Dr. Jason Beck of Waco Surgical Arts believes his path to becoming a dual-degreed doctor and dentist was set early in life. “The idea may have been implanted into my mind at a very young age,” he said. “When I was born my grandmother made a plaque to hang in my room that talked about the origins of my name, which meant ‘the healing one.’ So I’ve always had a desire to help others in need and I guess I always had a vision that it would be specifically treating patients.

WACO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO