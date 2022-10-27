ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

DBS profit jumps 32% to record on rates, flags upbeat outlook

SINGAPORE, Nov 3 (Reuters) - DBS Group (DBSM.SI) reported a forecast-beating 32% jump in quarterly profit to a record high and gave a bullish outlook on Thursday as higher interest rates boosted net interest margins at Southeast Asia's largest lender.
marinelink.com

India's Adani Ports Q2 Profit Jumps as Cargo Volumes Surge

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, India's largest private operator of ports, reported a 69% surge in quarterly profit on Tuesday, driven by strong cargo volumes. The company's consolidated profit for the quarter-ended Sept. 30 rose to 16.77 billion Indian rupees ($203 million). It had reported a profit of 9.95 bln rupees a year ago. Revenue from operations surged 33% to 52.11 billion rupees from a year ago. Adani Ports is part of the cooking oil-to-coal mining conglomerate Adani Group, which is run by Asia's richest person Gautam Adani.
BBC

Morbi bridge collapse: India police arrest nine after disaster

Police in the Indian state of Gujarat have arrested nine people in connection with the collapse of a pedestrian bridge that killed at least 141 people. Four of those detained are employees of a firm contracted to maintain the bridge in the town of Morbi. Hundreds were on the structure...
BBC

Warning of fewer rental properties as landlords squeezed

Renters could find it more difficult to find properties in the next year or two as landlords struggle with higher mortgage rates, MPs have heard. Ray Boulger, from mortgage broker John Charcol, said landlords would be more reluctant to buy "buy-to-let" properties which could have a "serious impact" on the availability of homes.
US News and World Report

Pfizer Boosts COVID Vaccine Sales Forecast by $2 Billion

(Reuters) - Pfizer Inc on Tuesday raised its forecast for annual sales of its COVID-19 vaccine by $2 billion to $34 billion on demand for Omicron-targeted boosters, helping allay some investor worries over growth for the vaccinations. The U.S. drugmaker's shares rose 2.4% to $47.67 in morning trading as its...
Fox Business

McDonald's earnings beat profit estimates despite growing inflation

Despite record inflation, McDonald's Corp surged past prior sales and profit estimates, according to an earnings report released on Thursday. Recently, the fast-food chain has raised the prices for its burgers and fries to match rising labor and commodities costs; however, demand was steady as McDonald's remains cheaper than competitor dine-in restaurants.
US News and World Report

MetLife Third-Quarter Profit More Than Halves on Lower Investment Returns

(Reuters) - MetLife Inc on Wednesday reported a 53% drop in third-quarter profit as economic pressures and a global market rout led to weaker returns from the U.S. insurer's investments. The company's U.S. unit saw a 17% decline in adjusted profit, while the Asia segment recorded a 65% slump. Fewer...
Reuters

Sony shares jump 9% after profit forecast hike

TOKYO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Shares in Sony Group Corp (6758.T) leapt 9% on Wednesday morning after the entertainment conglomerate hiked its full-year profit forecast in contrast to lacklustre projections by many peers.
kalkinemedia.com

UPDATE 3-Britain's Next sticks to outlook after quarterly sales rise

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - British clothing retailer Next reaffirmed full-year guidance that was cut in September as it reported a 0.4% rise in third-quarter full-price sales, slightly ahead of its expectations, sending its shares higher. Next, which trades from about 500 stores and online and is often considered a...
thenationalnews.com

Du posts 12.7% rise in third-quarter net profit as service revenue grows

Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company, the Dubai telecom operator better known as du, reported a 12.7 per cent increase in its third-quarter net profit as service revenue and gross margins rose. Profit in the three months ended September 30 rose to Dh319 million ($86.8m), from Dh283m a year earlier, the company...
Investopedia

MGM Q3 Profits Could Surge on Las Vegas Occupancy Rates

Analysts estimate adjusted MGM Resorts will post EPS of 22 cents vs. 3 cents in Q3 FY 2021. MGM's Las Vegas room occupancy rate is expected to rise to the second-highest rate since the start of the pandemic. Revenue is expected to rise, but at a substantially slower pace than...

Comments / 0

Community Policy