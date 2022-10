Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger are back to recap a wild Week 9 of college football action. There was a scary scene at the Big House following the Michigan/Michigan State game where players from both teams were involved in a brawl. The Penn State Nittany Lions tried to hold on against the Ohio State Buckeyes in an important Big Ten matchup on Saturday but ultimately came up short. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are starting to pick themselves up off the mat after beating the Syracuse Orange, while the nightmare season for Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M continues by falling to Ole Miss. The Oklahoma State Cowboys got blanked by a red hot Kansas State team led by their backup quarterback Will Howard while the Miami Hurricanes & Virginia Cavaliers produced one of the more unique overtime games of the season.

