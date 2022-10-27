ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Hood, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCEN

Armed Services YMCA opens new food pantry in Harker Heights

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — The Armed Services YMCA of Killeen is opening up a new service to members of the armed forces, a food pantry. The food pantry will be a permanent addition to the YMCA, and opened a year after the ASYMCA began its food distribution events for the area.
KILLEEN, TX
US105

Killeen Texas Armed Services YMCA Opens Five Star Food Market

As we begin to approach the season of thanks and giving, one organization in Killeen, Texas is putting food on the table and bringing the village people back into the (sing it with me) A-S-Y-M-C-A . The Harker Heights Wellness Center opened their Five Star Food Market today and it is one of a kind. Scroll down so I can give you the deets.
KILLEEN, TX
KLST/KSAN

$59 million contract awarded to renovate Fort Hood barracks

FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) – The U.S. Army has awarded a $59 million contract to renovate three barracks buildings at Fort Hood. The Department of the U.S. Army says these renovations will involve a complete “gut and rebuild” of the facilities. After interior demolition, the Army will build the barracks back to a “one […]
FORT HOOD, TX
forthoodsentinel.com

Commander pays it forward, reaps rewards

Capt. Sabrina Black, battery commander of Company B, 62nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, has always paid it forward when it comes to her Soldiers, so it is no surprise that she was recognized for spearheading a program that brings classes to the unit and makes pursuing education more accessible.
FORT HOOD, TX
KCEN

Marlin Elementary to serve as National Demonstration School

MARLIN, Texas — Marlin Elementary has received a special honor by the National Alliance of Black School Educators, having been selected by the organization to be a National Demonstration School. Marlin Elementary has been selected to attend the 50th Annual NABSE Conference in recognition of their diversity and instructional...
MARLIN, TX
KXAN

Report: 1 in 5 Texas voters will identify as LGBTQ by 2040

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Researchers from the Human Rights Campaign showed in a new report that LGBTQ voters are on track to become one of the fastest-growing voting blocs in the country. By 2040, one in five Texas voters will be part of the group, according to the research. “(LGBTQ...
TEXAS STATE
WacoTrib.com

Criminal case hangs over Precinct 5 JP race, candidates focus on backgrounds

Neither candidate in the race to replace retiring Precinct 5 Justice of the Peace Fernando Villarreal is making much of the pending misdemeanor charge against one of them. The matchup between the two Latinas with roots in South Waco is the first contested election for the seat in decades. Villarreal, a Democrat who has maintained a law practice during his 30 years on the bench, never drew a challenger.
WACO, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Oh No! Central Texas Carnival Is Temporarily Cancelled

I know that we are all excited in Killeen, Texas about the Central Texas Exposition Carnival coming back to the city. Everyone was looking forward to a great time this weekend, especially since it's almost Halloween. WHY IS THE CARNIVAL TEMPORARILY CLOSED?. Unfortunately, the carnival is temporarily canceled due to...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Temple Halloween light display helps others glow in more ways than one

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Halloween display is bringing more than just lights and music to the Central Texas community. Pass by 2021 Broken Shoe Trail and you’ll find spooky, scary skeletons, pumpkins, and lots and lots of lights. “We have different types of lights, LEDs, incandescents and we...
TEMPLE, TX
WacoTrib.com

Beck combines medical, dental skills at Waco Surgical Arts

Dr. Jason Beck of Waco Surgical Arts believes his path to becoming a dual-degreed doctor and dentist was set early in life. “The idea may have been implanted into my mind at a very young age,” he said. “When I was born my grandmother made a plaque to hang in my room that talked about the origins of my name, which meant ‘the healing one.’ So I’ve always had a desire to help others in need and I guess I always had a vision that it would be specifically treating patients.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Marlin Democrat vies with Itasca Republican for redrawn District 13 that includes East Waco

Self-described “progressive-moderate” Democrat Cedric Davis Sr. is vying with rural conservative Republican Angelia Orr to represent a Texas House District 13 completely reshaped in redistricting last year. After the decennial national census last year, state legislatures and municipal councils nationwide redrew district boundaries for all types of legislative...
WACO, TX
US105

Authorities Searching For Culprit In Alleged Harker Heights, Texas Drive-By Shooting

A shooting that occurred in the 800 block of Cathedral Court has law enforcement officers questioning motive and how many individuals were involved. The shooting took place around the time of 1:05 AM in Harker Heights. The vehicle in question stops in front of the house and people in the vehicle begin to shoot at the house. How many shooters there were is unknown at the time of writing.
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
US105

Bell County Needs Your Help: Most Wanted For October 2022

Every day, the proud individuals of Bell County Law Enforcement watch over our area to keep us safe, and make sure those who break the law are brought to justice. However, some individuals believe that they can escape from the law. Sometimes, criminals will evade police custody and attempt to...
BELL COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy