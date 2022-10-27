Read full article on original website
IFLScience
Why Do You Never Hear About The Bermuda Triangle Anymore?
For much of the latter part of the 20th Century, you couldn't flip through the channels without finding at least one documentary on the Bermuda Triangle, an area in the Atlantic Ocean that was chomping down ships and airplanes like they were Reese's Pieces. But over recent years, a new...
Forecasters watch 3 systems in the Atlantic, including 1 in the Caribbean
Three disturbances have popped up in the Atlantic ocean over the past few days, the latest one in the Caribbean that has a low chance of tropical formation. None of the systems pose an imminent threat to Florida as of Tuesday morning. The system closest to Florida popped up in...
natureworldnews.com
World's Largest Bony Fish Found After Giant Sunfish Washed Ashore in the Azores
A giant sunfish, which was found dead and washed ashore near an island in Portugal, is now being considered to be the world's largest bony fish and the heaviest bony fish ever recorded. The gargantuan fish was discovered in the Azores, a Portuguese group of islands, in the North Atlantic...
Plans for new world’s biggest cruise ship revealed
Royal Caribbean has just announced plans for its newest cruise ship which, when built, will be the largest in the world. The company’s latest vessel, named ‘Icon of the Seas’, will launch in January 2024. It will overtake ‘Wonder of the Seas’, another Royal Caribbean cruise liner...
natureworldnews.com
Tropical Storm Julia Strengthens Into a Hurricane over the Caribbean Sea; Hurricane Warning Issued
Tropical Storm Julia has intensified into a hurricane over the Caribbean Sea on Saturday evening (local time), October 8, as it hovers closer to Central America. Meteorologists issued hurricane alerts, including watches and warnings, regarding the potentially life-threatening and disruptive impact of Hurricane Julia, which can bring coastal flooding and storm surges due to hurricane force winds, as well as heavy rain.
New York, East Coast in Sights of Looming Tropical Storm Development
If activity redevelops near the center, "the system is likely to become a tropical depression tonight or [Tuesday] morning."
Orca Rams Yacht In String of Scary Boat Attacks
There was another attack in a strange string of encounters that have been happening between boaters and orcas. Over the past two years, hundreds of people have reported interactions with orcas while sailing around Spain and Portugal. Some of those interactions have been harmless, with the animal simply swimming alongside vessels. But many have been dangerous, which was true for the most recent reported incident.
travelmag.com
BVI Yacht / Catamaran Charter: The best companies
Situated in the eastern Caribbean, the British Virgin Islands attract large numbers of visitors every year, including many yacht enthusiasts who come to enjoy its idyllic cruising grounds. Among the world’s most stunning beauty spots, the jaw-droppingly beautiful emerald waters that surround the island chain make the BVI a hugely...
Tropical Depression Forms on the Heels of Hurricane Ian Crushing Florida
The National Hurricane Center said on Tuesday that Tropical Depression 12 had formed a few hundred miles west of the Cape Verde islands.
Experts Amazed at Volcanic Reef Discovered Near Site of Titanic in Atlantic Ocean
Scientists have found a stunning volcanic reef near the sunken Titanic years after a mystery perplexed the experts. Nearly 30 years ago, veteran Nautile submersible pilot and Titanic diver PH Nargeolet observed an odd object showing up on sonar near the famed shipwreck, sitting at the bottom of the Atlantic at 9,514 feet.
Tropical Depression 'Likely to Form' in Caribbean Sea: Hurricane Center
The system is projected to take a path into the Gulf of Mexico similar to Hurricane Ian's trek last month.
Nervous Waters: The Fight to Save Andros Island’s Legendary Bonefish Flats
PRESCOTT SMITH’S Stamas 33T was idling at the dock when the cops showed up. Nearby mangroves writhed in an outgoing tide, and an avocado tree heavy with fruit sagged like a worn-out umbrella. Between guests, Smith’s renowned flats fishing operation, Stafford Creek Lodge, was quiet. Smith, the son...
mailplus.co.uk
All aboard: The latest news for your next cruise
LET the sunshine in this New Year during Ambience’s Cuba and Treasures of the Caribbean adults-only cruise, with prices reduced from £3,109 pp to £1,999 pp. The 42-night London Tilbury round trip departs on January 5, 2023, with calls to Barbados, Grenada, St. Vincent & the Grenadines, Jamaica and Cuba (ambassadorcruiseline.com, 0808 1028701).
Research ship on voyage of discovery to South Atlantic Ocean
A British research ship is setting sail on a 9,000-mile expedition to the South Atlantic Ocean to survey previously unexplored depths and search for unknown species.The Royal Research Ship (RRS) Discovery is set to sail on Thursday from Southampton, Hampshire, for the six-week voyage to the remote British Overseas Territories of Ascension Island and St Helena.Sailing as part of the UK Government’s Blue Belt Programme – an international maritime conservation scheme, scientists on board the Discovery will use underwater cameras to explore hydrothermal vents on the 4,000 metre-deep (13,123ft) seabed.The team expects to encounter a range of marine wildlife including...
tourcounsel.com
Dry Tortugas National Park, Florida, USA (with Map & Photos)
The Dry Tortugas National Park is home to the impressive Fort Jefferson, built by the United States government in the 19th century. Although this is the essence of the park, the beautiful reef islands, seven in total, that make up the Dry Tortugas deserve to be delirium. You can tour the valid and spend the rest of the day enjoying the soft sand beaches and snorkeling in the clear, shallow waters.
