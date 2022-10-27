ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Dinh Lee

Top 3 Ramen Spots to Try in San Diego

There are probably hundreds if not thousands of ramen spots throughout the city of San Diego, so it can be quite difficult to narrow down the spots that are worth trying. With that being said, I want to make it clear that I by no means claim that I have tried every ramen spot in San Diego, but there are quite a few spots that I have tried, namely the most popular ones and some smaller, hole in the wall spots as well. So, you can say I am pretty well versed in the ramen world, but it would be impossible to try every single ramen spot in San Diego. Of course, this is all pretty subjective and everyone can have very different tastes when it comes to what we look for in a bowl of ramen, but this is a compilation of reviews that are based on my personal experience as well as ratings found on the internet. Like I always say, I am not a fan of spicy food, so there could very well be really delicious and amazing spicy ramen dishes out there, but I for one can not be one to judge for that, unfortunately. But nonetheless we continue.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegoville.com

San Diego's Izola Bakery Seeking Investments To Assist With Company Growth & New Location

After being named #1 bakery in the U.S. earlier this year, San Diego's Izola is seeking investments to assist in company growth and a new location. In early 2020, Jeffrey Brown and Jenny Chen returned from a trip to Europe to find themselves in forced quarantine together. After jumping aboard the bread-making trend that emerged in the early days of the pandemic, the duo began selling their breads and pastries from a tiny space above Brown's former photo studio in a building on 13th and G streets in San Diego's East Village. Using rock climbing equipment, the couple would take pre-orders and lower a rigged basket to the sidewalk beneath to maintain social distancing with customers. On their first day in business in June 2020, 12 croissants were lowered from their 3rd floor window to customers below. The word quickly spread and curiousity of the operation flourished, as did the couple's passion for their newfound hobby-turned business.
SAN DIEGO, CA
foodgressing.com

Christmas in San Diego 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch

Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in San Diego this year? This post covers Christmas San Diego 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in San Diego, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve...
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

COUNTY MEETING ON IDENTIFYING ENVIRONMENTAL JUSTICE COMMUNITIES IN UNINCORPORATED AREAS NOVEMBER 9

County of San Diego Planning & Development Services (PDS) October 28, 2022 (San Diego) - The County of San Diego Planning & Development Services (PDS) invites you to attend a public meeting to share your thoughts. The project is identifying Environmental Justice Communities within the unincorporated region of San Diego County. The County will provide project background information and would like your input to help explore priorities, issues and opportunities to inform potential options to expand the identification of “Environmental Justice Communities.” PDS is hosting this virtual public meeting to receive your input on: November 9, 2022, at 6 p.m. (registration link provided below).
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
sandiegoville.com

Toast Gastrobrunch Shutters In San Diego's North County

The veteran restaurateur behind Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza has shuttered his morning-focused Toast Gastrobrunch concept in San Diego's North County. Sami Ladeki began his restaurant empire in 1989 with the opening of his first Sammy's Woodfired Pizza in downtown La Jolla. Ladeki also once operated Roppongi Japanese restaurant in La Jolla and had two branches of Pisco Rotisserie & Cevicheria in San Diego. After Pisco closed in Carlsbad in 2018, Ladeki replaced the Peruvian restaurant concept with brunch-inspired Toast Gastrobrunch, which opened in early 2019. Ladeki subsequently launched a similar concept dubbed Toasted Gastrobrunch in the Green Valley area of Las Vegas, which has a second branch in the process of opening in Oceanside, CA.
SAN DIEGO, CA
socialhiker.net

Can’t we take a dip in the Hot Springs?

Where are the Hot Springs anyway? This is hike #5 of the Six Pack o Peaks. They say this is the highest Point in San Diego County. I Paid the Los coyotes reservation fee via the website ahead of time. I headed out just after 8 am with my canine pal Mr Riggs. It was in the low 40s when we started. I would consider this a dog friendly hike.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Coast News

Beach advisory from Del Mar south

DEL MAR — The San Diego County Department of Environmental. Health and Quality issued a beach advisory Friday for beaches from Del Mar south,. citing unhealthy levels of bacteria. Specifically, the department advised beachgoers of bacterial levels at San Dieguito River Outlet in Del Mar, Paseo Grande in La...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

