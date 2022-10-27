ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles faces Minnesota on 4-game losing streak

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Los Angeles Lakers (0-4, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (3-2, sixth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles heads into the matchup against Minnesota as losers of four in a row.

Minnesota finished 2-4 overall and 32-20 in Western Conference action a season ago. The Timberwolves averaged 22.8 assists per game on 36.3 made field goals last season.

Los Angeles finished 33-49 overall and 18-34 in Western Conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Lakers averaged 112.1 points per game last season, 16.8 from the free throw line and 36 from 3-point range.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Kyle Anderson: out (back).

Lakers: Thomas Bryant: out (thumb), Russell Westbrook: out (hamstring), Cole Swider: out (foot), Dennis Schroder: out (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Broncos beat Jaguars 21-17 in London to snap losing streak

LONDON (AP) — Latavius Murray scored on a 2-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter to help the Denver Broncos snap a four-game losing streak by beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 21-17 on Sunday at Wembley Stadium. Russell Wilson led two go-ahead scoring drives in the second half on his return from a hamstring injury. Wilson finished 18 for 30 for 252 yards with a touchdown and interception. The embattled quarterback looked rusty early, but connected on a 47-yard completion to KJ Hamler after the Broncos fell behind 17-14 on Travis Etienne’s 1-yard touchdown run with 3:54 to play. Wilson then scrambled for 10 yards on a third-and-5 to get to the Jacksonville 28. The late score gave Murray a touchdown for two different teams this month in London. He ran for a score for New Orleans earlier this month at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
DENVER, CO
KSN News

AP sources: Big 12 agrees to 6-year extension with ESPN, Fox

(AP) — The Big 12 has reached an agreement on a six-year contract extension with ESPN and Fox worth more than $2 billion that will keep the conference’s media rights with those networks through the 2030-31 college sports seasons, according to people familiar with the deal. Two people confirmed details of the new media rights […]
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

A statistical look at each MLB franchise's biggest play

Yordan Alvarez’s three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth that won Game 1 of the AL Division Series for Houston. J.T. Realmuto’s solo shot in the top of the 10th that provided the winning margin for Philadelphia in Game 1 of the World Series. These are two of this postseason’s most memorable moments so far, but which one was more critical? There’s actually a way to measure that. It’s a stat called championship win probability added (cWPA) and Baseball Reference publishes it. The idea is to determine how much a particular play increased or decreased a team’s chance of winning that year’s World Series, based on when it occurred in the game — and when that game occurred in the overall context of the postseason.
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

Waller scratched, Turner active for Raiders-Saints matchup

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller has been scratched from Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints after trying to practice this past week. Waller left the Raiders’ Oct. 10 game at Kansas City with a hamstring injury after playing just eight snaps without a catch and now has been inactive for two straight games. He’d been listed as questionable on Friday for a game that finds both the Raiders (2-4) and Saints (2-5) needing victories to climb back into the playoff pictures in their respective conferences.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
556K+
Post
574M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy