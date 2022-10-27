Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas witness reports shape-shifting UFO 50 feet over rooftopRoger MarshKilleen, TX
Killeen Divided over Renaming of Fort HoodLarry LeaseKilleen, TX
Texas UFO witness believes craft shut his cell phone camera offRoger MarshKilleen, TX
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
Armed Services YMCA opens new food pantry in Harker Heights
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — The Armed Services YMCA of Killeen is opening up a new service to members of the armed forces, a food pantry. The food pantry will be a permanent addition to the YMCA, and opened a year after the ASYMCA began its food distribution events for the area.
Killeen Texas Armed Services YMCA Opens Five Star Food Market
As we begin to approach the season of thanks and giving, one organization in Killeen, Texas is putting food on the table and bringing the village people back into the (sing it with me) A-S-Y-M-C-A . The Harker Heights Wellness Center opened their Five Star Food Market today and it is one of a kind. Scroll down so I can give you the deets.
$59 million contract awarded to renovate Fort Hood barracks
FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) – The U.S. Army has awarded a $59 million contract to renovate three barracks buildings at Fort Hood. The Department of the U.S. Army says these renovations will involve a complete “gut and rebuild” of the facilities. After interior demolition, the Army will build the barracks back to a “one […]
forthoodsentinel.com
Commander pays it forward, reaps rewards
Capt. Sabrina Black, battery commander of Company B, 62nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, has always paid it forward when it comes to her Soldiers, so it is no surprise that she was recognized for spearheading a program that brings classes to the unit and makes pursuing education more accessible.
KWTX
‘It’s such a formidable opponent, and why it must be overcome’: Wacoans raise nearly $150,000 at ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’ event
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The rain didn’t stop hundreds of Wacoans from coming out to the “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” event today hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association in East Brazos Park. The annual walk raises money for Alzheimer’s and dementia care, support and research, calling...
Marlin Elementary to serve as National Demonstration School
MARLIN, Texas — Marlin Elementary has received a special honor by the National Alliance of Black School Educators, having been selected by the organization to be a National Demonstration School. Marlin Elementary has been selected to attend the 50th Annual NABSE Conference in recognition of their diversity and instructional...
KXAN
Report: 1 in 5 Texas voters will identify as LGBTQ by 2040
AUSTIN (KXAN) – Researchers from the Human Rights Campaign showed in a new report that LGBTQ voters are on track to become one of the fastest-growing voting blocs in the country. By 2040, one in five Texas voters will be part of the group, according to the research. “(LGBTQ...
WacoTrib.com
Criminal case hangs over Precinct 5 JP race, candidates focus on backgrounds
Neither candidate in the race to replace retiring Precinct 5 Justice of the Peace Fernando Villarreal is making much of the pending misdemeanor charge against one of them. The matchup between the two Latinas with roots in South Waco is the first contested election for the seat in decades. Villarreal, a Democrat who has maintained a law practice during his 30 years on the bench, never drew a challenger.
Unenforceable Texas constitutional provision prevents atheists from holding public office
TEXAS, USA — Don’t believe in a “Supreme Being?” According to a defunct provision in the Texas Constitution, you shouldn't be able to hold public office. Texas is one of seven states that has a defunct provision in its constitution barring atheists from holding public office.
Oh No! Central Texas Carnival Is Temporarily Cancelled
I know that we are all excited in Killeen, Texas about the Central Texas Exposition Carnival coming back to the city. Everyone was looking forward to a great time this weekend, especially since it's almost Halloween. WHY IS THE CARNIVAL TEMPORARILY CLOSED?. Unfortunately, the carnival is temporarily canceled due to...
KWTX
Temple Halloween light display helps others glow in more ways than one
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Halloween display is bringing more than just lights and music to the Central Texas community. Pass by 2021 Broken Shoe Trail and you’ll find spooky, scary skeletons, pumpkins, and lots and lots of lights. “We have different types of lights, LEDs, incandescents and we...
Humane Society of Central Texas, Waco Animal Shelter closed
The Humane Society of Central Texas and The City of Waco Animal Shelter will be closed for two weeks due to an outbreak of Distemper, which can be deadly.
WacoTrib.com
Beck combines medical, dental skills at Waco Surgical Arts
Dr. Jason Beck of Waco Surgical Arts believes his path to becoming a dual-degreed doctor and dentist was set early in life. “The idea may have been implanted into my mind at a very young age,” he said. “When I was born my grandmother made a plaque to hang in my room that talked about the origins of my name, which meant ‘the healing one.’ So I’ve always had a desire to help others in need and I guess I always had a vision that it would be specifically treating patients.
WacoTrib.com
Marlin Democrat vies with Itasca Republican for redrawn District 13 that includes East Waco
Self-described “progressive-moderate” Democrat Cedric Davis Sr. is vying with rural conservative Republican Angelia Orr to represent a Texas House District 13 completely reshaped in redistricting last year. After the decennial national census last year, state legislatures and municipal councils nationwide redrew district boundaries for all types of legislative...
Delayed Gambit Social House Finally Set to Open in Harker Heights, Texas
People always say there’s nothing really happening in Harker Heights, Texas but I’m so excited now that I can say you might be wrong about that. A couple of months back I did an article on restaurants that we need here in Central Texas and Dave & Buster’s was one of them.
Authorities Searching For Culprit In Alleged Harker Heights, Texas Drive-By Shooting
A shooting that occurred in the 800 block of Cathedral Court has law enforcement officers questioning motive and how many individuals were involved. The shooting took place around the time of 1:05 AM in Harker Heights. The vehicle in question stops in front of the house and people in the vehicle begin to shoot at the house. How many shooters there were is unknown at the time of writing.
KWTX
McLane Stadium welcomes bands from across Texas for marching band competition
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Bands from Dallas-Fort Worth, San Antonio, Austin and South Texas all made the trek to Central Texas for the Bands of America (BOA) – Waco Regional Championship. In total, 28 bands took to McLane Stadium to take part in the marching competition. “They’re all from...
KWTX
Killeen town hall begins effort to get citizens engaged in upcoming decisions regarding city’s future
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Killeen on Thursday held a special town hall meeting and invited the community to be part of the conversation for improving municipal services and the overall quality of life. Several topics were addressed during the special meeting’s agenda, including city development, fiscal responsibility...
Bell County Needs Your Help: Most Wanted For October 2022
Every day, the proud individuals of Bell County Law Enforcement watch over our area to keep us safe, and make sure those who break the law are brought to justice. However, some individuals believe that they can escape from the law. Sometimes, criminals will evade police custody and attempt to...
Local farmers emphasize the importance of safety following death on Co-op in Rosebud
TEMPLE, Texas — A death on a co-op due to a problem with a machine is sparking conversation about farmer safety in Central Texas. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports a rate of 23 work-related deaths per 100,000 workers in the agricultural industry. That's seven times higher than the national average.
