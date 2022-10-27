ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
Yahoo!

Stock market news live updates: Nasdaq leads stock surge on huge earnings day

U.S. stocks rose in Tuesday's trading as Wall Street digested and looked ahead to corporate earnings from some of the market’s biggest players. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) inched higher by 1.3% in midday trading, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) ticked up by 0.8%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) led the way up, rising by 2% during midday trading.
Markets Insider

'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet

Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
Benzinga

US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Economic Reports; Apple Tops Q4 Estimates

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Friday after closing mixed in the previous session. The Nasdaq index dropped around 1.6%, while the Dow Jones gained close to 200 points on Thursday. Data on personal income and outlays for September will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET....
YAHOO!

Caterpillar shows growth in third quarter

Caterpillar released its third quarter 2022 results on Thursday, noting sales and revenues of $15 billion. That figure represents a 21% increase over the $12.4 billion that it brought in during the same period last year. Caterpillar reported a 16.2% operating profit margin for the third quarter of 2022, a...
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 14 stocks are ‘about to pop’

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. "The S&P [500]'s down almost 25% for the year, and we've gone eleven months since the bear market began. The average bear market only lasts for about 13 months. So maybe we have an expiration date coming up and soon, some of these are going to pop," he said.
Benzinga

Dow Jumps 600 Points; Crude Oil Down Over 1%

U.S. stocks extended gains midway through trading, with the Dow Jones surging more than 600 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 1.92% to 32,648.16 while the NASDAQ rose 1.74% to 10,979.98. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.60% to 3,868.26. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Information technology shares climbed 4%...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Harley-Davidson, Visa, Microsoft, Biogen and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — The pest control services company jumped 10% following strong Q3 earnings. Rollins posted earnings of 22 cents per share, compared to FactSet estimates of 21 cents per share. Revenue came in at $729.7 million for the quarter against analysts' $714.9 million estimate, according to FactSet.
NASDAQ

Buy This Dividend King for 2022 and Beyond

Hitting consistent singles and doubles in investing with well-established companies is arguably the secret to successful investing. Sure, it's more exciting to hit a home run with less established businesses. But that also often carries significantly more risk. Founded in 1886, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is one of the...
Benzinga

Carter's Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates; Cuts FY22 Forecast

Carter's Inc CRI reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 8.1% year-on-year to $818.6 million, missing the consensus of $853.58 million. Lower sales were driven by declines in the U.S. Retail, International, and U.S. Wholesale sales of 12.3%, 6.7%, and 1.9%, respectively. U.S. Retail comparable net sales declined by 11%.
The Independent

FTSE climbs after energy stocks boosted by bumper Shell profits

The FTSE 100 lifted further to close at its highest level in three weeks after a strong showing by Shell helped support trading. The oil major revealed upbeat profits for the past three months on Thursday morning, sparking a rally among its peers. London’s top index ended the day up...
Benzinga

Nasdaq Drops Over 200 Points; Microsoft Shares Down After Q1 Results

U.S. stocks traded mostly lower toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 200 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded down 0.03% to 31,825.65 while the NASDAQ fell 1.91% to 10,985.06. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.71% to 3,831.77. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares...
Benzinga

AbbVie: Q3 Earnings Insights

AbbVie ABBV reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 07:44 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AbbVie beat estimated earnings by 1.95%, reporting an EPS of $3.66 versus an estimate of $3.59. Revenue was up $470.00 million from the same period last...
The Guardian

Apple weathers tech industry storm to top profit and revenue targets

Apple’s quarterly earnings on Thursday revealed that the company is weathering the ongoing tech downturn better than its competitors, reporting revenue and profit that topped Wall Street targets. Revenue rose 8% this quarter to $90.1bn, above estimates of $88.9bn, while net profit was $1.29 a share, topping with the...

