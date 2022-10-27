ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Friday funeral procession plans for fallen LVMPD officer

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The funeral procession for Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officer Truong Thai will depart on Friday, October 28, and travel through portions of the resort corridor before ending at the church. The procession will depart at approximately 8:30 a.m. from Palm Mortuary, located at 1325...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police highlight safety ahead of Halloween season

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Victory Outreach, a local church in North Las Vegas has only been open for seven weeks but rushed to host this Halloween gathering for the community. Police warn about drugs disguised as candy. “There’s fentanyl that they’re putting in candy and we gotta combat that...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

WATCH: Funeral for fallen Las Vegas Officer Truong Thai

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The public procession and funeral will be held for the fallen Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Truong Thai on Friday. Friday's procession is scheduled to begin at about 8:30 a.m. at Palm Mortuary near downtown Las Vegas. The route will take I-15 south and exit at Sahara Avenue, then head south down Las Vegas Boulevard.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

New pedestrian warning light system up on Warm Springs, outside Green Valley High School

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - People have complained about fast moving traffic and cars that don’t slow down or stop for students, on Warm Springs Road at Green Valley High School in Henderson. Green Valley High special needs teacher Phillip Postier is one of them. Cell phone video he provided to FOX5 shows a truck slam on its brakes and slide through a crosswalk, as Postier’s class tried to cross Warm Springs.
HENDERSON, NV
TheStreet

Hotel Near Las Vegas Strip Charges Astronomical Room Rate

A mere mention from a popular influencer can sometimes send an out-of-the-way restaurant or bed-and-breakfast more business than it can handle. At other times, the hotel itself creates a room or package specifically for viral content. A 10-minute drive from the Las Vegas strip, the Palms Casino Resort positions itself...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

2-car collision leaves 1 dead in southwest Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A vehicle crash has left one person dead in the southwest valley. Police said the collision occurred Saturday, around 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and Windmill Lane. According to officers, two vehicles were involved in the crash. Arriving medical personnel took one person...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas physicians offer free health screenings for the homeless

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - This weekend, hot meals, winter clothing and health screenings will be offered at an annual event helping people in need. On Saturday, an event known as Day of Dignity will be held outside the Masjid As-Sabur, a Mosque located in downtown Las Vegas. From 10...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

First awards announced for 'Home Means Nevada' housing initiative

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The first awards for the "Home Means Nevada" housing initiative have been announced. Gov. Steve Sisolak's office says the awards announced Thursday total $155.7 million, representing about one-third of the full $500 million initiative. The Blind Center of Nevada in Las Vegas was awarded $15...
NEVADA STATE

