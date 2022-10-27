At least 60 people died, including numerous children, after a bridge collapsed in the Indian state of Gujarat on Sunday, according to CNN. The abrupt subsidence forced hundreds of people into the water below, and it was unclear how many other casualties it resulted in. The bridge, located in the town of Morbi, had recently been renovated and it was unclear why it had suddenly fallen apart, but officials said it would be investigated. The state’s chief minister Bhupendra Patel said he would travel to Morbi to assess the damage.“I express my condolences to the families of the citizens who lost their lives in the tragedy,” Patel tweeted. The victims’ families will receive money from the country’s national relief fund, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Sunday.Read more at The Daily Beast.

