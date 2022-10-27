Read full article on original website
Slipped Disc
Ruth Leon recommends… Frankenstein – National Theatre at Home
Only the National Theatre has the scope and resources to produce theatre on the scale of their 2011 production of Frankenstein adapted by Nick Dear, based on the novel by Mary Shelley, and directed by Danny Boyle. Two major actors – Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller – alternated the roles of Victor Frankenstein and the Creature he created.
Slipped Disc
Ruth Leon recommends… Scene Unseen
Is a cutting-edge new online musical about identity, sexuality, and what makes us who we are. An hour-long song-cycle weaves a path from cabaret artist Jessica Walker’s emotionally complex childhood right up to her very particular wedding day, with songs about early gender confusion, sexual assault, first love and betrayal, and family secrets.
Slipped Disc
Ruth Leon recommends… Look to the Rainbow – Finian’s Rainbow
Here’s a clip from the 1968 movie version of E.W. (Yip) Harburg’s much better 1947 stage musical. It’s worth another look because it was Fred Astaire’s last movie musical and we get to hear him sing and see him dance with Petula Clark. He was 69 when Finian’s Rainbow was filmed and this was the last time he danced and sang on camera. Elsewhere in the movie was Tommy Steele as a very unlikely leprechaun.
Queueing up for death: Nazi guards' photos of Auschwitz victims being sent for execution and the piles of possessions they left behind go on display in chilling new exhibition
Faces etched with fear; mothers holding their children close; piles of possessions giving a hint to the horrific fate of the arrivals. Now, some of the photos of thousands of Hungarian Jewish men, women and children after arriving at Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp in 1944 have gone on in display in a new exhibition.
King Henry VIII of England accused his wife, Anne Boleyn, of having an affair with her own brother
Anne BoleynCredit: National Trust Collection; Public Domain Image. Anne Boleyn, the wife of King Henry VIII of England, was found guilty of treason in 1536. She was accused of having extramarital affairs with five men including her own brother, George Boleyn.
'Only' book in the world no one can see or touch
Imagine books so dangerous that they must be protected by a lead lined casing. The books mentioned belonged to Nobel Prize winner Marie Curie. Her work with radium and polonium involved a lot of radiation. So much in fact, that this was the reason she died. To this day her notebooks are very radioactive and any physical contact with them will surely kill you.
Smithonian
Stunning Facial Reconstructions Resurrect a Trio of Medieval Scots
It all began with an accident. In 1957, workmen waterproofing the vault of a derelict medieval crypt in Whithorn, Scotland, stumbled onto three stone coffins. Over the next decade, excavations at the site unearthed dozens of graves containing ornate artifacts and human remains, including the bodies of clergy members and wealthy donors to the medieval priory. Now, a series of 3-D digital reconstructions is bringing the faces of three of these individuals to life.
Smithonian
Nazis Stole Two Paintings From a Jewish Cabaret Star. Now, His Heirs Are Selling Them
When Timothy Reif was a child, his grandmother called him “her little Fritz Grünbaum.” She was referring to Reif’s grandfather’s cousin, a Jewish Austrian performer who Nazis captured and sentenced to death in a concentration camp. “I was six or seven, and all I knew...
King Tutankhamun's Parents Were Blood Brother And Sister Because Of The Belief In A Pure Bloodline
Tutankhamun shares the fact that he is a product of inbreeding with Charles II of Spain, Queen Victoria, and Cleopatra. These individuals all had genetic disorders that resulted from 'keeping it in the family.' Inbreeding was common amongst royalty. [i]
This is the oldest surviving portrait of the first true King of England who is related to the current British royals
King Athelstan presenting a book to a saintPublic Domain Image. King Athelstan (reigned from 927 - 939) is considered to be the first true King of England by modern historians. While the first sovereign of Britain was Egbert, it was Athelstan who was considered to be the King of all of England.
Archaeologists hail ‘dream discovery’ as sarcophagus is unearthed near Cairo
It has lain within a burial chamber, undisturbed, for thousands of years. Now a remarkable Egyptian sarcophagus has emerged from deep beneath the sands near Cairo, to the excitement of archaeologists, who describe it as a hugely significant “dream discovery”. The giant granite sarcophagus is covered in inscriptions...
