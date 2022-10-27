ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Oregon Women's Basketball previews Friday's scrimmage

EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon Women's basketball head coach Kelly Graves loves Halloween season. He evens hosts an elaborate haunted house in his garage every year. But for a coach that loves spooky things, nothing is scarier than injuries to his roster. That's the current situation with senior forward Sedona...
EUGENE, OR
South Albany defeats Corvallis in regular season finale

ALBANY, Ore. — The regular season for high school football in Oregon wraps up this weekend, with teams around the state shifting their focus to the playoffs which begin next week. A few Thursday night games involving our local teams included South Albany at home against Corvallis. The Redhawks...
ALBANY, OR
Week 9 preview: Friday Night Fever

It's the final week of the regular season in high school football. And we've got highlights from all across western Oregon for you tonight on week 9 of Friday Night Fever. Some very intriguing matchups as we head towards the playoffs next week. In 5A, Thurston can clinch the Special...
OREGON STATE
Willamette Valley Oregon Temple breaks ground in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The Willamette Valley Oregon Temple broke ground in Springfield, at the intersection of International Boulevard and Corporate Way, Saturday morning. This will be the third temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opened in the state, alongside the temples in Portland and Medford.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
Dozens of volunteers needed to keep Senior Meals program running

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Lane County is in need of volunteers to keep their Senior Meals program operating smoothly. The program, part of a division of the Lane Council of Governments, provides meals and safety checks on local seniors. The Meals on Wheels initiative ensures those over 60 can...
LANE COUNTY, OR
Drazan reacts to Bernie Sanders visit to Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — Our news team had a chance to get Christine Drazan's reaction to Bernie Sanders coming to Eugene. After watching President Biden campaign for Kotek and Former President Barack Obama release a video endorsement Drazan said it shows Kotek's feeling the heat. “I think it means that...
EUGENE, OR
Leaf pickup to begin in Lane County, starting November 7th

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Fall is in full swing, and leaves are piling up across the area. Now cities across Lane County are beginning their annual leaf collection. Starting on November 7th the city of Eugene will begin clearing drainage systems of fallen leaves. Residents are responsible for leaf collection on their own properties.
LANE COUNTY, OR
Ecological burn planned at Mount Pisgah, Thursday

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Thursday, October 27, an ecological burn is planned at Mount Pisgah. Lane County parks is teaming up with the Friends of Burford Park and Mt. Pisgah, along with US Fish & Wildlife Service and Rivers to Bridges partners plan to conduct the burn as weather permits. They say the burn will help enhance prairie and savanna habitats within the park.
LANE COUNTY, OR
Lane County expects to see rise in RSV cases in children

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — As of Friday, October 28, local health officials say they're averaging 2-3 cases per day so far of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) in children at PeaceHealth at Riverbend. They believe that cases will climb from there. Health officials see RSV every year from winter to...
LANE COUNTY, OR
Egan Warming centers preparing to open with cold weather moving in

EUGENE, Ore. — The Egan Warming Centers, which lay out a spread of different locations throughout Eugene and Springfield, they're gearing up to open soon. Tim Black with St. Vincent De Paul says they're hoping to have enough volunteers who can help out at the locations. Each volunteer has to go through a round of training before they're poised to make sure the needs of unhoused guests are taken care of.
EUGENE, OR
Power outage near 14th and A Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Power is out near 14th and A Street in Springfield, says Eugene-Springfield Fire. Officials say that fire and power crews are on scene. Most residents should have power back on soon. Eugene-Springfield Fire said residents and businesses in the immediate area may experience longer wait times...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
2nd annual 'Haunted Lagoon' hosts Halloween creatures at Willamalane

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Willamalane Park Swim Center is inviting the community to come in costume for a fun trick-or-treat outing before changing and taking a dip in their indoor haunted lagoon. Ghosts, goblins and other water monsters will be waiting for you inside. Come if you dare. "We also...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
Public safety levy on ballot again for Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — For the fifth time in 20 years, Springfield residents will vote on whether to renew a public safety levy that would fund the Springfield jail and other police services. The current levy is set to expire in July of next year. Based on an information mailer...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
Linn County Sheriff's Office resume recovery of downed aircraft

LINN COUNTY, Ore. — Sheriff Michelle Duncan of Linn County reported on October 20th, that her office continued to assist in the recovery of a downed aircraft from September near Mount Jefferson. The Linn County Sheriff's Office says, the aircraft recovery presented significant challenges and the USDA Forest Service...
LINN COUNTY, OR

