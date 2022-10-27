Read full article on original website
Charges Dismissed Against Shooting Suspect
Charges against a Louisville man who was accused of attempted murder in a shooting in Radcliff this past summer have been dropped. According to court documents, 36-year-old Ryan Jones was arrested by the Louisville Metro Police Department on Monday, October 24, on a warrant from the Radcliff Police Department. He was charged in connection with a shooting that took place on Wednesday, June 29, just after 5 p.m. in Hardin County.
Fatal Accident Claims Woman & Child
A two vehicle accident claimed the lives a of Brandenburg woman and child Thursday afternoon. According to Kentucky State Police, the accident occurred just after 3 pm on Highway 79 just west of the intersection of Kentucky 313 in Brandenburg Thursday (10/27) when for an unknown reason a southbound 2002 Mazda Protégé operated by 38 year-old Kristin Sowder of Brandenburg crossed the centerline into the path of a 2005 Mack truck driven by 49 year-old Robert Stidham of Mauckport, Indiana. Sowder’s vehicle then left the roadway and overturned.
Two Juveniles Charged In School Playground Fire
Officials confirmed two juveniles have been charged in connection to a fire that broke out at a Blue Lick Elementary playground Wednesday night. The fire broke out around 8 p.m. Major Bobby Cooper said the Louisville Fire Department Arson Bureau opened an investigation following the incident, leading to two juveniles being charged.
Man Faces Multiple Charges After High-speed Chase
A Harrodsburg man is facing multiple charges after being arrested in Nelson County after a high-speed chase. According to the arrest report, on Wednesday Kentucky State Police was notified of a subject that fled from Mercer County deputies during a domestic dispute and was reported to have the female victim still inside the car with him.
Hidden Camera Found In Fitness Center Bathroom
A Louisville man has been cited for placing a hidden camera inside the bathroom of a Middletown fitness center multiple times. Eddie Tsing Lam, 25, was charged with voyeurism in connection to the incident. According to an arrest report, Lam is accused of placing a hidden pen camera inside of...
Accident Claims Life Of Westview Man
A single vehicle accident near Westview left one man dead just after 4 p.m. Friday. According to the Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office, a SUV headed southbound in the 7000 block of Kentucky 259 suffered a tire malfunction, causing the vehicle to run off the road and overturned several times, causing 63-year-old Nathan Wright of Westview to be ejected from the vehicle.
Rufus “Cornbread” Joseph, Sr.
Rufus “Cornbread” Joseph, Sr., age 72 of Brandenburg, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 in Elizabethtown. He was born on April 19, 1950 in Harlan, KY to the late Ophie Jackson Joseph and John Joseph. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Wilma Jean Freeman; and a brother, Cleve.
UPS Bringing New Facilities & Jobs
UPS will be investing more than $330 Million to create 435 jobs at facilities in Bullitt and Jefferson counties. The new facilities will boost supply chain within the healthcare sector, according to the governor’s office. The project in Louisville includes a 1 million-square-foot facility. UPS is investing over $155...
Carol Powers
Carol Powers, age 67 of Ekron, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at her residence. She was born April 7, 1955, the daughter of Edwin T. and Rayma Faye Haynes Hubbard. She was preceded in death by her mother, Rayma Faye Hubbard; her husband, Larry Powers and her brother, Kevin Hubbard.
