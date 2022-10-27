Read full article on original website
BBC
Jack Charlton: Statue of World Cup winner unveiled in Ashington
A memorial to World Cup winner Jack Charlton has been unveiled in his home town in Northumberland. The statue stands in Ashington's Hirst Park where he played as a youngster. Charlton, part of England's triumphant 1966 football team which also included his brother Bobby, died in July 2020 aged 85 after being diagnosed with lymphoma.
BBC
Irish Premiership: Do Glentoran already have the look of champions?
Whisper it quietly around east Belfast...but could Glentoran be about to end what would be a 14-year wait for an Irish League title success?. As statement wins go, they don't come much more emphatic than Friday's 4-0 dismantling of previously unbeaten Larne - a result which saw the Glens leapfrog the east Antrim side into top spot in the Premiership.
BBC
Wembley Point Woman pictured 18 years after death
An image of what an unidentified woman is thought to have looked like has been released - 18 years after her death. Known as the Wembley Point Woman, she was found dead in a river at the foot of the London building - now called the WEM Tower London - on 29 October 2004.
BBC
Luca Kumahara: The three-time Olympian aiming to be the next trans trailblazer
The table tennis event at the 2022 South American Games may not have captured the attention of the wider sporting world - but for Luca Kumahara, it was a landmark. It was the first major tournament that Kumahara had competed in since announcing he was a transgender man. The 27-year-old...
BBC
'I wouldn't bring a member of my family to this hospital,' says medic
Steve Barclay is back as England's health secretary, just as the NHS prepares for what its chief executive Amanda Pritchard says could be a "very, very challenging winter". The government has said "intensive work" is under way in the 15 most under-pressure hospital trusts in England, to speed up ambulance delays, free up beds and reduce waiting times in A&E.
BBC
Wasim Akram: Pakistan great reveals he was addicted to cocaine after his playing career ended
Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has revealed he was addicted to cocaine after his playing career ended but quit following the death of his first wife. The legendary fast bowler, 56, took more than 900 international wickets before retiring in 2003. In a new autobiography, Wasim, 56, said he began...
Soccer-De Bruyne puts Manchester City top, Liverpool suffer shock defeat
LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Kevin de Bruyne's stunning free kick sealed a 1-0 win for champions Manchester City at Leicester City to put them top of the Premier League but Liverpool's season went from bad to worse with a shock 2-1 home defeat by Leeds United on Saturday.
Marsch ‘sick of losing’, City sweat on Haaland, Conte’s VAR blast – as it happened
Jesse Marsch expressed anger at Leeds’ poor form while Pep Guardiola revealed his star striker faces a fitness test
FOX Sports
De Bruyne's free kick gives Man City 1-0 win over Leicester
LEICESTER, England (AP) — Kevin de Bruyne's perfectly-struck free kick was enough to overcome the absence of Erling Haaland as Manchester City went top of the Premier League with a 1-0 win at Leicester on Saturday. De Bruyne curled in a set piece from 25 yards that went over...
BBC
Rangers: Has Van Bronckhorst got Ibrox side motoring again?
Dithering against Dundee. Lacklustre against Livingston. Absolutely on it against Aberdeen. Rangers' response in the 4-1 win over Jim Goodwin's side was timely and very much needed. They battered the visitors relentlessly and should have had more goals, despite falling behind. The result and performance eased the pressure on manager...
ESPN
Flamengo beat 10-man Athletico-PR for third Copa Liberatdores title
Flamengo marched unbeaten to a third Copa Libertadores title after topping Athletico-PR 1-0 in the all-Brazilian final on Saturday. Gabriel Barbosa starred in the final yet again by producing the only goal in a half-full Metropolitano Stadium in Ecuador. - Vickery: Worthy champions Flamengo dominant in final. - Stream on...
theScore
Leeds' 89th-minute goal condemns Liverpool to rare defeat at Anfield
Liverpool, Oct 29, 2022 (AFP) - Jurgen Klopp admitted Liverpool are putting Champions League football next season at risk with a disastrous start to the season after Leeds stunned Anfield with a 2-1 on Saturday. Crysencio Summerville's 89th-minute goal inflicted the Reds first home league defeat in front of a...
BBC
Friday's gossip: Mudryk, Bellingham, Almiron, Hojbjerg, Edwards, De Gea, Nunez
Shakhtar Donetsk sporting director Carlo Nicolini says Arsenal and Manchester City are among a number of clubs interested in 21-year-old Ukraine forward Mykhaylo Mudryk, who would cost more than the 100m euros Manchester United paid Ajax for Brazil forward Antony. (Calciomercato.it, via Mirror) Real Madrid hope to beat Premier League...
BBC
Leicester 0-1 Man City: What Guardiola said
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola to BT Sport: "They changed it and it was a difficult game, because they had 10 players so deep and it's so difficult. "After we scored the goal they changed their rhythm and in the Premier League the last few minutes are always difficult. It's a massive victory for us.
Report: Chelsea 'Have Not Given Up' On Arsen Zakharyan
Chelsea still reportedly hold an interest in Dynamo Moscow midfielder Arsen Zakharyan.
