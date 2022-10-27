ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BGR.com

There’s an easy, legal way to get Netflix for free

Ten years ago, Netflix was charging $7.99 for a subscription to its streaming service. Several price hikes later, Netflix’s standard plan now costs $15.49 a month, which is more expensive than the services of any of its biggest rivals. The good news is that even as Netflix increases its prices, there’s still one easy, legal way to get Netflix for free.
CNET

Cable vs. Streaming Services: Which Is Cheaper? We Do the Math

Thanks to Netflix pioneering a movement, the streaming-versus-cable debate has been alive and well for more than 10 years. Maybe you've joined the cord-cutter camp and have no idea how much it costs for cable or satellite TV. Or perhaps you've stuck with Xfinity or Spectrum for such a long time because you're used to paying a set amount for a bundle. But who gets bragging rights when it comes to spending the least amount of money each month?
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Stranger Things Season 1 Free Online

Best sites to watch Stranger Things - Last updated on Oct 28, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Stranger Things online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Stranger Things on this page.
CNET

Avoid High Streaming TV Costs on Netflix, HBO Max and More With One Trick

TV shows like House of the Dragon and Andor may have filled up your streaming schedule recently, but how much are you spending when inflation has affected prices and household budgets? There are lots of great series and movies across dozens of streaming services, but even subscribing to five of them could easily cost you more than $50 a month. (Just look at the latest pricing news for Disney Plus.) We're going to show you a trick that can help save you money.
Digital Trends

Amazon Prime free trial: Get an entire month for free

Amazon is the biggest online retailer in the U.S. as well as one of the most-visited websites, and not just for shopping. Even if you’re not a member, you’re almost certainly aware of Amazon Prime, the retailer’s premium subscription service that comes with a basketful of benefits including free two-day shipping on many items, exclusive access to sales like Prime Day, streaming with Prime Video and Prime Music, and more. If you’re reading this, you’re probably interested in signing up, but if you don’t want to commit any cash just yet, then you might be able to avail the Amazon Prime free trial. Here’s everything you need to know.
TechCrunch

Amazon accidentally exposed an internal server packed with Prime Video viewing habits

Security researcher Anurag Sen found a database packed with Amazon Prime viewing habits stored on an internal Amazon server that was accessible from the internet. But because the database was not protected with a password, the data within could be accessed by anyone with a web browser just by knowing its IP address.
technewstoday.com

How to Get Local Channels on Firestick?

Although Firestick allows streaming from Hulu, Netflix, and other several apps on your TV, sometimes you might want to discover local news and sports. Since there is no local channels menu on your Firestick by default, it can be quite confusing for beginners. Luckily, there are different tips and tricks...
Digital Trends

YouTube TV adds TUDN, full of Spanish-language sports

YouTube TV today added TUDN, the channel formerly known as Univision Deportes. It’s a Spanish-language channel and is the primary home of Liga MX — the top Mexican professional league — and as well as the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League. You’ll also find select...
shefinds

Netflix Is Changing Its Password Policy And Subscribers Are Losing It

If you share a Netflix account outside of one household, take note— beginning in early 2023, the streaming service will start charging fees for password sharing, as it recently announced this month. Netflix is starting a system— as CNET reports— that will add fees for “extra member” subaccounts (when more people outside of one household use the membership). Here’s everything we know:
techunwrapped.com

So you can play a video from your computer on your Amazon Fire TV

And all this without cables, completely wirelessly, so we can have the computer at the other end of our home and send the content through the Wi-Fi network to the television that is at the furthest point from our home. . The Fire TV is an ideal device also for share the screen of our mobile or tablet with television, in addition to allowing us to use the television speakers as speakers (forgive the redundancy of our computer), all of this, remotely.
TechRadar

World Gymnastics Championships live stream: how to watch Liverpool 2022 online for free

Over 400 of the world's top athletes will be descending on Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena for nine days of floor, bars, beams action and more at the 2022 World Gymnastics Championships. There's more than just glory on Merseyside at stake, with the event set to serve as a qualifier for the 2024 Olympics Games in Paris. Here's how to watch a free 2022 World Gymnastics Championships live stream wherever you are right now.
WhatToWatch

All Quiet On The Western Front — release date, cast, plot, trailer, first looks and all about the movie adaptation

All Quiet On The Western Front on Netflix is an epic war movie based on the famous book and starring Daniel Brühl and Felix Kammerer. Based on the classic war novel (opens in new tab), All Quiet On The Western Front is an epic new Netflix movie that sees German teenagers live out the horrific realities of World War One as soldiers on the German lines.
knowtechie.com

How to change the video quality on Netflix

Depending on what kind of Netflix subscription you have, you might be able to choose from different video qualities when watching TV shows and movies. Netflix offers a few different quality options for streaming. On the company’s website, the options are ‘Low, Medium, and High.’. In more specific...

