Star Wars’ latest animated series, Tales of the Jedi, is an anthology series that takes key characters from the franchise and explore more of their stories, histories, and roles in the Star Wars saga. Although the first installment of the series Tales of the Jedi centers around Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku, the six short stories about them also reveal several Star Wars lore. One reveal from the series that surprised a lot of fans was the dark tale of what happened to Jedi Master Yaddle.

2 DAYS AGO