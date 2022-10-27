ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
IFLScience

Why Do You Never Hear About The Bermuda Triangle Anymore?

For much of the latter part of the 20th Century, you couldn't flip through the channels without finding at least one documentary on the Bermuda Triangle, an area in the Atlantic Ocean that was chomping down ships and airplanes like they were Reese's Pieces. But over recent years, a new...
FLORIDA STATE
natureworldnews.com

World's Largest Bony Fish Found After Giant Sunfish Washed Ashore in the Azores

A giant sunfish, which was found dead and washed ashore near an island in Portugal, is now being considered to be the world's largest bony fish and the heaviest bony fish ever recorded. The gargantuan fish was discovered in the Azores, a Portuguese group of islands, in the North Atlantic...
The Independent

Plans for new world’s biggest cruise ship revealed

Royal Caribbean has just announced plans for its newest cruise ship which, when built, will be the largest in the world. The company’s latest vessel, named ‘Icon of the Seas’, will launch in January 2024. It will overtake ‘Wonder of the Seas’, another Royal Caribbean cruise liner...
natureworldnews.com

Tropical Storm Julia Strengthens Into a Hurricane over the Caribbean Sea; Hurricane Warning Issued

Tropical Storm Julia has intensified into a hurricane over the Caribbean Sea on Saturday evening (local time), October 8, as it hovers closer to Central America. Meteorologists issued hurricane alerts, including watches and warnings, regarding the potentially life-threatening and disruptive impact of Hurricane Julia, which can bring coastal flooding and storm surges due to hurricane force winds, as well as heavy rain.
Outsider.com

Orca Rams Yacht In String of Scary Boat Attacks

There was another attack in a strange string of encounters that have been happening between boaters and orcas. Over the past two years, hundreds of people have reported interactions with orcas while sailing around Spain and Portugal. Some of those interactions have been harmless, with the animal simply swimming alongside vessels. But many have been dangerous, which was true for the most recent reported incident.
travelmag.com

BVI Yacht / Catamaran Charter: The best companies

Situated in the eastern Caribbean, the British Virgin Islands attract large numbers of visitors every year, including many yacht enthusiasts who come to enjoy its idyllic cruising grounds. Among the world’s most stunning beauty spots, the jaw-droppingly beautiful emerald waters that surround the island chain make the BVI a hugely...
mailplus.co.uk

All aboard: The latest news for your next cruise

LET the sunshine in this New Year during Ambience’s Cuba and Treasures of the Caribbean adults-only cruise, with prices reduced from £3,109 pp to £1,999 pp. The 42-night London Tilbury round trip departs on January 5, 2023, with calls to Barbados, Grenada, St. Vincent & the Grenadines, Jamaica and Cuba (ambassadorcruiseline.com, 0808 1028701).
The Independent

Research ship on voyage of discovery to South Atlantic Ocean

A British research ship is setting sail on a 9,000-mile expedition to the South Atlantic Ocean to survey previously unexplored depths and search for unknown species.The Royal Research Ship (RRS) Discovery is set to sail on Thursday from Southampton, Hampshire, for the six-week voyage to the remote British Overseas Territories of Ascension Island and St Helena.Sailing as part of the UK Government’s Blue Belt Programme – an international maritime conservation scheme, scientists on board the Discovery will use underwater cameras to explore hydrothermal vents on the 4,000 metre-deep (13,123ft) seabed.The team expects to encounter a range of marine wildlife including...
tourcounsel.com

Dry Tortugas National Park, Florida, USA (with Map & Photos)

The Dry Tortugas National Park is home to the impressive Fort Jefferson, built by the United States government in the 19th century. Although this is the essence of the park, the beautiful reef islands, seven in total, that make up the Dry Tortugas deserve to be delirium. You can tour the valid and spend the rest of the day enjoying the soft sand beaches and snorkeling in the clear, shallow waters.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy