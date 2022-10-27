Read full article on original website
Sprouts opening 12th valley location in North Las Vegas
Sprouts is coming to a North Las Vegas neighborhood that is booming.
Fox5 KVVU
Clark County, police teaming up to get homeless off the Las Vegas Strip and provide them with services
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Earlier this month FOX5 showed you how Clark County said it will deploy a team of social service outreach workers to go out on the Las Vegas Strip with Metro Police all in an effort to help reduce crime and address the increasing homelessness issue.
news3lv.com
Downtown Las Vegas businesses see windfall after festival cancellations
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The wind may have blown out the festival weekend, but locals took the time to celebrate in downtown Las Vegas. Those who were unable to attend the canceled 'When We Were Young' festival and Brewfest last weekend packed up the Arts District. The tens of...
Police: Money dispute leads to deadly shooting in east Las Vegas valley
Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly shooting that stemmed from a money dispute late Friday night, according to LVMPD.
Las Vegas police release plans for Officer Truong Thai's funeral procession
Officer Truong Thai's funeral procession will depart at approximately 8:30 a.m. from Palm Mortuary and end up at Central Church at 1001 New Beginnings Drive in Henderson around 10 a.m.
news3lv.com
TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Friday funeral procession plans for fallen LVMPD officer
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The funeral procession for Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officer Truong Thai will depart on Friday, October 28, and travel through portions of the resort corridor before ending at the church. The procession will depart at approximately 8:30 a.m. from Palm Mortuary, located at 1325...
Welfare check leads to discovery of body in north Las Vegas valley
Las Vegas police are investigating the discovery of a dead body that was found by a property maintenance worker who was conducting a welfare check.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police highlight safety ahead of Halloween season
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Victory Outreach, a local church in North Las Vegas has only been open for seven weeks but rushed to host this Halloween gathering for the community. Police warn about drugs disguised as candy. “There’s fentanyl that they’re putting in candy and we gotta combat that...
Las Vegas food truck plans for restaurant thanks to social media popularity
A North Las Vegas food truck, parked behind a chicken wing restaurant, is gaining serious traction online. Thanks to social media, it’s soon getting even bigger.
news3lv.com
WATCH: Funeral for fallen Las Vegas Officer Truong Thai
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The public procession and funeral will be held for the fallen Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Truong Thai on Friday. Friday's procession is scheduled to begin at about 8:30 a.m. at Palm Mortuary near downtown Las Vegas. The route will take I-15 south and exit at Sahara Avenue, then head south down Las Vegas Boulevard.
Fox5 KVVU
New pedestrian warning light system up on Warm Springs, outside Green Valley High School
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - People have complained about fast moving traffic and cars that don’t slow down or stop for students, on Warm Springs Road at Green Valley High School in Henderson. Green Valley High special needs teacher Phillip Postier is one of them. Cell phone video he provided to FOX5 shows a truck slam on its brakes and slide through a crosswalk, as Postier’s class tried to cross Warm Springs.
Hotel Near Las Vegas Strip Charges Astronomical Room Rate
A mere mention from a popular influencer can sometimes send an out-of-the-way restaurant or bed-and-breakfast more business than it can handle. At other times, the hotel itself creates a room or package specifically for viral content. A 10-minute drive from the Las Vegas strip, the Palms Casino Resort positions itself...
Woman killed after crashing car into tree in North Las Vegas
LAS VGEAS (KLAS) — A woman died Friday afternoon after crashing her car into a tree in North Las Vegas, police said. The crash was reported around 12 p.m. after a Jeep was driving southbound on Aliante Parkway drive approaching Centennial when the driver left the travel lanes, veered right, and hit the tree. She […]
The Best Neighborhoods In Las Vegas To Buy A Home
Interested in moving to the Las Vegas area? Learn more about the different neighborhoods in Las Vegas, including amenities, size, and average home prices.
8newsnow.com
2-car collision leaves 1 dead in southwest Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A vehicle crash has left one person dead in the southwest valley. Police said the collision occurred Saturday, around 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and Windmill Lane. According to officers, two vehicles were involved in the crash. Arriving medical personnel took one person...
Fox5 KVVU
North Las Vegas police vow to make streets safer after deadly year on roadways
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The City of North Las Vegas announced Friday it will have more officers present at busy intersections, crosswalks and other areas of need. The city just received a handful of grants to ramp up enforcement on our roads. Some funding will also help officers crack down on speeding as well as work with other law enforcement agencies.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas physicians offer free health screenings for the homeless
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - This weekend, hot meals, winter clothing and health screenings will be offered at an annual event helping people in need. On Saturday, an event known as Day of Dignity will be held outside the Masjid As-Sabur, a Mosque located in downtown Las Vegas. From 10...
Rent report: Increases in Nevada, but not nearly as much as other states
Rent increases in Nevada, including the Las Vegas valley, have been relatively mild over the past year when compared to other states in the Rocky Mountain region, according to a recent report.
1 Woman Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Police Department, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Friday. The crash happened on Aliante Parkway drive approaching Centennial at around 12 p.m. The officials stated that a Jeep traveling southbound left the travel lanes, veered right, and hit the tree. The victim...
news3lv.com
First awards announced for 'Home Means Nevada' housing initiative
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The first awards for the "Home Means Nevada" housing initiative have been announced. Gov. Steve Sisolak's office says the awards announced Thursday total $155.7 million, representing about one-third of the full $500 million initiative. The Blind Center of Nevada in Las Vegas was awarded $15...
