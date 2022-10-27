Read full article on original website
Related
DBS profit jumps 32% to record on rates, flags upbeat outlook
SINGAPORE, Nov 3 (Reuters) - DBS Group (DBSM.SI) reported a forecast-beating 32% jump in quarterly profit to a record high and gave a bullish outlook on Thursday as higher interest rates boosted net interest margins at Southeast Asia's largest lender.
BP Rakes in Quarterly Profit of $8.2 Billion as Oil Majors Post Another Round of Bumper Earnings
The British energy major posted underlying replacement cost profit, used as a proxy for net profit, of $8.2 billion for the three months through to the end of September. The world's largest oil and gas majors have reported bumper earnings in recent months, leading to renewed calls for higher taxes on record oil company profits.
marinelink.com
India's Adani Ports Q2 Profit Jumps as Cargo Volumes Surge
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, India's largest private operator of ports, reported a 69% surge in quarterly profit on Tuesday, driven by strong cargo volumes. The company's consolidated profit for the quarter-ended Sept. 30 rose to 16.77 billion Indian rupees ($203 million). It had reported a profit of 9.95 bln rupees a year ago. Revenue from operations surged 33% to 52.11 billion rupees from a year ago. Adani Ports is part of the cooking oil-to-coal mining conglomerate Adani Group, which is run by Asia's richest person Gautam Adani.
Sun Life profit beats estimates even as wealth business slumps with markets
TORONTO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF.TO), Canada's second-biggest life insurer, on Wednesday posted third-quarter profit that beat analyst estimates, as higher insurance sales in the United States and Asia helped offset declining revenue from its wealth management business.
7 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Aristocrats That Blew Away Q3 Earnings Expectations
With the potential for big downside still looming, and interest rates definitely headed higher, stock investors may want to consider these seven Dividend Aristocrats that posted solid third-quarter results that exceed Wall Street expectations.
Stock Market Today: Dow Gains 4,000 Points in October; Fed, Jobs, Earnings In Focus
Stocks finished lower Monday, while the dollar retrenched against its global peers amid a jump in Treasury bond yields, as investors adopted a cautious tone heading into a crucial ten-day stretch for global markets. Wall Street's sharp rally on Friday, paced by the best single-day gain for Apple (AAPL) shares...
BBC
Morbi bridge collapse: India police arrest nine after disaster
Police in the Indian state of Gujarat have arrested nine people in connection with the collapse of a pedestrian bridge that killed at least 141 people. Four of those detained are employees of a firm contracted to maintain the bridge in the town of Morbi. Hundreds were on the structure...
Toyota cuts output target amid chip crunch as profit tumbles 25%
TOKYO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) on Tuesday posted a worse-than-expected 25% drop in quarterly profit and cut its annual output target, as the Japanese firm battles surging material costs and a persistent semiconductor shortage.
Amazon and Meta stocks have lost roughly $160 billion in market cap after a Big Tech earnings ‘horror show’
The Dow Jones just wrapped its fourth positive week in a row, but don’t let that fool you. Big Tech leaders like Amazon and Meta underperformed in their third-quarter earnings reports this week in a trend that Wedbush’s tech analyst Dan Ives called a Big Tech “horror show.”
BBC
Warning of fewer rental properties as landlords squeezed
Renters could find it more difficult to find properties in the next year or two as landlords struggle with higher mortgage rates, MPs have heard. Ray Boulger, from mortgage broker John Charcol, said landlords would be more reluctant to buy "buy-to-let" properties which could have a "serious impact" on the availability of homes.
Chevron, Exxon join the list of energy companies reporting huge profits
U.S. energy majors Chevron and Exxon Mobil both reported strong earnings for the third quarter.
6 Surprising ‘Strong Buy’ Blue Chips With Fat 5% and Higher Dividends
These six blue-chip stocks with big payouts have been ignored or abandoned and are trading incredibly cheaply. For long-term investors searching for stability and passive income, they offer strong total return potential for 2023 and beyond
US News and World Report
Pfizer Boosts COVID Vaccine Sales Forecast by $2 Billion
(Reuters) - Pfizer Inc on Tuesday raised its forecast for annual sales of its COVID-19 vaccine by $2 billion to $34 billion on demand for Omicron-targeted boosters, helping allay some investor worries over growth for the vaccinations. The U.S. drugmaker's shares rose 2.4% to $47.67 in morning trading as its...
Insurer AIG profit slumps on hurricane costs, lower investment returns
Nov 1 (Reuters) - Insurer American International Group Inc (AIG.N) on Tuesday reported a more than 39% decline in quarterly profit as investment income fell by more than $1 billion and losses from Hurricane Ian pushed up catastrophe bills.
McDonald's earnings beat profit estimates despite growing inflation
Despite record inflation, McDonald's Corp surged past prior sales and profit estimates, according to an earnings report released on Thursday. Recently, the fast-food chain has raised the prices for its burgers and fries to match rising labor and commodities costs; however, demand was steady as McDonald's remains cheaper than competitor dine-in restaurants.
US News and World Report
MetLife Third-Quarter Profit More Than Halves on Lower Investment Returns
(Reuters) - MetLife Inc on Wednesday reported a 53% drop in third-quarter profit as economic pressures and a global market rout led to weaker returns from the U.S. insurer's investments. The company's U.S. unit saw a 17% decline in adjusted profit, while the Asia segment recorded a 65% slump. Fewer...
Sony shares jump 9% after profit forecast hike
TOKYO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Shares in Sony Group Corp (6758.T) leapt 9% on Wednesday morning after the entertainment conglomerate hiked its full-year profit forecast in contrast to lacklustre projections by many peers.
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 3-Britain's Next sticks to outlook after quarterly sales rise
LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - British clothing retailer Next reaffirmed full-year guidance that was cut in September as it reported a 0.4% rise in third-quarter full-price sales, slightly ahead of its expectations, sending its shares higher. Next, which trades from about 500 stores and online and is often considered a...
thenationalnews.com
Du posts 12.7% rise in third-quarter net profit as service revenue grows
Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company, the Dubai telecom operator better known as du, reported a 12.7 per cent increase in its third-quarter net profit as service revenue and gross margins rose. Profit in the three months ended September 30 rose to Dh319 million ($86.8m), from Dh283m a year earlier, the company...
Investopedia
MGM Q3 Profits Could Surge on Las Vegas Occupancy Rates
Analysts estimate adjusted MGM Resorts will post EPS of 22 cents vs. 3 cents in Q3 FY 2021. MGM's Las Vegas room occupancy rate is expected to rise to the second-highest rate since the start of the pandemic. Revenue is expected to rise, but at a substantially slower pace than...
Comments / 0