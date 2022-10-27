ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Narcity USA

8 Celebrities Who Call Atlanta Home With Palatial Mansions

It’s well known that Atlanta is the reigning Hollywood of the South, so no surprise that a-list musicians, actors, athletes, influencers are continuing to abandon their California abodes for greener pastures in Georgia. What attracts these celebrities? It may be the enviable tax cuts for film and entertainment projects,...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

10 Restaurants With The Best Breakfast In Atlanta

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day. So where can you go in Atlanta to get an awesome breakfast?. If you’re not a Waffle House fan, you may enjoy a good, full meal from an Atlanta restaurant that serves a full breakfast. These Restaurants Have...
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

The Gate To The Upside Down Is Open At Atlanta’s Thrilling Stranger Things Experience

As we impatiently wait for Season 5 of Stranger Things, we can’t stop thinking about the fate of Hawkins and ponder Vecna’s next move. But if there’s anything the show taught us, it’s that there’s power in teamwork. Atlanta’s rad Stranger Things Experience is open, and it’s now your chance to gather your squad and unlock your power for the greater good!
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Punk Food: Sugar Loaf’s Drive-In Burger

Sugar Loaf chefs Lindsay and Nebi Berhane met while both working and touring as professional dancers, a career that included travel and experiencing of other cultures which only added to Lindsay and Nebi’s existing deep connection to food through their own cultural heritage. Nebi’s family originates from Ethiopia while Lindsay’s family comes from Albania. The […] The post Punk Food: Sugar Loaf’s Drive-In Burger appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
smokesignalsnews.com

Wicked City Eats: Atlanta restaurants worth the drive

The low country near the North Georgia mountains? Yup. Dive Southern Coastal Kitchen recently opened near downtown Canton, and it’s easy to tell it’s a labor of love from the moment you walk in—seafoam green walls, ropes, boat oars, mermaids and other nautical references including an antique brass diving helmet that sits guard on the edge of the bar adorn the space. Closer inspection reveals a large wall of family photos and other meaningful flourishes, including a massive anchor that for years decorated the front yard of a family home in Hilton Head before making its way to Canton.
ATLANTA, GA
iheart.com

Lawrenceville Home Called "Best Haunt" in Georgia

This house is incredibly creepy and supposedly one of the best display in Georgia for Halloween. It's a literal haunted house. Megan Johnson and Vilonte McCloud spend months turning their rather normal home into a slasher scene. They live in Lawrenceville and create a unique a house of horrors they call "McCloud Manor."
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

About that 'haunted house' at the end of a Lawrenceville street...

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - It’s the scariest house in metro Atlanta. Each Halloween, Megan Johnson and Vilonte McCloud convert their happy home in Lawrenceville into a house of horrors they call "McCloud Manor." It's a haunted house so terrifying, the grim reaper would drop his scythe, and run in horror.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
AccessAtlanta

5 of the best things you can do in Atlanta this weekend

Hey, ATL! We hope you get plenty of rest during the week because this weekend is loaded with Halloween and fall fun. We’ve got some great events for you to check out this weekend, from Halloween parties to an outdoor movie night. Here are five of the best things...
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

New movie studio announced in Georgia at historic site

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — One of Georgia's Historic Army bases will be repurposed into a "state-of-the-art" movie production campus, according to the film company. BlueStar Studios announced plans on Wednesday for a 53-acre campus where Fort Gillem Army Base stood in Forest Park. It will include "purpose-built stages available in the Atlanta metropolitan area starting Summer 2023."
FOREST PARK, GA
Monroe Local News

Social Circle family winners on the Family Feud

Social Circle BOE member helps family bring home prize money. A Social Circle family, including a member of the Social Circle Board of Education, came out on top recently in an episode of popular game show “Family Feud.”. Sabrina Sanford-Flint, who sits on the Social Circle Board of Education...
SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA
iheart.com

Chick- Fil -A Testing Out New Menu Item In Georgia

If you thought Chick-fil-A's menu couldn't possibly get better, then you are in for a pleasant surprise. Chick-fil-A is testing out a brand new menu item in Georgia, and it is only available for a limited time at one location near Atlanta. According to WSB-TV the popular restaurant chain is adding bone-in chicken wings to the menu at the Truett’s Chick-fil-A in Stockbridge for three months, and three months only. If the menu item is a success, there is a possibility of keeping it on the menu at various locations throughout the country that feature an exclusive "Little Blue Menu."
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
northgeorgialiving.com

Day Tripping in Marietta

I remember very clearly my first impression of Marietta. I had moved to Vinings from Boston in the late 90s and took a job in Kennesaw, so at one point, I found myself on Cobb Parkway when a giant chicken with moving eyes loomed before me. I remember asking my coworkers about what I had encountered. “That’s the Big Chicken!” they each exclaimed. My Northern transplanted self attributed it to be another eclectic trait of the South. As years passed, the Big Chicken became an endearing part of my drives and I became as eager as my coworkers to share in the whimsy by taking visiting friends and family to see it.
MARIETTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy