A two vehicle accident claimed the lives a of Brandenburg woman and child Thursday afternoon. According to Kentucky State Police, the accident occurred just after 3 pm on Highway 79 just west of the intersection of Kentucky 313 in Brandenburg Thursday (10/27) when for an unknown reason a southbound 2002 Mazda Protégé operated by 38 year-old Kristin Sowder of Brandenburg crossed the centerline into the path of a 2005 Mack truck driven by 49 year-old Robert Stidham of Mauckport, Indiana. Sowder’s vehicle then left the roadway and overturned.

BRANDENBURG, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO