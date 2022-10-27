Read full article on original website
Related
Exxon Mobil rides again as tech megacaps implode. Big Oil is going back to the future in the 2020s
With tech losses piling up, energy companies are stepping up to be the big earners this year. The good times may be ending for high-flying tech firms, judging by their recent weak earnings, but a global energy crisis has catapulted Big Oil into tech’s place. Shares in Amazon and...
Bulb sale ‘a fair deal for taxpayers,’ says boss of new owner, Octopus
The founder of Octopus Energy has said taxpayers need to benefit from the “upside” of emergency government bailout deals, after snapping up stricken former rival Bulb. Greg Jackson’s Octopus bought Bulb out of government-handled special administration last weekend and is set to take control of the company later this month, a year after it collapsed.
Biden floats tax on oil companies that don't lower pump prices, increase production
Days before the midterm elections, President Joe Biden went after energy producers for raking in profits instead of lowering pump prices.
As Gov. Newsom Pitches Windfall Tax on Oil Companies, Experts Warn ‘Devil in the Details’
Few things agitate drivers — and make politicians sweat — like rising prices at the pump. Gas prices in California are consistently higher than the rest of the country, thanks to state taxes, a cleaner fuel blend, an isolated gas refining market and more. But in September, California prices jumped even higher and that gap grew wider.
Biden's threatened windfall tax on oil company profits could backfire and drive up crude prices, Larry Summers warns
Ex-Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said a windfall tax on oil majors would backfire, lifting prices. President Joe Biden has called on energy companies to boost production or pay a windfall tax. Summers said the tax would actually drive crude prices higher as it discourages investment. President Joe Biden's threatened windfall...
JP Morgan boss Jamie Dimon says the US is the 'swing producer' of oil, not Saudi Arabia, and urges it to pump more oil days after the OPEC announced a production cut
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says the US should pump more oil, amid the global energy crisis. Energy prices have gained sharply after major exporter Russia invaded Ukraine in February. The US has huge energy reserves but exports are hitting their upper limits. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said the US should...
Oil giant Saudi Aramco has $42.4B profit in third quarter
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Oil giant Saudi Aramco on Tuesday reported a $42.4 billion profit in the third quarter of this year, a 39% bump buoyed by the higher global energy prices that have filled the kingdom’s coffers but helped fuel inflation worldwide. The oil firm’s profits will help fund the kingdom’s assertive Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s plans for a futuristic city on the Red Sea coast, but also comes as the U.S. grows increasingly frustrated by higher prices at the pump chewing into American consumer’s wallets. Those tensions yet again have chilled relations between Riyadh and Washington before the Nov. 8 midterm elections. In a note to investors, the predominantly state-owned Saudi Arabian Oil Co. said its average barrel of crude sold for $101.70 in the third quarter — up from $72.80 at the same point last year. It’s Aramco’s second-largest quarterly profit in its history, just before its second-quarter results this year saw a profit of $48.4 billion.
BP Rakes in Quarterly Profit of $8.2 Billion as Oil Majors Post Another Round of Bumper Earnings
The British energy major posted underlying replacement cost profit, used as a proxy for net profit, of $8.2 billion for the three months through to the end of September. The world's largest oil and gas majors have reported bumper earnings in recent months, leading to renewed calls for higher taxes on record oil company profits.
Oil giants rake in record profits as energy prices remain high
Oil companies are reporting surging profits as energy prices remain elevated. Exxon Mobil broke records with its profits in the third quarter, raking in $19.7 billion in net income, a nearly $2 billion increase from its second quarter. The Irving, Texas, company said Friday that it booked $112 billion in quarterly revenue, more than double what it brought in during the year-ago period.
UK food inflation hits record high of 11.6% as prices of basics from tea bags to sugar soar
BP’s profit jump has sparked a call for a bigger windfall tax. Food inflation soared to a record 11.6 per cent in October as even basics such as tea bags, milk and sugar saw significant price rises. Overall shop prices are now 6.6 per cent higher than they were...
energynow.ca
‘Oil Giants’ Massive Profits Revive Calls for Windfall Taxes
Oct 28 (Reuters) – Global energy giants including Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) and Chevron Corp (CVX.N) posted another round of huge quarterly profits, benefiting from surging natural gas and fuel prices that have boosted inflation around the world and led to fresh calls to further tax the sector. Four...
BBC
Morbi bridge collapse: India police arrest nine after disaster
Police in the Indian state of Gujarat have arrested nine people in connection with the collapse of a pedestrian bridge that killed at least 141 people. Four of those detained are employees of a firm contracted to maintain the bridge in the town of Morbi. Hundreds were on the structure...
Oil companies rake in huge profits amid consumer squeeze
Major oil companies saw profits soar in the third quarter of 2022, continuing a trend of massive industry profits even as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine causes soaring prices for consumers. Exxon Mobil on Friday morning reported its highest earnings ever at $19.7 billion for the quarter, while Shell reported...
Oil Prices Rise As the US Plans To Tap Oil Reserves
The rise in oil prices was foreseeable for the last few weeks. That the US is planning to auction off releasable oil from its strategic reserves, according to reports by Reuters. The increase in prices indicates that producers have been holding back from producing as much out of fear that the shale boom would end and it also indicates an expected boost in demand.
Extend UK energy price cap to hold inflation back, thinktank says
Jeremy Hunt should allow the energy price cap to run beyond the existing six-month deadline to act as a “shock absorber” that would reduce inflation and give consumers £90bn of extra spending power, a leading thinktank has argued. The left-leaning IPPR said the energy price cap could...
BBC
Energy payments: North-west fuel poverty fund delayed again
A Derry City and Strabane District Council hardship fund to help people struggling to pay their home heating bills is now facing further delays. The scheme, which will see a one-off payment of £100 paid directly to an eligible person's provider, was first announced back in September. The initial...
BBC
Energy Price Guarantee scheme: NI energy suppliers to reduce prices
Energy companies in Northern Ireland are reducing prices for households on Tuesday as a consequence of the Energy Price Guarantee. The UK government scheme will cap the price for a unit of gas and electricity from October 2022 to April 2023. The support will reduce bills by up to 19.9p...
rigzone.com
Biden Tells Oil Firms He Will Tax Their Windfall Profits
President Joe Biden said he'd seek to impose higher taxes on oil companies that record 'windfall' profits without reinvesting in production. — President Joe Biden said he’d seek to impose higher taxes on oil companies that record “windfall” profits without reinvesting in production, with US gasoline prices still high a week ahead of midterm elections.
gcaptain.com
For the First Time in Four Years There’s No U.S. Crude Going to France
For the first time in four years, there’s no US crude getting exported to France as a workers strike in the European country upends normal trade flows. French workers are protesting for higher wages amid soaring inflation, and that’s snarled operations at key oil refineries. The chaos in the nation’s energy industry means that companies including Exxon Mobil Corp. and TotalEnergies SE have been forced to curtail or suspend their local operations. US oil producers normally see steady demand from French plants that take crude and process it into fuels like gasoline.
Chevron, Exxon join the list of energy companies reporting huge profits
U.S. energy majors Chevron and Exxon Mobil both reported strong earnings for the third quarter.
Comments / 0