Cleveland, OH

Isla Chiu

Looking for a Seafood Boil in Greater Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Restaurant

When I post about seafood boils in the Cleveland area, I often get at least one commenter that writes, "What about Red Crab in Brooklyn? That place is great!" Though I love seafood boils, I was hesitant about visiting Red Crab. I'm trying to limit my dining to local restaurants, and Red Crab is part of a chain and not a local chain that started in Ohio either like Cleveland Heights' Lee's Seafood Boil or Cleveland's Mitchell's Ice Cream.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Greater Cleveland. If you find yourself on the eastside, you can't go wrong with this local favorite in Little Italy. One of their specialties (and the restaurant's most popular item) is their eggplant parmesan, which comes with a side of linguine. Other customer recommendations include the gnocchi al burro, which features a flavorful creamy tomato basil sauce; chicken piccata; cavatelli, which comes with their homemade tomato basil sauce; and spinach and prosciutto pizza, which also has black olives, white garlic sauce, and feta cheese. If you have room for dessert, ask for the tiramisu, which is scrumptious and served in a glass.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

"Ravencrest," the Cleveland Mega Mansion of the Late Scott Wolstein, Hits the Market for $15 Million

The Hunting Valley estate of the late Scott Wolstein, who tragically passed away after a battle with melanoma earlier this year, is now on the market for $15 million. The 32,000-square-foot estate, the largest home in Northeast Ohio, took five years and $30 million to build. It sits on 150 acres and is respledent with custom and luxury finishes everywhere you look.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

The Most Miserable Places in Cleveland

Cleveland is great, really. But sometimes, there are spots in our beloved city and surrounding metro that feel like they double as the Circles of Hell. Whether it's in the car, trying to get some shopping done or just out and about, there are hellscapes that any Clevelander will try to avoid. Or maybe they'll brave it so they can live to tell the tale. Either way, here are some miserable places in Cleveland. Let us know what we missed.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Dave’s Market & Eatery Lee Road location to open Oct. 29

Dave’s Supermarket will open at 8 a.m. Oct. 29 in the former Zagara’s Marketplace at 1940 Lee Road in Cleveland Heights as the third Dave’s Market & Eatery. Dave’s Market at Cedar Road and Fairmount Boulevard in Cleveland Heights closed Oct. 25. Preliminary plans for a...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomes 3 female bison

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo's family continues to grow. This week, the zoo welcomed three new bison to its mix. The zoo said all three females came from the Minnesota Zoo. Their names are Blue, 6 years old; Grun, 2 years old; and Topaz, 5 months old. Bison...
CLEVELAND, OH

