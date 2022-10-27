ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syngenta Group Announces Leadership Changes

 3 days ago
Syngenta Group today announced the following succession plans for its leadership team:

Laure Roberts, Chief Human Resources Officer, will retire on March 31, 2023, after a 12-year tenure at the company. Hengde Qin, currently President of Syngenta Group China, will take over as Chief Human Resources Officer on Jan 1, 2023. He will move to Basel for the role, and Laure Roberts will support him in Q1 2023. Hengde Qin’s former role will be assumed by Hongsheng Liu, currently President of Sinochem International, effective November 1, 2022. Both Hengde Qin and Hongsheng Liu will be part of the Group Leadership Team, reporting to the CEO.

“I would like to thank Laure for her many achievements. During her tenure with the company, Laure transformed the HR function, balancing business focus and genuine care for our employees. With her emphasis on leadership and culture, she played a key role in driving employee engagement and a more agile organization. Her passion for diversity and inclusion will continue to be felt for many years to come,” said Syngenta Group CEO Erik Fyrwald. “At the same time, I am excited to welcome Hengde and Hongsheng to their new roles, building on our momentum. Both are proven leaders with long track records, who will continue to help Syngenta Group move strongly forward as we help farmers fight climate change and embrace regenerative agriculture.”

Hengde Qin built a strong Syngenta Group China (SGC) Team that is delivering outstanding revenue and profitability growth. Under his leadership, SGC has built leading market positions in the China Crop Protection and Seeds markets, while strengthening our leadership position in Crop Nutrition and making MAP the fastest growing business in agriculture.

Hongsheng Liu will replace Hengde Qin as President, Syngenta Group China, effective November 1, 2022. He is a seasoned leader who brings international experience, a track record of business delivery, and strong relationships with Sinochem. Most recently, Hongsheng Liu was CEO of Sinochem International Corporation and President of Chemical SBU of Sinochem Group and Chairman of Halcyon Agri Corporation Limited. He joined Sinochem in 2000 in management and rapidly evolved into leadership roles of increasing responsibilities. Prior to joining Sinochem, he worked for the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Economic Cooperation of China and the Chinese Embassy in Thailand.

With increasing ambitions for MAP business in China, Minjie Ying currently Head of Syngenta Group Seeds China, will now also oversee the further expansion of the MAP business as from November 1, 2022. Jianbo Liu will continue in his current role as Head of MAP and remain member of the Syngenta Group China Leadership Team, reporting directly to Minjie Ying.

About Syngenta Group

Syngenta Group is one of the world’s leading agriculture innovation companies, with roots going back more than 250 years. In more than 100 countries, the company strives to transform agriculture through breakthrough products and technologies that play a vital role in enabling the food chain to feed the world safely, sustainably and with respect for our planet. Syngenta Group, registered in Shanghai, China and with its management headquarters in Switzerland, draws strength from its four business units – Syngenta Crop Protection headquartered in Switzerland, Syngenta Seeds headquartered in the United States, ADAMA® headquartered in Israel, and Syngenta Group China – that provide industry-leading ways to serve customers everywhere.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements, which can be identified by terminology such as “expect,” “would,” “will,” “potential,” “plans,” “prospects,” “estimated,” “aiming,” “on track” and similar expressions. Such statements may be subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from these statements. For Syngenta Group, such risks and uncertainties include risks relating to legal proceedings, regulatory approvals, new product development, increasing competition, customer credit risk, general economic and market conditions, compliance and remediation, intellectual property rights, implementation of organizational changes, impairment of intangible assets, consumer perceptions of genetically modified crops and organisms or crop protection chemicals, climatic variations, fluctuations in exchange rates and/or grain prices, single source supply arrangements, political uncertainty, natural disasters, and breaches of data security or other disruptions of information technology. Syngenta Group assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changed assumptions or other factors.

