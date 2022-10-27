Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wvih.com
Charges Dismissed Against Shooting Suspect
Charges against a Louisville man who was accused of attempted murder in a shooting in Radcliff this past summer have been dropped. According to court documents, 36-year-old Ryan Jones was arrested by the Louisville Metro Police Department on Monday, October 24, on a warrant from the Radcliff Police Department. He was charged in connection with a shooting that took place on Wednesday, June 29, just after 5 p.m. in Hardin County.
Warren County authorities warn about rise in phone call phishing scams
Authorities issued an alert on Saturday about phone scammers who not only make it seem like the Warren County Sheriff's Office is calling you, but will even claim to be members of the sheriff's office in some instances.
WBKO
BGPD arrest suspect in murder of Marcus McCathren
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A man has been arrested for the murder of Marcus McCathren. Today, the Bowling Green Police Department arrested Torian L. Jackson of Bowling Green for the murder of McCathren. He was shot and killed early Monday morning on October 24th as he walked on Butler...
wnky.com
BGPD arrests man in Butler Way shooting death
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department has released further details about a homicide investigation. Torian L. Jackson, 36, of Bowling Green has been arrested on a charge of murder in connection with a Monday morning shooting. Earlier this week, police identified Marcus McCathren, 40, of Bowling...
wvih.com
Two Indicted After Fatal Crash
Two women were indicted Wednesday by a Allen County Grand Jury in the death of a Scottsville man in September. Annissa Stanton, 28 of Nashville, Tennessee, was indicted on the charges of murder, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving, disregarding a traffic control device, possession of an open alcohol beverage in a motor vehicle, illegal possession of alcohol in a dry territory, operating on a suspended operator’s license, first-degree criminal mischief, failure to wear a seatbelt, speeding and first-degree disorderly conduct.
Wave 3
Man charged with attempted murder after domestic situation, KSP chase
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is being charged with attempted murder, wanton endangerment, kidnapping, violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO and unlawful imprisonment after being arrested in Nelson County. According to the arrest report, on Wednesday Kentucky State Police was notified of a subject that fled from Mercer County deputies...
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: Marcus McCathren Murder
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say just after midnight on October 24th, 2022 officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of Butler Way. When they arrived, they found 40-year-old Marcus McCathern with a gunshot wound. Officers secured the scene and began lifesaving...
wdrb.com
wvih.com
Fatal Accident Claims Woman & Child
A two vehicle accident claimed the lives a of Brandenburg woman and child Thursday afternoon. According to Kentucky State Police, the accident occurred just after 3 pm on Highway 79 just west of the intersection of Kentucky 313 in Brandenburg Thursday (10/27) when for an unknown reason a southbound 2002 Mazda Protégé operated by 38 year-old Kristin Sowder of Brandenburg crossed the centerline into the path of a 2005 Mack truck driven by 49 year-old Robert Stidham of Mauckport, Indiana. Sowder’s vehicle then left the roadway and overturned.
theasburycollegian.com
Crystal Rogers’ disappearance update, LEX18 followed the FBI and searched property
It’s been over seven years since the disappearance of Crystal Rogers. The 35-year-old Bardstown mother of five was last seen at the home of her longtime boyfriend Brook Houck on July 3, 2015. There is still no definitive answer as to what happened to her. The Crystal Rogers case...
k105.com
Caneyville man wanted in Ohio Co. arrested by Grayson Co. deputy
A Caneyville man wanted in Ohio County has been arrested by the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office. Grayson County Deputy Nick Pruitt arrested 29-year-old David S. Walling on Friday night on a failure to appear warrant from Ohio County. According to Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins, Walling was in a...
WBKO
KSP investigating fatal crash in Meade County that left 2 dead
Brandenburg, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Meade County. The Kentucky State Police Commercial Enforcement Division was requested by the Meade County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a two-vehicle fatal collision on KY 79 near KY 313 in Brandenburg. The beginning investigation shows a...
maconcountychronicle.com
Lafayette Woman Arrested With Heroin, Meth & Fentanyl
A Lafayette woman was arrested on multiple drug charges after local law enforcement discovered heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl in her vehicle during a traffic stop. According to the Affidavit of Complaint filed by Macon County Detective Jason Sells, he was on patrol on October 20, 2022 when he witnessed a red Pontiac with a tag that did not match the vehicle description provided by dispatch.
‘Slow Poke’ traffic stop leads to fentanyl bust in Sumner County
A man driving too slow on I-65 leads to an unexpected drug bust.
Kentucky man sentenced in meth case at Toyota plant
A Bowling Green man was sentenced to 200 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
WLKY.com
4-year-old and woman killed in Meade County crash
BRANDENBURG, Ky. — Kentucky State Police are investigating after a woman and child were killed in a crash in Meade County Thursday evening. Officials said that 38-year-old Krisitn Sowder of Brandenburg was traveling south on KY-79 when she crossed the centerline of the road and into the path of a truck. Police said that Sowder's vehicle left the roadway and turned over.
vincennespbs.org
Ky. Man Sentenced for drug activity at Toyota
A man convicted of distributing meth at the Toyota plant in Princeton has been sentenced. The US Attorney for Indiana’s Southern District handed down a 200 month federal prison sentence to 43-year-old Ronnie Rich Junior of Bowling Green, Kentucky. The case began when, after learning Rich may have been...
wnky.com
Glasgow woman charged with DUI, fleeing police
GLASGOW, Ky. – A Glasgow woman is behind bars on several charges related to driving under the influence. The Glasgow Police Department responded to a vehicle accident near the exit ramp of Louie B. Nunn Parkway. GPD says they located the driver walking along the shoulder of the road....
lakercountry.com
Columbia man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at teenage neighbor
A Columbia man was arrested Monday night after he reportedly pointed a gun at a teenager walking a dog. According to Columbia Police, officers responded to Grissom Street in Columbia Monday night after the parents of the 16-year-old called 911 and stated that 61-year-old Douglas Lawson pointed a gun at their son.
whopam.com
Logan Co. Grand Jury indicts man on manslaughter charge
The Logan County Grand Jury has indicted a Tennessee man for allegedly selling fentanyl-laced methamphetamine that led to the death of one person and the hospitalization of another. Commonwealth’s Attorney Neil Kerr says 22-year old Caleb Parks of White House, Tennessee allegedly sold the dangerous drugs in December of 2020....
