BBC
'I wouldn't bring a member of my family to this hospital,' says medic
Steve Barclay is back as England's health secretary, just as the NHS prepares for what its chief executive Amanda Pritchard says could be a "very, very challenging winter". The government has said "intensive work" is under way in the 15 most under-pressure hospital trusts in England, to speed up ambulance delays, free up beds and reduce waiting times in A&E.
BBC
Family welcome report after girl fatally choked by hijab on go-kart
A family have welcomed a coroner's report about safety concerns, after a girl died when her hijab became caught in a go-kart due to a lack of checks. Ruwaida Adan was go-karting in Barking, east London, when her headscarf caught in the moving parts of the vehicle and pulled tight round her neck in 2021.
BBC
No one chooses to become an addict, says Catherine
The Princess of Wales has given her personal support to people struggling with addictions, telling them shame should not stop them getting help. "No one chooses to become an addict," said Catherine, Princess of Wales. Launching the Taking Action on Addiction campaign, the princess called for a more compassionate public...
Oscar Contender ‘All That Breathes’: When Birds Fall From The Skies Of Delhi, Two Brothers Come To Their Aid
One of the top contenders for Best Documentary at the Oscars this year ranges from the skies above Delhi, India to a basement below the city’s north end. In All That Breathes, brothers Nadeem and Saud operate a subterranean workshop-cum-makeshift animal hospital where they aid injured and ailing black kites, a bird of prey increasingly vulnerable to Delhi’s intense air pollution. “I was really gripped by this figure of the black dot in the sky, which is the black kite,” recalls filmmaker Shaunak Sen, “the lazy gliding dots that you see — one of the them starts falling down. And I remember...
BBC
Headless body trial: Woman to be sentenced on TV for murder
A self-styled healer will be the first murderer to be sentenced in England and Wales on television after being found guilty of murdering her friend, whose headless body was dumped in Devon. Jemma Mitchell, 38, faces life behind bars for killing Mee Kuen Chong, 67, at the older woman's home...
BBC
Investigation into Leicester City helicopter crash concludes
An investigation into a helicopter crash that killed five people, including Leicester City's chairman, has ended more than four years later. Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, two members of his staff - Nusara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punpare - and pilots Eric Swaffer and Izabela Roza Lechowicz were killed in the crash on 27 October 2018.
Harrods doubles MD’s pay to £2.3m despite collecting £6m in furlough support
Harrods more than doubled the pay of managing director, Michael Ward, last year to £2.3m, even as the company collected almost £6m in government support under the furlough scheme. Ward, understood to be the highest paid director at the upmarket department story in Knightsbridge, west London, increased his...
White Labour MP hopeful said he had ‘worst tan possible for a black man’
A white council leader who once joked that he had “the worst tan possible for a black man” has been selected to stand as a Labour MP. Darren Rodwell, the leader for Barking and Dagenham London borough council, fought off selection competition from councillor Josie Channer, a black councillor who has previously run for selection near Bristol.
BBC
North Somerset 'gimp' sightings: Teen describes freaky encounter
A teenager has described a "freaky" late-night encounter with a man wearing a "gimp suit". The 19-year-old said he was approached by the man in Cleeve, North Somerset, at about 00:25 BST on Tuesday. He said the man was "unpredictable, flopping to the floor, writhing and grunting". A man in...
BBC
Article: published on 27 October 2022
A 38-year-old cyclist has died following a crash with a car. South Wales Police said it happened on Cwmavon Road, near its junction with London Row, Port Talbot, at 06:40 BST. The man from Margam, Neath Port Talbot, was hit by a beige Vauxhall Astra, the force said....
BBC
Tomasz Waga murder: Gang intended to teach him a lesson - court
Five gang members who allegedly murdered a 23-year-old man in Cardiff intended to "teach him a lesson" rather than kill him, a court has heard. Tomasz Waga's body was found with multiple injuries in the Penylan area of the city in January 2021. A jury heard he was caught by...
BBC
Steam train and car crash at Snowdonia level crossing
A steam train and a car have crashed at a level crossing in Snowdonia, with emergency services at the scene. It happened near Cwmcloch Isaf on Caernarfon Road, Beddgelert, Gwynedd, on Friday at about 11:30 BST. North Wales Police officers are at the scene as well as other emergency services...
BBC
S Korea Halloween crush: 'I was trapped on ledge, watching people die'
Survivors of the deadly Seoul Halloween crush have been speaking of their horror at watching friends and strangers suffocate in an alleyway as dance music blared into the night. At least 153 people died when crowds thronged the Itaewon district of South Korea's capital. "People began pushing from behind, it...
BBC
Police called to 'illegal rave' in Hambrook warehouse
Police have been called to what they describe as an illegal rave in a disused warehouse on the outskirts of Bristol. A number of vehicles started arriving on Old Gloucester Road in Hambrook, South Gloucestershire, in the early hours of Sunday morning. Avon and Somerset Police attended and put road...
BBC
Abandoned and distressed dog tied to lamp-post near Derby RSPCA centre
RSPCA staff are caring for a dog dumped on the doorstep of one of the charity's rehoming centres. CCTV footage shows a young woman tying the German Shepherd to a lamp-post then leaving as the distressed dog tries to follow her. RSPCA inspectors are now trying to establish why the...
BBC
Fresh fish conman: Durham-based salesman jailed for ripping off vulnerable
A door-to-door fish salesman has been jailed after ripping off scores of vulnerable customers, one aged 105. Craig Henderson admitted fraudulent trading, which netted him more than £250,000 in three-and-a-half years. Investigators heard from 110 victims from across the UK who were intimidated into buying poor quality fish at...
BBC
Channel migrants: Nearly 1,000 people cross in single day
Almost 1,000 migrants crossed the English Channel in 24 small boats on Saturday, the Ministry of Defence says. It brings the total number of migrants making the journey from France so far this month to 6,395. Government figures collated by the BBC show 39,430 people have crossed on small boats...
BBC
Danny Castledine: Family of student killed in Amsterdam left devastated
The family of a student who was stabbed to death abroad say they have been left devastated by his death. Danny Castledine, 22, from Nottinghamshire, was killed while on holiday in Amsterdam in June. His mother Alison said her son had become a victim out of nowhere after he was...
BBC
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Further arrest in murder probe
A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel. Olivia was fatally shot in the chest at her home in Dovecot, Liverpool, as a gunman chased another man into her home. Thomas Cashman, 34, of West Derby, has been charged with her murder and will...
BBC
Wembley Point Woman pictured 18 years after death
An image of what an unidentified woman is thought to have looked like has been released - 18 years after her death. Known as the Wembley Point Woman, she was found dead in a river at the foot of the London building - now called the WEM Tower London - on 29 October 2004.
