Read full article on original website
Related
theodysseyonline.com
Dear Montana
I'm sorry it has come to this, but your bipolar weather patterns as of late have me reconsidering where you stand in my life. Let's be real here, it's not you, it's me. First off, I need you to bear in mind my habits when it comes to keeping warm. I love you and all of your beauty, but why do you have to be so cold? This is something that I can't seem to get over, regardless of how many times I have tried. It has caused quite a strain on my affections for you.
theodysseyonline.com
Happy Weekend!
I love New York! Everyday, but especially on weekends. Not only because I find myself with an abundance of free time, but also because the city comes to life with a renewed sense of energy. Weekdays, the hustle and bustle is real. Everyone has somewhere to be, and they needed...
VIDEO: Bear Wanders Into House and Plays Piano
VIDEO: Bear Wanders Into House and Plays Piano Bears funny ...
rv-pro.com
Classic in the Front, Party in the Back
This article originally appeared in RV PRO’s sister publication, THE SHOP. As a kid, I grew up taking family vacations in a trailer. The UK can be cold, wet and damp; nevertheless, I have fond memories of those carefree, simple times. Maybe that’s what attracts people of all ages...
Man “Pranks” Wife by Attaching Markers to Their Moving Roomba
We would have walked right back out the door!
Comments / 0