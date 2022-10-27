Read full article on original website
White Labour MP hopeful said he had ‘worst tan possible for a black man’
A white council leader who once joked that he had “the worst tan possible for a black man” has been selected to stand as a Labour MP. Darren Rodwell, the leader for Barking and Dagenham London borough council, fought off selection competition from councillor Josie Channer, a black councillor who has previously run for selection near Bristol.
Iran protesters rally again despite Guards order to stand down
Iranian protesters rallied again Sunday, defying an order by the powerful Revolutionary Guards to stop the demonstrations -- now in their seventh week -- sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini Students gathered overnight and Sunday across Iran, even after Major General Hossein Salami, head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, had warned demonstrators: "Do not come to the streets!" Security forces have struggled to contain the protests, which started with women taking to the streets and burning their hijab headscarves and which have evolved into a broader campaign to end the Islamic republic founded in 1979.
