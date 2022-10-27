Read full article on original website
No Jackpot Winner in SuperLotto Plus, But Ticket Worth $45,416 Sold in San Diego
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $38 million. But a ticket with five numbers, and missing the Mega number, was sold at a Ralphs store in College East and is worth $45,416, the California Lottery announced.
Winner of $38M SuperLotto prize sold at San Diego 7/11 comes forward
SAN DIEGO — Someone has come forward to claim the prize money for a $38 million dollar SuperLotto Plus jackpot. The 7-11 store on Spruce Street in San Diego sold the winning ticket but until late Friday afternoon, everyone thought the deadline had come and gone. The claimant came...
Lottery player makes last-minute claim to $38M San Diego SuperLotto Plus ticket
A lottery player in California ran into a San Diego office Thursday afternoon just before closing and made a last-minute claim for the $38 million SuperLotto Plus jackpot.
Top 3 Ramen Spots to Try in San Diego
There are probably hundreds if not thousands of ramen spots throughout the city of San Diego, so it can be quite difficult to narrow down the spots that are worth trying. With that being said, I want to make it clear that I by no means claim that I have tried every ramen spot in San Diego, but there are quite a few spots that I have tried, namely the most popular ones and some smaller, hole in the wall spots as well. So, you can say I am pretty well versed in the ramen world, but it would be impossible to try every single ramen spot in San Diego. Of course, this is all pretty subjective and everyone can have very different tastes when it comes to what we look for in a bowl of ramen, but this is a compilation of reviews that are based on my personal experience as well as ratings found on the internet. Like I always say, I am not a fan of spicy food, so there could very well be really delicious and amazing spicy ramen dishes out there, but I for one can not be one to judge for that, unfortunately. But nonetheless we continue.
Group of thieves rob Nordstrom La Jolla at UTC during store hours
Police are investigating after a popular department store was robbed in the University City area Wednesday.
San Diego's Izola Bakery Seeking Investments To Assist With Company Growth & New Location
After being named #1 bakery in the U.S. earlier this year, San Diego's Izola is seeking investments to assist in company growth and a new location. In early 2020, Jeffrey Brown and Jenny Chen returned from a trip to Europe to find themselves in forced quarantine together. After jumping aboard the bread-making trend that emerged in the early days of the pandemic, the duo began selling their breads and pastries from a tiny space above Brown's former photo studio in a building on 13th and G streets in San Diego's East Village. Using rock climbing equipment, the couple would take pre-orders and lower a rigged basket to the sidewalk beneath to maintain social distancing with customers. On their first day in business in June 2020, 12 croissants were lowered from their 3rd floor window to customers below. The word quickly spread and curiousity of the operation flourished, as did the couple's passion for their newfound hobby-turned business.
Christmas in San Diego 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in San Diego this year? This post covers Christmas San Diego 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in San Diego, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve...
San Diego County warns of 'tripledemic' hitting this fall and winter
SAN DIEGO — Rady Children's Hospital was at capacity Friday morning, with 56 patients in the intensive care unit. Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is hitting San Diego earlier this year, thinly stretching medical facilities across the region. San Diego County warned that a triple whammy of all three viruses...
COUNTY MEETING ON IDENTIFYING ENVIRONMENTAL JUSTICE COMMUNITIES IN UNINCORPORATED AREAS NOVEMBER 9
County of San Diego Planning & Development Services (PDS) October 28, 2022 (San Diego) - The County of San Diego Planning & Development Services (PDS) invites you to attend a public meeting to share your thoughts. The project is identifying Environmental Justice Communities within the unincorporated region of San Diego County. The County will provide project background information and would like your input to help explore priorities, issues and opportunities to inform potential options to expand the identification of “Environmental Justice Communities.” PDS is hosting this virtual public meeting to receive your input on: November 9, 2022, at 6 p.m. (registration link provided below).
San Diego’s top weekend events for Oct. 27 to Oct. 30: Halloween, Día de los Muertos and more
It’s Halloween weekend in San Diego. That means it feels like there are endless options for your weekend to-do list, including these 55 Halloween events and activities:. Halloween festivities are taking place all over San Diego County, from haunted houses and tours of a ghost town to pumpkin picking and trick-or-treating.
San Diego Weekend Guide: Oct. 28-30 – Halloween Edition
Boo! Did you in, right? Tripped over nothing because we startled you so much! No? Sigh. Well, this San Diego weekend, there are scares a-plenty to be had, of the mild eeek! variety all the way to bringing the big screams. And since Halloween is Monday, wear that costume all...
Día de los Muertos Events Happening in San Diego This Weekend
Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is just around the corner and thousands of people in San Diego County are preparing for this important celebration that honors loved ones who have passed. The holiday, which is celebrated mostly in Mexico on Nov. 1 and 2, is...
More than 15,000 people attend 'Freedom Revival 2022' at Waterfront Park
SAN DIEGO — Freedom Revival 2022 stopped at San Diego's Waterfront park Saturday for an event focused on freedom, religion, and political issues. The religious and political events drew in thousands of attendees and focused on state and local policies. An estimated 15,000 people attended the event. Organizers say...
San Diegans could get up to $2,000 for past due water bills: see if you qualify
A new emergency relief program could help thousands of San Diegans struggling to pay their water bills.
Toast Gastrobrunch Shutters In San Diego's North County
The veteran restaurateur behind Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza has shuttered his morning-focused Toast Gastrobrunch concept in San Diego's North County. Sami Ladeki began his restaurant empire in 1989 with the opening of his first Sammy's Woodfired Pizza in downtown La Jolla. Ladeki also once operated Roppongi Japanese restaurant in La Jolla and had two branches of Pisco Rotisserie & Cevicheria in San Diego. After Pisco closed in Carlsbad in 2018, Ladeki replaced the Peruvian restaurant concept with brunch-inspired Toast Gastrobrunch, which opened in early 2019. Ladeki subsequently launched a similar concept dubbed Toasted Gastrobrunch in the Green Valley area of Las Vegas, which has a second branch in the process of opening in Oceanside, CA.
Can’t we take a dip in the Hot Springs?
Where are the Hot Springs anyway? This is hike #5 of the Six Pack o Peaks. They say this is the highest Point in San Diego County. I Paid the Los coyotes reservation fee via the website ahead of time. I headed out just after 8 am with my canine pal Mr Riggs. It was in the low 40s when we started. I would consider this a dog friendly hike.
Families Demanding Answers from the City of San Diego About Potential Lead Exposure
Some San Diego families are demanding answers from the city, after learning they may have been exposed to lead dust from the police department’s gun range. That range is sandwiched in the triangle created by three main freeways, between Interstates 15 and 805, and north of Highway 94. Nearby neighborhoods include Mount Hope and Fairmount Park.
Beach advisory from Del Mar south
DEL MAR — The San Diego County Department of Environmental. Health and Quality issued a beach advisory Friday for beaches from Del Mar south,. citing unhealthy levels of bacteria. Specifically, the department advised beachgoers of bacterial levels at San Dieguito River Outlet in Del Mar, Paseo Grande in La...
How cool was that? SpaceX Falcon 9 launch spotted in San Diego skies
Did anyone catch a bright plume of smoke gliding through the sunset skies of San Diego County Thursday evening?
R.D. Olson Construction Begins Construction on 179-Room Springhill Suites in Chula Vista
CHULA VISTA, Calif. –– R.D. Olson Construction, an award-winning general contracting firm in California, today announced that construction is underway on Springhill Suites by Marriot in Chula Vista, California. The 5-story, 179-key hotel is expected to reach completion by December 2023. Located at 870 Showroom Place in Chula...
