 (Haliburton 3, Jackson 2,...
Park City Playoffs end with Lehi loss
LEHI, Utah — Friday night the Park City Miners Varsity Boys Football came to a close with a big beating from undefeated Lehi High School. The final score was 40 […]
Porterville Recorder
Denver 21, Jacksonville 17
Denver0777—21 Jacksonville7307—17 Jac_Engram 22 pass from Lawrence (Patterson kick), 7:40. Drive: 5 plays, 37 yards, 2:56. Key Plays: Ty.Campbell 0 interception return to Denver 37; Etienne 15 run. Jacksonville 7, Denver 0. Second Quarter. Jac_FG Patterson 37, 8:43. Drive: 6 plays, 54 yards, 2:09. Key Plays: Etienne 49...
Porterville Recorder
Islanders overcome 3-goal deficit to beat Avalanche 5-4
NEW YORK (AP) — Scott Mayfield and Anthony Beauvillier scored 17 seconds apart midway through the third period and the New York Islanders overcame a three-goal deficit to beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 on Saturday night. Brock Nelson, Zach Parise and Noah Dobson also scored for the Islanders. They...
Comments / 0