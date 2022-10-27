Read full article on original website
Related
nbc16.com
Oregon Women's Basketball previews Friday's scrimmage
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon Women's basketball head coach Kelly Graves loves Halloween season. He evens hosts an elaborate haunted house in his garage every year. But for a coach that loves spooky things, nothing is scarier than injuries to his roster. That's the current situation with senior forward Sedona...
nbc16.com
Open scrimmage for Oregon Men's and Women's basketball teams, Tuesday
EUGENE, Ore. — If you can't make it out to the Oregon Women’s Basketball scrimmage Friday night, you have a chance to see both Oregon Men's and Women's Basketball next week during an open practice. The doors at Matthew Knight Arena open for this free event at 4:30...
nbc16.com
South Albany defeats Corvallis in regular season finale
ALBANY, Ore. — The regular season for high school football in Oregon wraps up this weekend, with teams around the state shifting their focus to the playoffs which begin next week. A few Thursday night games involving our local teams included South Albany at home against Corvallis. The Redhawks...
nbc16.com
Week 9 preview: Friday Night Fever
It's the final week of the regular season in high school football. And we've got highlights from all across western Oregon for you tonight on week 9 of Friday Night Fever. Some very intriguing matchups as we head towards the playoffs next week. In 5A, Thurston can clinch the Special...
nbc16.com
Willamette Valley Oregon Temple breaks ground in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The Willamette Valley Oregon Temple broke ground in Springfield, at the intersection of International Boulevard and Corporate Way, Saturday morning. This will be the third temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opened in the state, alongside the temples in Portland and Medford.
nbc16.com
Groundbreaking announced for Latter-day Saints Willamette Valley Oregon temple
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Groundbreaking committee members told our station that the new temple will be built in Springfield, between International Way and Corporate Way. The new temple will sit on a 10.5 acre site, and will be single story of nearly 30,000 square feet. The groundbreaking ceremony will be...
nbc16.com
Mussel harvesting reopens just north of Lincoln City up to Washington border
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and ODFW announce mussel harvesting is now open from the Washington border to the north side of Siletz Bay in Lincoln City. According to ODA, recent shellfish samples indicate levels of the marine biotoxin domoic acid is below the...
nbc16.com
Dozens of volunteers needed to keep Senior Meals program running
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Lane County is in need of volunteers to keep their Senior Meals program operating smoothly. The program, part of a division of the Lane Council of Governments, provides meals and safety checks on local seniors. The Meals on Wheels initiative ensures those over 60 can...
nbc16.com
Drazan reacts to Bernie Sanders visit to Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Our news team had a chance to get Christine Drazan's reaction to Bernie Sanders coming to Eugene. After watching President Biden campaign for Kotek and Former President Barack Obama release a video endorsement Drazan said it shows Kotek's feeling the heat. “I think it means that...
nbc16.com
Leaf pickup to begin in Lane County, starting November 7th
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Fall is in full swing, and leaves are piling up across the area. Now cities across Lane County are beginning their annual leaf collection. Starting on November 7th the city of Eugene will begin clearing drainage systems of fallen leaves. Residents are responsible for leaf collection on their own properties.
nbc16.com
Bernie Sanders joins 'Get Out the Vote' rally in Eugene to promote candidates
EUGENE, Ore. — " In fact, the future of this country, and the future of your young lives, very much depend upon what happens two weeks from today," said Bernie Sanders, Thursday, at the University of Oregon’s ‘Get Out the Vote’ rally on campus. Former presidential...
nbc16.com
Ecological burn planned at Mount Pisgah, Thursday
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Thursday, October 27, an ecological burn is planned at Mount Pisgah. Lane County parks is teaming up with the Friends of Burford Park and Mt. Pisgah, along with US Fish & Wildlife Service and Rivers to Bridges partners plan to conduct the burn as weather permits. They say the burn will help enhance prairie and savanna habitats within the park.
nbc16.com
Bernie Sanders visits University of Oregon to promote 'Get Out the Vote' rally
EUGENE, Ore. — “I am here this morning to make certain that we send Tina Kotek to the governor's office, and that we send Val Hoyle to congress,” said former Democratic Presidential candidate and current democratic senator Bernie Sanders, visiting Eugene today for the 'Get Out the Vote’ rally.
nbc16.com
Lane County expects to see rise in RSV cases in children
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — As of Friday, October 28, local health officials say they're averaging 2-3 cases per day so far of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) in children at PeaceHealth at Riverbend. They believe that cases will climb from there. Health officials see RSV every year from winter to...
nbc16.com
Egan Warming centers preparing to open with cold weather moving in
EUGENE, Ore. — The Egan Warming Centers, which lay out a spread of different locations throughout Eugene and Springfield, they're gearing up to open soon. Tim Black with St. Vincent De Paul says they're hoping to have enough volunteers who can help out at the locations. Each volunteer has to go through a round of training before they're poised to make sure the needs of unhoused guests are taken care of.
nbc16.com
Power outage near 14th and A Street in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Power is out near 14th and A Street in Springfield, says Eugene-Springfield Fire. Officials say that fire and power crews are on scene. Most residents should have power back on soon. Eugene-Springfield Fire said residents and businesses in the immediate area may experience longer wait times...
nbc16.com
2nd annual 'Haunted Lagoon' hosts Halloween creatures at Willamalane
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Willamalane Park Swim Center is inviting the community to come in costume for a fun trick-or-treat outing before changing and taking a dip in their indoor haunted lagoon. Ghosts, goblins and other water monsters will be waiting for you inside. Come if you dare. "We also...
nbc16.com
Public safety levy on ballot again for Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — For the fifth time in 20 years, Springfield residents will vote on whether to renew a public safety levy that would fund the Springfield jail and other police services. The current levy is set to expire in July of next year. Based on an information mailer...
nbc16.com
Bras for Cause: Raising money for local cancer patients in Lane County
EUGENE, Ore. — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Oregon Cancer Foundation has been holding their annual Bras for Cause fundraiser all month long. How does Oregon Cancer Foundation help local cancer patients and where does the money that they raise from Bras for Cause go?. “We are...
nbc16.com
Linn County Sheriff's Office resume recovery of downed aircraft
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — Sheriff Michelle Duncan of Linn County reported on October 20th, that her office continued to assist in the recovery of a downed aircraft from September near Mount Jefferson. The Linn County Sheriff's Office says, the aircraft recovery presented significant challenges and the USDA Forest Service...
Comments / 0