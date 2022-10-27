Read full article on original website
nbc16.com
Oregon defeats Cal 42-24, wins 7th straight game
After a shaky first quarter, #8 Oregon settled into the game and picked up a road win over the California Golden Bears 42-24. Ducks quarterback Bo Nix had a sensational game with six total touchdowns, three passing and three rushing scores. The Ducks had 586 yards of total offense, with...
nbc16.com
Willamette Valley Oregon Temple breaks ground in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The Willamette Valley Oregon Temple broke ground in Springfield, at the intersection of International Boulevard and Corporate Way, Saturday morning. This will be the third temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opened in the state, alongside the temples in Portland and Medford.
nbc16.com
Open scrimmage for Oregon Men's and Women's basketball teams, Tuesday
EUGENE, Ore. — If you can't make it out to the Oregon Women’s Basketball scrimmage Friday night, you have a chance to see both Oregon Men's and Women's Basketball next week during an open practice. The doors at Matthew Knight Arena open for this free event at 4:30...
nbc16.com
Groundbreaking announced for Latter-day Saints Willamette Valley Oregon temple
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Groundbreaking committee members told our station that the new temple will be built in Springfield, between International Way and Corporate Way. The new temple will sit on a 10.5 acre site, and will be single story of nearly 30,000 square feet. The groundbreaking ceremony will be...
nbc16.com
Power outage near 14th and A Street in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Power is out near 14th and A Street in Springfield, says Eugene-Springfield Fire. Officials say that fire and power crews are on scene. Most residents should have power back on soon. Eugene-Springfield Fire said residents and businesses in the immediate area may experience longer wait times...
nbc16.com
BLM lifts fire restrictions on southern Oregon coast
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Coos Bay District has lifted the fire restrictions on public lands administered by the BLM on the southern Oregon coast. BLM says the end of the fire restrictions is effective today, Friday, Oct. 28 at 12:01 a.m. in Douglas,...
nbc16.com
Leaf pickup to begin in Lane County, starting November 7th
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Fall is in full swing, and leaves are piling up across the area. Now cities across Lane County are beginning their annual leaf collection. Starting on November 7th the city of Eugene will begin clearing drainage systems of fallen leaves. Residents are responsible for leaf collection on their own properties.
nbc16.com
Missing Douglas County couple located safe near Glendale
UPDATE (5:28 p.m.): Charles and Kathleen Walker were located by Douglas County Search and Rescue. According to DCSO, the couple were camping at a recreation site near the Glendale, Oregon area that did not have cellular telephone service. The couple were safe and did not require any further assistance. DOUGLAS...
nbc16.com
Halloween fun in Eugene and Springfield
Share your Halloween fun photos and videos with us!. Saturday, October 29 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. through the month of October. October 30 and 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Bring your little goblins and ghouls to the Haunted Market for some tricks and...
nbc16.com
2nd annual 'Haunted Lagoon' hosts Halloween creatures at Willamalane
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Willamalane Park Swim Center is inviting the community to come in costume for a fun trick-or-treat outing before changing and taking a dip in their indoor haunted lagoon. Ghosts, goblins and other water monsters will be waiting for you inside. Come if you dare. "We also...
nbc16.com
Egan Warming centers preparing to open with cold weather moving in
EUGENE, Ore. — The Egan Warming Centers, which lay out a spread of different locations throughout Eugene and Springfield, they're gearing up to open soon. Tim Black with St. Vincent De Paul says they're hoping to have enough volunteers who can help out at the locations. Each volunteer has to go through a round of training before they're poised to make sure the needs of unhoused guests are taken care of.
nbc16.com
House fire in Eugene on 1500 block of West 28th Street, Thursday morning
EUGENE, Ore. — UPDATE: A Eugene-Springfield official says that the fire was determined to be accidental. The fire was caused by an extension cord. The Electrical Safety Foundation International (EFSI) offers many extension cord safety tips. Here are a few to follow:. Do not overload extension cords or allow...
nbc16.com
OSP Fish & Wildlife asking the public to help identify poaching suspects
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — On October 25th around 6:30 p.m., Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Troopers received a report of two elk being shot within 100 yards of the freeway, near milepost 84, I-5 south, Glendale, OR. According to OSP, the two elk, one bull and one cow,...
nbc16.com
Temporary lane closures in Coos Bay due to street repairs
COOS BAY, Ore. — Temporary lane closures will take place along North Wasson Street between Newmark and Schetter Avenue in Coos Bay due to street repairs, according to city officials. The City of Coos Bay has contracted Knife River Materials for street repairs on Michigan Avenue. The work will...
nbc16.com
Public safety levy on ballot again for Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — For the fifth time in 20 years, Springfield residents will vote on whether to renew a public safety levy that would fund the Springfield jail and other police services. The current levy is set to expire in July of next year. Based on an information mailer...
nbc16.com
Drazan reacts to Bernie Sanders visit to Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Our news team had a chance to get Christine Drazan's reaction to Bernie Sanders coming to Eugene. After watching President Biden campaign for Kotek and Former President Barack Obama release a video endorsement Drazan said it shows Kotek's feeling the heat. “I think it means that...
nbc16.com
Reckless driver in custody after pursuit and forcible stop
EUGENE, Ore. — A man was taken into custody on Thursday near Hwy 126 for reckless driving and leading police on a pursuit and a forcible stop. Eugene Police said, shortly after 1:00 p.m. on October 27th, a man was reported at 1126 Hwy. 99N stumbling around the lot, trying to go into businesses, and taking flowers out of his vehicle and throwing them around. There was a subsequent call reporting the man in a vehicle at Gilbert Shopping Center, 1170 Hwy. 99 N, who was getting in and out of a sedan, stabbing at it with an item, driving recklessly, and throwing trash out of his vehicle.
nbc16.com
Greenhill's Gala Fundraiser silent auction has over 200 items up for grabs
EUGENE, Ore. — Greenhill Humane Society's Annual Gala Fundraiser is Friday night, Oct. 28, and even though tickets are no longer available, there are still ways you can help raise funds. There are over 200 items up for grabs in their silent auction and you can bid for them...
nbc16.com
Douglas County Tax Collector issues statement on printing error
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Douglas County Tax Collection Office has issued a statement Thursday in the form of a letter from Dan Wilson, the County Tax Collector. In it, Wilson states he'd like to "sincerely apologize" to property owners "for the unfortunate error on your property tax billing statement this year."
nbc16.com
Bernie Sanders joins 'Get Out the Vote' rally in Eugene to promote candidates
EUGENE, Ore. — " In fact, the future of this country, and the future of your young lives, very much depend upon what happens two weeks from today," said Bernie Sanders, Thursday, at the University of Oregon’s ‘Get Out the Vote’ rally on campus. Former presidential...
