Cave City, KY

Charges Dismissed Against Shooting Suspect

Charges against a Louisville man who was accused of attempted murder in a shooting in Radcliff this past summer have been dropped. According to court documents, 36-year-old Ryan Jones was arrested by the Louisville Metro Police Department on Monday, October 24, on a warrant from the Radcliff Police Department. He was charged in connection with a shooting that took place on Wednesday, June 29, just after 5 p.m. in Hardin County.
Two Indicted After Fatal Crash

Two women were indicted Wednesday by a Allen County Grand Jury in the death of a Scottsville man in September. Annissa Stanton, 28 of Nashville, Tennessee, was indicted on the charges of murder, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving, disregarding a traffic control device, possession of an open alcohol beverage in a motor vehicle, illegal possession of alcohol in a dry territory, operating on a suspended operator’s license, first-degree criminal mischief, failure to wear a seatbelt, speeding and first-degree disorderly conduct.
Man charged with attempted murder after domestic situation, KSP chase

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is being charged with attempted murder, wanton endangerment, kidnapping, violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO and unlawful imprisonment after being arrested in Nelson County. According to the arrest report, on Wednesday Kentucky State Police was notified of a subject that fled from Mercer County deputies...
All charges dropped against Louisville man arrested for Radcliff shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Charges against a Louisville man who was accused of attempted murder in a shooting in Radcliff this past summer have been dropped. According to court documents, 36-year-old Ryan Jones was arrested by the Louisville Metro Police Department on Monday, Oct. 24, on a warrant from the Radcliff Police Department. He was charged in connection with a shooting that took place on Wednesday, June 29, just after 5 p.m. in Hardin County.
Fatal Accident Claims Woman & Child

A two vehicle accident claimed the lives a of Brandenburg woman and child Thursday afternoon. According to Kentucky State Police, the accident occurred just after 3 pm on Highway 79 just west of the intersection of Kentucky 313 in Brandenburg Thursday (10/27) when for an unknown reason a southbound 2002 Mazda Protégé operated by 38 year-old Kristin Sowder of Brandenburg crossed the centerline into the path of a 2005 Mack truck driven by 49 year-old Robert Stidham of Mauckport, Indiana. Sowder’s vehicle then left the roadway and overturned.
Caneyville man wanted in Ohio Co. arrested by Grayson Co. deputy

A Caneyville man wanted in Ohio County has been arrested by the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office. Grayson County Deputy Nick Pruitt arrested 29-year-old David S. Walling on Friday night on a failure to appear warrant from Ohio County. According to Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins, Walling was in a...
KSP investigating fatal crash in Meade County that left 2 dead

Brandenburg, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Meade County. The Kentucky State Police Commercial Enforcement Division was requested by the Meade County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a two-vehicle fatal collision on KY 79 near KY 313 in Brandenburg. The beginning investigation shows a...
Lafayette Woman Arrested With Heroin, Meth & Fentanyl

A Lafayette woman was arrested on multiple drug charges after local law enforcement discovered heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl in her vehicle during a traffic stop. According to the Affidavit of Complaint filed by Macon County Detective Jason Sells, he was on patrol on October 20, 2022 when he witnessed a red Pontiac with a tag that did not match the vehicle description provided by dispatch.
4-year-old and woman killed in Meade County crash

BRANDENBURG, Ky. — Kentucky State Police are investigating after a woman and child were killed in a crash in Meade County Thursday evening. Officials said that 38-year-old Krisitn Sowder of Brandenburg was traveling south on KY-79 when she crossed the centerline of the road and into the path of a truck. Police said that Sowder's vehicle left the roadway and turned over.
Ky. Man Sentenced for drug activity at Toyota

A man convicted of distributing meth at the Toyota plant in Princeton has been sentenced. The US Attorney for Indiana’s Southern District handed down a 200 month federal prison sentence to 43-year-old Ronnie Rich Junior of Bowling Green, Kentucky. The case began when, after learning Rich may have been...
Glasgow woman charged with DUI, fleeing police

GLASGOW, Ky. – A Glasgow woman is behind bars on several charges related to driving under the influence. The Glasgow Police Department responded to a vehicle accident near the exit ramp of Louie B. Nunn Parkway. GPD says they located the driver walking along the shoulder of the road....
Columbia man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at teenage neighbor

A Columbia man was arrested Monday night after he reportedly pointed a gun at a teenager walking a dog. According to Columbia Police, officers responded to Grissom Street in Columbia Monday night after the parents of the 16-year-old called 911 and stated that 61-year-old Douglas Lawson pointed a gun at their son.
Logan Co. Grand Jury indicts man on manslaughter charge

The Logan County Grand Jury has indicted a Tennessee man for allegedly selling fentanyl-laced methamphetamine that led to the death of one person and the hospitalization of another. Commonwealth’s Attorney Neil Kerr says 22-year old Caleb Parks of White House, Tennessee allegedly sold the dangerous drugs in December of 2020....
