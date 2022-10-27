ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseburg, OR

nbc16.com

Oregon defeats Cal 42-24, wins 7th straight game

After a shaky first quarter, #8 Oregon settled into the game and picked up a road win over the California Golden Bears 42-24. Ducks quarterback Bo Nix had a sensational game with six total touchdowns, three passing and three rushing scores. The Ducks had 586 yards of total offense, with...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Willamette Valley Oregon Temple breaks ground in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The Willamette Valley Oregon Temple broke ground in Springfield, at the intersection of International Boulevard and Corporate Way, Saturday morning. This will be the third temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opened in the state, alongside the temples in Portland and Medford.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
nbc16.com

Power outage near 14th and A Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Power is out near 14th and A Street in Springfield, says Eugene-Springfield Fire. Officials say that fire and power crews are on scene. Most residents should have power back on soon. Eugene-Springfield Fire said residents and businesses in the immediate area may experience longer wait times...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
nbc16.com

BLM lifts fire restrictions on southern Oregon coast

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Coos Bay District has lifted the fire restrictions on public lands administered by the BLM on the southern Oregon coast. BLM says the end of the fire restrictions is effective today, Friday, Oct. 28 at 12:01 a.m. in Douglas,...
CURRY COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Leaf pickup to begin in Lane County, starting November 7th

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Fall is in full swing, and leaves are piling up across the area. Now cities across Lane County are beginning their annual leaf collection. Starting on November 7th the city of Eugene will begin clearing drainage systems of fallen leaves. Residents are responsible for leaf collection on their own properties.
LANE COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Missing Douglas County couple located safe near Glendale

UPDATE (5:28 p.m.): Charles and Kathleen Walker were located by Douglas County Search and Rescue. According to DCSO, the couple were camping at a recreation site near the Glendale, Oregon area that did not have cellular telephone service. The couple were safe and did not require any further assistance. DOUGLAS...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Halloween fun in Eugene and Springfield

Share your Halloween fun photos and videos with us!. Saturday, October 29 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. through the month of October. October 30 and 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Bring your little goblins and ghouls to the Haunted Market for some tricks and...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
nbc16.com

2nd annual 'Haunted Lagoon' hosts Halloween creatures at Willamalane

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Willamalane Park Swim Center is inviting the community to come in costume for a fun trick-or-treat outing before changing and taking a dip in their indoor haunted lagoon. Ghosts, goblins and other water monsters will be waiting for you inside. Come if you dare. "We also...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
nbc16.com

Egan Warming centers preparing to open with cold weather moving in

EUGENE, Ore. — The Egan Warming Centers, which lay out a spread of different locations throughout Eugene and Springfield, they're gearing up to open soon. Tim Black with St. Vincent De Paul says they're hoping to have enough volunteers who can help out at the locations. Each volunteer has to go through a round of training before they're poised to make sure the needs of unhoused guests are taken care of.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

House fire in Eugene on 1500 block of West 28th Street, Thursday morning

EUGENE, Ore. — UPDATE: A Eugene-Springfield official says that the fire was determined to be accidental. The fire was caused by an extension cord. The Electrical Safety Foundation International (EFSI) offers many extension cord safety tips. Here are a few to follow:. Do not overload extension cords or allow...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Temporary lane closures in Coos Bay due to street repairs

COOS BAY, Ore. — Temporary lane closures will take place along North Wasson Street between Newmark and Schetter Avenue in Coos Bay due to street repairs, according to city officials. The City of Coos Bay has contracted Knife River Materials for street repairs on Michigan Avenue. The work will...
COOS BAY, OR
nbc16.com

Public safety levy on ballot again for Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — For the fifth time in 20 years, Springfield residents will vote on whether to renew a public safety levy that would fund the Springfield jail and other police services. The current levy is set to expire in July of next year. Based on an information mailer...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
nbc16.com

Drazan reacts to Bernie Sanders visit to Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — Our news team had a chance to get Christine Drazan's reaction to Bernie Sanders coming to Eugene. After watching President Biden campaign for Kotek and Former President Barack Obama release a video endorsement Drazan said it shows Kotek's feeling the heat. “I think it means that...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Reckless driver in custody after pursuit and forcible stop

EUGENE, Ore. — A man was taken into custody on Thursday near Hwy 126 for reckless driving and leading police on a pursuit and a forcible stop. Eugene Police said, shortly after 1:00 p.m. on October 27th, a man was reported at 1126 Hwy. 99N stumbling around the lot, trying to go into businesses, and taking flowers out of his vehicle and throwing them around. There was a subsequent call reporting the man in a vehicle at Gilbert Shopping Center, 1170 Hwy. 99 N, who was getting in and out of a sedan, stabbing at it with an item, driving recklessly, and throwing trash out of his vehicle.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Douglas County Tax Collector issues statement on printing error

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Douglas County Tax Collection Office has issued a statement Thursday in the form of a letter from Dan Wilson, the County Tax Collector. In it, Wilson states he'd like to "sincerely apologize" to property owners "for the unfortunate error on your property tax billing statement this year."
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR

