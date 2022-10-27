EUGENE, Ore. — The Egan Warming Centers, which lay out a spread of different locations throughout Eugene and Springfield, they're gearing up to open soon. Tim Black with St. Vincent De Paul says they're hoping to have enough volunteers who can help out at the locations. Each volunteer has to go through a round of training before they're poised to make sure the needs of unhoused guests are taken care of.

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO