The Guardian

Bulb sale ‘a fair deal for taxpayers,’ says boss of new owner, Octopus

The founder of Octopus Energy has said taxpayers need to benefit from the “upside” of emergency government bailout deals, after snapping up stricken former rival Bulb. Greg Jackson’s Octopus bought Bulb out of government-handled special administration last weekend and is set to take control of the company later this month, a year after it collapsed.
Markets Insider

JP Morgan boss Jamie Dimon says the US is the 'swing producer' of oil, not Saudi Arabia, and urges it to pump more oil days after the OPEC announced a production cut

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says the US should pump more oil, amid the global energy crisis. Energy prices have gained sharply after major exporter Russia invaded Ukraine in February. The US has huge energy reserves but exports are hitting their upper limits. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said the US should...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Oil giant Saudi Aramco has $42.4B profit in third quarter

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Oil giant Saudi Aramco on Tuesday reported a $42.4 billion profit in the third quarter of this year, a 39% bump buoyed by the higher global energy prices that have filled the kingdom’s coffers but helped fuel inflation worldwide. The oil firm’s profits will help fund the kingdom’s assertive Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s plans for a futuristic city on the Red Sea coast, but also comes as the U.S. grows increasingly frustrated by higher prices at the pump chewing into American consumer’s wallets. Those tensions yet again have chilled relations between Riyadh and Washington before the Nov. 8 midterm elections. In a note to investors, the predominantly state-owned Saudi Arabian Oil Co. said its average barrel of crude sold for $101.70 in the third quarter — up from $72.80 at the same point last year. It’s Aramco’s second-largest quarterly profit in its history, just before its second-quarter results this year saw a profit of $48.4 billion.
CBS News

Oil giants rake in record profits as energy prices remain high

Oil companies are reporting surging profits as energy prices remain elevated. Exxon Mobil broke records with its profits in the third quarter, raking in $19.7 billion in net income, a nearly $2 billion increase from its second quarter. The Irving, Texas, company said Friday that it booked $112 billion in quarterly revenue, more than double what it brought in during the year-ago period.
TEXAS STATE
energynow.ca

‘Oil Giants’ Massive Profits Revive Calls for Windfall Taxes

Oct 28 (Reuters) – Global energy giants including Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) and Chevron Corp (CVX.N) posted another round of huge quarterly profits, benefiting from surging natural gas and fuel prices that have boosted inflation around the world and led to fresh calls to further tax the sector. Four...
BBC

Morbi bridge collapse: India police arrest nine after disaster

Police in the Indian state of Gujarat have arrested nine people in connection with the collapse of a pedestrian bridge that killed at least 141 people. Four of those detained are employees of a firm contracted to maintain the bridge in the town of Morbi. Hundreds were on the structure...
The Hill

Oil companies rake in huge profits amid consumer squeeze

Major oil companies saw profits soar in the third quarter of 2022, continuing a trend of massive industry profits even as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine causes soaring prices for consumers. Exxon Mobil on Friday morning reported its highest earnings ever at $19.7 billion for the quarter, while Shell reported...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Lord Ganesh

Oil Prices Rise As the US Plans To Tap Oil Reserves

The rise in oil prices was foreseeable for the last few weeks. That the US is planning to auction off releasable oil from its strategic reserves, according to reports by Reuters. The increase in prices indicates that producers have been holding back from producing as much out of fear that the shale boom would end and it also indicates an expected boost in demand.
The Guardian

Extend UK energy price cap to hold inflation back, thinktank says

Jeremy Hunt should allow the energy price cap to run beyond the existing six-month deadline to act as a “shock absorber” that would reduce inflation and give consumers £90bn of extra spending power, a leading thinktank has argued. The left-leaning IPPR said the energy price cap could...
BBC

Energy payments: North-west fuel poverty fund delayed again

A Derry City and Strabane District Council hardship fund to help people struggling to pay their home heating bills is now facing further delays. The scheme, which will see a one-off payment of £100 paid directly to an eligible person's provider, was first announced back in September. The initial...
BBC

Energy Price Guarantee scheme: NI energy suppliers to reduce prices

Energy companies in Northern Ireland are reducing prices for households on Tuesday as a consequence of the Energy Price Guarantee. The UK government scheme will cap the price for a unit of gas and electricity from October 2022 to April 2023. The support will reduce bills by up to 19.9p...
rigzone.com

Biden Tells Oil Firms He Will Tax Their Windfall Profits

President Joe Biden said he'd seek to impose higher taxes on oil companies that record 'windfall' profits without reinvesting in production. — President Joe Biden said he’d seek to impose higher taxes on oil companies that record “windfall” profits without reinvesting in production, with US gasoline prices still high a week ahead of midterm elections.
CALIFORNIA STATE
gcaptain.com

For the First Time in Four Years There’s No U.S. Crude Going to France

For the first time in four years, there’s no US crude getting exported to France as a workers strike in the European country upends normal trade flows. French workers are protesting for higher wages amid soaring inflation, and that’s snarled operations at key oil refineries. The chaos in the nation’s energy industry means that companies including Exxon Mobil Corp. and TotalEnergies SE have been forced to curtail or suspend their local operations. US oil producers normally see steady demand from French plants that take crude and process it into fuels like gasoline.

