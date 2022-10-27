Read full article on original website
Forsyth County officially home to part of “The Technology Corridor”Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
3 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
The Rich and Brothy Vietnamese Soups at Kennesaw's 575 Bistro Are Simply Pho-TasticDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Halloween Events In To Attend In Atlanta, 2022Jodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Punk Food: Sugar Loaf’s Drive-In Burger
Sugar Loaf chefs Lindsay and Nebi Berhane met while both working and touring as professional dancers, a career that included travel and experiencing of other cultures which only added to Lindsay and Nebi’s existing deep connection to food through their own cultural heritage. Nebi’s family originates from Ethiopia while Lindsay’s family comes from Albania. The […] The post Punk Food: Sugar Loaf’s Drive-In Burger appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Sprawling Buckhead Estate in Prime Location Hits Market
With over 9,000 square feet of living space, 6 bedrooms, 6 and 2 half baths, and a spacious open floor plan, this home is designed for hosting and entertaining.
smokesignalsnews.com
Wicked City Eats: Atlanta restaurants worth the drive
The low country near the North Georgia mountains? Yup. Dive Southern Coastal Kitchen recently opened near downtown Canton, and it’s easy to tell it’s a labor of love from the moment you walk in—seafoam green walls, ropes, boat oars, mermaids and other nautical references including an antique brass diving helmet that sits guard on the edge of the bar adorn the space. Closer inspection reveals a large wall of family photos and other meaningful flourishes, including a massive anchor that for years decorated the front yard of a family home in Hilton Head before making its way to Canton.
Chick-fil-A testing bone-in chicken wings at this metro Atlanta location
ATLANTA — Chick-fil-A fans ... it's real this time. You can actually get bone-in chicken wings in metro Atlanta. But there's a catch. Starting Oct. 31, bone-in chicken wings will be made available "for a limited time." How long? They say only until Feb. 11. After a viral 11Alive...
iheart.com
Lawrenceville Home Called "Best Haunt" in Georgia
This house is incredibly creepy and supposedly one of the best display in Georgia for Halloween. It's a literal haunted house. Megan Johnson and Vilonte McCloud spend months turning their rather normal home into a slasher scene. They live in Lawrenceville and create a unique a house of horrors they call "McCloud Manor."
fox5atlanta.com
About that 'haunted house' at the end of a Lawrenceville street...
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - It’s the scariest house in metro Atlanta. Each Halloween, Megan Johnson and Vilonte McCloud convert their happy home in Lawrenceville into a house of horrors they call "McCloud Manor." It's a haunted house so terrifying, the grim reaper would drop his scythe, and run in horror.
As A Georgia Local, I Always Stay In This Neighborhood When Visiting Atlanta & Here’s Why
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Growing up in the Peach State, I've spent lots of time learning the ins and outs of the state's major cities and small towns.
AccessAtlanta
5 of the best things you can do in Atlanta this weekend
Hey, ATL! We hope you get plenty of rest during the week because this weekend is loaded with Halloween and fall fun. We’ve got some great events for you to check out this weekend, from Halloween parties to an outdoor movie night. Here are five of the best things...
Read Glenn Burns’ letter to Channel 2 viewers about his retirement, career
Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns announced his retirement after 40 years at WSB-TV. His final day will be Nov. 22. Read a special message from Glenn as WSB-TV celebrates his 40 years of service to the people of north Georgia. A letter from Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns:
WXIA 11 Alive
New movie studio announced in Georgia at historic site
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — One of Georgia's Historic Army bases will be repurposed into a "state-of-the-art" movie production campus, according to the film company. BlueStar Studios announced plans on Wednesday for a 53-acre campus where Fort Gillem Army Base stood in Forest Park. It will include "purpose-built stages available in the Atlanta metropolitan area starting Summer 2023."
[Exclusive] gusto! To Open November 15 in The Exchange at Gwinnett
It's the fourth drive-thru location for the fast-growing restaurant brand.
Wheels Up hiring 350 in Atlanta for new operations center
Wheels Up plans to open a new location in Atlanta.
Monroe Local News
Social Circle family winners on the Family Feud
Social Circle BOE member helps family bring home prize money. A Social Circle family, including a member of the Social Circle Board of Education, came out on top recently in an episode of popular game show “Family Feud.”. Sabrina Sanford-Flint, who sits on the Social Circle Board of Education...
iheart.com
Chick- Fil -A Testing Out New Menu Item In Georgia
If you thought Chick-fil-A's menu couldn't possibly get better, then you are in for a pleasant surprise. Chick-fil-A is testing out a brand new menu item in Georgia, and it is only available for a limited time at one location near Atlanta. According to WSB-TV the popular restaurant chain is adding bone-in chicken wings to the menu at the Truett’s Chick-fil-A in Stockbridge for three months, and three months only. If the menu item is a success, there is a possibility of keeping it on the menu at various locations throughout the country that feature an exclusive "Little Blue Menu."
northgeorgialiving.com
Day Tripping in Marietta
I remember very clearly my first impression of Marietta. I had moved to Vinings from Boston in the late 90s and took a job in Kennesaw, so at one point, I found myself on Cobb Parkway when a giant chicken with moving eyes loomed before me. I remember asking my coworkers about what I had encountered. “That’s the Big Chicken!” they each exclaimed. My Northern transplanted self attributed it to be another eclectic trait of the South. As years passed, the Big Chicken became an endearing part of my drives and I became as eager as my coworkers to share in the whimsy by taking visiting friends and family to see it.
