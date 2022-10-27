Read full article on original website
Air Supply in Wheatland, CA Jan 20th, 2023 – presale code
WiseGuys has the brand new Air Supply presale code!. This is a great chance for you to order tickets to enjoy Air Supply earlier than anyone else. Don’t pass up on this great chance to go and see Air Supply’s concert in Wheatland, CA!. Below are what we...
'I wish them good luck': Future of midtown belly dancing studio, thrift store unknown as building goes up for sale
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — At 2131 K St. in midtown Sacramento, Jodette Johnson – whether it be through her belly dancing classes, collecting donations for the homeless or selling thrifted treasures – has learned to adapt. "I am very sad. Very sad. I am waiting. Maybe they'll sell...
Acres of Hope ReNew Stores reopens in Roseville for Christmas Extravaganza
For those looking to get a jump on holiday shopping, the Acres of Hope ReNew Stores have you covered. Acres of Hope focuses on helping women and children overcome cycles of homelessness and trauma. The ReNew Stores in Roseville is a thrift boutique offering a variety of items and has a mission "to fund Acres of Hope through a ministry of renewal and restoration," as all proceeds cover 40 percent of the financial support for main campus in Auburn.
Elk Grove animal services waive adoption fees over the weekend
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — The City of Elk Grove Animal Services will waive all adoption fees for all pets through Sunday, Oct. 30. According to a Facebook post, Elk Grove Animal Services is running low on cat kennels, and space in their small animal room, as well as still having a number of dogs. […]
Sacramento-Reno Rail Extension Study
Sacramento-Reno Rail Extension Study: are you interested in expanded passenger rail service from the Bay Area and Sacramento to Tahoe & Reno? Take a few minutes to share your thoughts! If you complete the survey, you will be entered in a drawing for a weekend getaway to the Reno/Tahoe area!
Melanie Hunter signs off from KCRA 3
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — KCRA 3 meteorologist and traffic reporter Melanie Hunter announced that Friday will be her last day with the station. She is moving to Boston for a new opportunity as a meteorologist. Hunter has been with KCRA for close to five years and has been involved with...
Dave's Hot Chicken opens Friday in Folsom
FOLSOM, Calif. — Attention all chicken lovers, a spicy new addition is coming to the Greater Sacramento area Friday. Dave’s Hot Chicken is bringing the heat to Folsom and it opens this Friday, Oct. 28. The new location will be at 2379 Iron Point Rd. suite 100 in...
17 Best Restaurants in Sacramento, CA
If you are visiting Sacramento, you need to sample its extensive cuisine. It is one of the top 10 ‘foodie cities’ in the US, and for good reason, there is a variety in the restaurants, the food they serve and the unique moods and décor in each.
Something missing, something changed.
Olivia Cruz pursues both studio dance and Dance 4 with Rocklin High School, and she is looking forward to the Dance 4 show, “I didn’t try out for dance but I do the Dance 4 class and do the Dance 4 show which is fun. I didn’t try out because I do studio dance. If I did [try out] I would have to cut down on studio dance.”
Sacramento asks residents to choose how to spend $1M for neighborhood projects
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The city of Sacramento wants to hear from residents when it comes to making improvements to certain neighborhoods. There’s $1 million available from Measure U funds for residents to propose ideas and vote on project concepts through the participatory budget program. “This is a wonderful...
Police bust unlicensed event in Sacramento for allegedly selling alcohol illegally
SACRAMENTO – An unlicensed event in Sacramento has been busted on suspicion of selling alcohol illegally. The Sacramento Police Department says, on Wednesday, they got several neighborhood complaints that a business was illegally selling alcohol. Police have not disclosed the name of the business. Officers with the department's Entertainment Team who responded to the business ended up arresting one person on suspicion of selling alcohol without a permit. Patrons at the business were also asked to leave, police say.Alcoholic beverages have been seized for evidence, police say.No other details about the investigation, including where the business is located and the name of the person arrested, have been released.
Happy Tails Pet Sanctuary
In 1993, Melanie diLuck wrote a magazine article about abandoned animals. Inspired by that. experience, she and a small group of volunteers founded the area’s first shelter with a no-kill. philosophy for abandoned, abused and homeless cats and dogs. No-kill means they do not euthanize an animal if it...
$90,000 in jewelry stolen from Sacramento store in bold burglary, owners say
The owners of a Sacramento jewelry store said a woman caught on surveillance video stealing thousands of dollars worth of jewelry did not act alone. Liz Shoes Best & Fitted Outfits owners Arif Shah and Amir Siddiqui said a group of four women walked into their store on Arden Way Monday afternoon when Shah was working by himself. Shah said some of the women distracted him while another woman, pretending to try on a dress, forced her way into a locked room that houses the more expensive gold jewelry.
Sacramento nonprofit working to build first-ever Filipino community center | Race and Culture
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In Sacramento, firmly established restaurants serving lumpia and adobo and grocery staples like Seafood City Supermarket hint at the capital city's thriving Filipino community. For many who put down their roots here decades ago, that wasn't always the case. "I remember going to school and obviously...
Expected Defeats of Props. 26 & 27 Are Still Victories for Gambling
You can’t miss the brand-new casino on Highway 99 in the Sacramento suburb of Elk Grove. It’s the size of a Costco, with bright blue signs above the entrances, proclaiming, “Sky’s the Limit!”. Joe Mathews. Opinion. That might seem like mere marketing, a sunny pun on...
What TV channel is Idaho vs Sacramento State football game on today? Live stream, odds, time, how to watch online (10/29/2022)
The Sacramento State Hornets (7-0, 4-0 Big Sky) host the Idaho Vandals (5-2, 4-0 Big Sky) in a Week 9 Big Sky Conference college football showdown on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET with a live TV broadcast on ESPN Plus. • You can watch the...
Elk Grove Police Daily Watch Summary October 21-24, 2022
Charges: PC 69(A), 602, 243(C)(2) Suspect: NGUYEN, NAM (AMA, 39, ARRESTED) Suspect: JUVENILE (HMJ, 17, ARRESTED) Suspect: COLSTON, WILLIE (BMA, 65, ARRESTED) Suspect: SINGH, KARAMVIR (AMA, 36, ARRESTED) Time: 0439 hours. Report: 22-006175. Charges: VC 12500(a) Location: CONFIDENTIAL. Suspect: JUVENILE (BFJ, 16, ARRESTED) Day watch. Time: 0724 hours. Report: 22-006177.
Citrus Heights community comes together to save Halloween spirit
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A Citrus Heights family spent 19 hours putting up a massive Halloween display only to have it ruined by vandals, but the community rallied together to help repair the decorations just in time for the holiday. Nick Edens says he and his family decorate their...
Two businesses catch fire in Sacramento overnight
SACRAMENTO - Two fires that happened overnight at Sacramento businesses are under investigation.The first fire happened around 1:30 a.m. on the roof of Morgan Jones Funeral Home Chapel of Chimes along Broadway near 42nd Street. Firefighters say no one was in the building at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. Then, at around 2:30 a.m., firefighters went to a fire at Chat Chai New and Used Tire Service along Marysville Avenue near North Avenue in Del Paso Heights.Firefighters say the fire started in the bathroom of the business. No one was injured in that fire either. A third fire broke out in Sacramento County. This one happened later on Thursday in Folsom at a large home under construction.
‘Check before you burn’ starts Nov. 1. Here’s what fireplace users need to know
As temperatures begin to cool, local officials are reminding residents to “check before you burn.”. From Nov. 1 to Feb. 28, residents in Sacramento County — including the cities of Citrus Heights, Elk Grove, Folsom, Galt, Isleton, Rancho Cordova and Sacramento —must check projected air quality levels before using their fireplaces or wood stoves.
