Iran protesters rally again despite Guards order to stand down
Iranian protesters rallied again Sunday, defying an order by the powerful Revolutionary Guards to stop the demonstrations -- now in their seventh week -- sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini Students gathered overnight and Sunday across Iran, even after Major General Hossein Salami, head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, had warned demonstrators: "Do not come to the streets!" Security forces have struggled to contain the protests, which started with women taking to the streets and burning their hijab headscarves and which have evolved into a broader campaign to end the Islamic republic founded in 1979.
Global anger at Sunak’s Cop27 snub that raises fears over UK’s climate crisis stance
Rishi Sunak’s decision to snub the Cop27 UN climate talks, and to keep King Charles from attending, has angered and upset countries around the world, risking the UK’s standing on the world stage and raising concerns over his government’s commitment to tackling the climate crisis. Several developing...
Mobiles are inherently insecure, which might be a surprise to British politicians
It is no longer news to point out that a mobile phone, if hacked, can be the ultimate tool for surveillance. But the question is whether it is a surprise to British politicians – and whether they are using their devices sensibly or carelessly. We will almost certainly never...
Over 60 Dead After Sudden Bridge Collapse in Indian State of Gujarat
At least 60 people died, including numerous children, after a bridge collapsed in the Indian state of Gujarat on Sunday, according to CNN. The abrupt subsidence forced hundreds of people into the water below, and it was unclear how many other casualties it resulted in. The bridge, located in the town of Morbi, had recently been renovated and it was unclear why it had suddenly fallen apart, but officials said it would be investigated. The state’s chief minister Bhupendra Patel said he would travel to Morbi to assess the damage.“I express my condolences to the families of the citizens who lost their lives in the tragedy,” Patel tweeted. The victims’ families will receive money from the country’s national relief fund, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Sunday.Read more at The Daily Beast.