How Did King Tut Die?
When it comes to child kings, one name stands above the others: King Tut. Born circa 1343 BCE, Tutankhamun became the world’s most famous Egyptian pharaoh at the tender age of 9. While he ruled for a scant 10 years, his legacy lives on thanks to questions surrounding his reign, the discovery of his tomb in the early 20th century, and one enduring question: How did King Tut die?
What have the Romans ever done for us... the answer is they left Britain with a wealth of ruins and treasures that will enthral history buffs and families alike
For nearly 400 years, the Romans ruled Britain — or Britannia, as they called it. When they fled in 410 AD, they left behind a country rich in treasures. Many of them survive today — from temples in ancient Londinium to hot baths in Shropshire to freezing cold garrison towers in Northumberland. Here’s an insider’s guide to Britain’s best hidden Roman sites.
The Merovingians from ancient Gaul were alleged to have Jesus's bloodline
The Merovingians were a dynasty of Germanic origin kings who ruled ancient Gaul (the south of France) from the 5th to the 8th century. They were a ruling family of Franks. The Franks were first associated with tribes from the Lower Rhine and the Ems Rivers located on the edge of the Roman Empire. They gained power over the post-Roman kingdoms and Germanic peoples. The kings ruled the throne of France and the most famous Frankish king was Charlemagne.
BBC
Rare golden sword pommel acquired by Scottish museum
An "exceptionally rare" gold sword pommel discovered by a metal detectorist near Stirling has been acquired by National Museums Scotland. The pommel, which is about 1,300 years old, was found in 2019 and was declared to the Scottish Treasure Trove unit. The gold decoration which would have sat at the...
3,000-Year-Old Sarcophagus of King Ramses II’s Treasurer Found in Egypt
The huge granite sarcophagus of King Ramses II’s treasurer, Ptah-em-wia, was discovered by archaelogists at Saqqara, an ancient necropolis roughly 20 miles south of Cairo. The surface of the coffin was complete with inscriptions dedicated to the late treasurer, which helped researchers confirm identification. The inscriptions detailed his closeness to Ramses II and included emblems of deities such as the sky goddess Nut to protect the deceased. The burial chamber and sarcophagus, which have remained undisturbed for thousands of years, could provide a greater understanding of Egyptian rule after the death of King Tutankhamun. Ramses II is believed to have ruled during the...
Freud was dying of cancer, the Nazis were closing in — and his last book challenged Judaism. Why?
Anti-Semitism is surging in a manner eerily reminiscent of the mid-20th century, when World War II broke out and the Holocaust claimed 6 million Jewish lives. There are extreme right-wingers coalescing around new media platforms (radio then, the internet now) to spread their conspiracies. Conspiracy theories continue to spread about Jewish banking families controlling the weather and Jewish space lasers igniting wildfires. Year after year there has been a rise in anti-Semitic hate crimes, which may even be underreported.
Good News Network
2,000-Year-Old Roman Road Uncovered in British Field is Like No Other–And of ‘Global Importance’
Workmen have uncovered a suspected Roman road in a field dating back 2,000 years that could be the only one of its kind in Britain and of ‘world importance.’. Archeologists say the cobbled ford uncovered in Worcestershire could be the finest Roman example of its type in the UK. In fact, the only existing roads in such a state of preservation are found in Pompeii and Rome.
Slipped Disc
Schumann gets a wacky memorial in Düsseldorf
The mayor of Düsseldorf yesterday unveiled a tribute to Robert and Clara Schumann, ‘Danse À Deux’, at the Ratinger Tor. The sculpture is the work of Markus Lüpertz. Schumann had such strong feelings about the city that he jumped into the raging Rhine in a suicide attempt in February 1854.
Slipped Disc
Serialism was a form of music made by men for men
A couple of research inquiries set me down a path to a men-only zone. Modernism in music was invented by Arnold Schoenberg and his disciples Berg and Webern. It was embraced as post-1945 doctrine by Boulez, Stockhausen and the Darstadt crowd, all men. Boulez founded IRCAM in Paris, also men...
